Some thoughts about the UK byelections, and beyond

Two byelections took place in England yesterday, Thursday June 23rd 2021; they were both caused by the two respective Conservative MPs resigning in disgrace – in one case, for a sexual assault conviction; in the other, for watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The first of the two was held in Wakefield, a constituency in Yorkshire, in the North of England. Wakefield is part of the so-called historical “Red Wall,” a group of constituencies in the Midlands, the North of England, and North East Wales which reliably elected Labour MPs until the National Elections of 2019, which saw many of them turning to the Conservatives. “Red Wall” constituencies share some salient crucial socio-economic, political, and demographic features (such as the prominence of a mining and industrial past and an overall prevalence of a pro-Brexit vote in the 2016 EU referendum), although each of these runs the risk of leading to simplified and biased overgeneralisations. Peter Mandelson once infamously declared that Labour did not need worry about these constituencies, because their voters had “nowhere else to go.” 2019 proved him wrong, but possibly – if the Wakefield trajectory turns out to be indicative of a wider trend – only briefly: yesterday, Wakefield elected again a Labour MP with a good margin.

The other byelection took place in Tiverton and Honiton, in the county of Devon in the South West of England. This is a very different part of the country. Tiverton and Honiton had been separate constituencies until 2010, but separately or jointly they had been safely in Conservative hands for over a century. Yesterday, a Liberal Democrat was elected, with a very good margin indeed, and riding the wave of a de facto non-aggression pact with the Labour Party. Tactical voting has always been a feature of UK elections, so many Labour supporters were always going to vote Lib-Dem at this byelection in the hope of ousting the Conservatives – but what happened in Tiverton and Honiton yesterday (and to a lesser extent in Wakefield) went well beyond that. First of all, as pollster Matt Singh wrote on twitter, this was “industrial scale tactical voting;” second of all, whilst the prospects of a proper alliance or even just an electoral coalition among progressive parties in the UK are still miles away, it wouldn’t be totally crazy say that what happened during the campaign leading up to the byelections in both constituencies can be seen as some sort of dress rehearsal.

What will the effects of these two results be? Not Boris Johnson’s resignation, probably. Many would say, however, that this is only a matter of time, and that Johnson is a dead man walking. He recently survived a no-confidence vote, but 41% of his own MPs voted against him. Many traditional Tory voters and Northern backbenchers no longer have faith in him after his handling of the pandemic and the infamous party-gate; whilst many other prominent Tories lament the lack of a genuine, Conservative political line of low-taxation in his government so far. This puts him between a rock and a hard place, with many big names in his party wanting lower taxes and a leaner state whilst the country is in the midst of its strongest economic crisis in decades – with poverty rampant, the cost of living going through the roof, and the strong chance of months of robust industrial dispute in more than one labour sector ahead (more on this below). So yes, at face value the chances of the Conservative Party winning the next election look rather slim at the moment –although Conservative voters in the UK have a very short memory, and many Tory MPs think that ousting Jonson now or very soon, and replacing him with a more presentable PM, might very well revert the tide reasonably swiftly.

Over and above this more straightforward set of considerations, two more issues are worth mentioning. I have already anticipated the first one above. Progressives and keen democrats have been complaining about the UK Party System and its electoral system since, well, both exist. In spite of it, Labour has so far been officially against both a switch to Proportional Representation (or anything resembling it, including at the 2011 referendum) and the idea of an electoral coalition with other progressive forces (such as the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, and possibly even the Scottish National Party). One wonders whether these byelections might be a turning point in this respect. Many would argue that it has become structurally impossible for Labour to win an election on its own, but one might say that the reverse is also true: there is a clear, and actually pretty robust, structural anti-Tories majority in the country, which needs the right channel to come to the fore – either via a more proportional representative system or a progressive alliance. The former is for the long haul; the latter, however, could in principle happen at the next national election already – either through cooperation and non-belligerent tactics in marginal seats over and above occasional byelections, or even through a declared intention to form an alliance. I am not suggesting this is now likely – but I am saying that this is one of the best possible moments to try this out. What do you think?

Finally, what about Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party? This might seem an odd question to ask, especially to non-UK based readers. What about him, then? He must be doing pretty well, right? The Conservative Party is in shambles; Starmer has championed a much more ethical stance with regard to investigations into possible rule-breaking of COVID restrictions during the pandemic; he consistently gets solid (if not brilliant) marks for his grilling of Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions; and Labour has just won a byelection. Behind all of this, however, the lack of enthusiasm for Starmer is palpable – it is, many Labour voters and sympathisers complain, not really clear what he stands for. This peaked during the current week, when Starmer fell short of supporting the largest strike of the rail network workforce in decades, and indeed even used the party whip to ask his MPs to stay away from the picket lines (quite a few of them disobeyed). With the rail strikes not being quite as opposed by the general population as many would have expected; the leader of the rail workers union nailing each and every public appearance he has made since the strike was announced; and new industrial action announced or threatened by airline workers, nurses, teachers and possibly (again) academics, Labour needs to take a stand, pronto. The combination of a promising momentum for Labour in principle with a leader that many do not see as up for the task makes one wonder whether the question of leadership might become relevant (more publicly than it has so far) within the Labour Party as well, and not just among Tories.

Please feel free, not just to comment, but also to post interesting pieces on the issues addressed in this blog post. Thanks!