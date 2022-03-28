Why is competition omni-present in children’s sports?

As a small child, for a series of biographical reasons (I was mainly raised by, and lived with, my grandparents, while my parents lived and worked abroad, until the end of primary school) I was not offered the option of engaging in regular extra-curricular activities, including sports. Then, by the time I was old enough to take the initiative myself, I was convinced that I was not good enough to engage in any organised sports. I wanted to play volleyball, but all the kids in the local girls volleyball club had been playing for years and were much better than me. Most importantly, training was important, of course, but fixtures were the main event…and I was terrified by the idea of playing in a real match. I went to training sessions only for a couple of months, skipping the weekend matches; but I quickly realised that this was not really how things were meant to be, and just stopped going. I really only rediscovered physical activity as a young adult – and although you really should not think of me as an accomplished athlete in any way whatsoever, I think it’s fair to say that I have become fitter and learnt more skills (how to swim better, how to do cross-country skiing, etc.) throughout my adult life. For me, what did the trick was the absence of a competitive dimension in most of the sports offer for adults – the fact that not everything rotates around matches, fixtures, and races. The emphasis is on staying fit and learning something new. Of course, competitive opportunities exist among adults and even senior adults, but by and large the emphasis is on competing with yourself (becoming a bit better, or a bit faster, at something).

Now, maybe I would have developed a different attitude towards competitive sports had I started earlier (hence the initial autobiographical disclaimer); but it doesn’t feel that way. What is more, I am seeing the exact same attitude in my son, who (unlike me) is offered plenty of opportunities – and who, as a boy, is very much exposed to socialisation via team sports. He is strong; he has a lot of stamina for things like cycling, running and swimming; he is not too keen on ball sports nor particularly good at them, but he can enjoy them as long as these are played in a non-competitive setting or with a low competitive element. Matches and races, however, just putt him off – even in the things he is good at, like swimming. And finally, of course, I see this ambivalence towards sports in so many girls – not in my daughter, as it happens, but in so many others.

Now, maybe kids like my son and so many girls I know will just discover what they like as adults – as I did – and that is fine. Also, if they are lucky, they will have parents who offer them plenty of non-competitive opportunities for physical activities throughout their childhood, beyond organised sports. But many will not, and for many organised sports simply are the entry point into discovering physical activity. I therefore just do not understand why we do not set up children’s organised sports with a much larger non-competitive component – more similar to the kind of offer that usually targets adults. We know that physical activity is intrinsically good and enjoyable: it keeps you healthy, for sure, but it also just makes you feel good, and is great for your mental wellbeing. We know, as adults, how rewarding it is to master a new skill without comparing yourself to others, but only to your past self: to see yourself get better at something. Why do we not think that this is true for kids, as well? Why do we organise children’s sports as primarily competition-focused, and then just decide that kids who don’t enjoy that are simply “not sporty”?

It might not be the biggest problem in the world, but I think it’s something we could change fairly easily, and the benefits for many children, and future adults, would be noticeable.