Christmas and Time-Travel and Possible Worlds: Into the Scroogiverse

Now, philosophy and science fiction. Also, it’s after Thanksgiving, so I can bring up Christmas.

Two weeks ago I attended a talk by Ted Chiang on “Time Travel in Fiction and Physics”. I teach ‘philosophy and science fiction’ and have my kids read more than a few Chiang stories. I was gratified two of my teaching ‘takes’ turned out to scoop Chiang’s lecture neatly. (I’m only slightly aggrieved he is plagiarizing me as to the meaning of his stories. I’ll let that slide.)

So here’s how I am so clever in my teaching.

First, I make the point that prophecy stories are time-travel stories. Information sent from the future to the past. The little graphic on my class page for our week on Chiang’s “Story of Your Life” (Arrival if you only saw the movie) and fatalism is: Oedipus talking to the Sphinx.

Second, I start laying the ground for that, on day 1, by giving the kids a survey. They are told to sort a long list of works into SF/not-SF/maybe-SF. One of the ringers is “A Christmas Carol”, which is voted not-SF, overwhelmingly. Then, in discussing our sorting choices, I make the point that “Carol” is a time-travel tale. It has the same arc as “Back to the Future”, basically. Not that this makes it SF, but normally we think ‘time-travel’ makes a story SF. We don’t usually think to add ‘time-travel thanks to a machine, not thanks to a ghost.’ ‘Science’ means a special sort of knowledge. Why shouldn’t that include foreknowledge?

So anyway, in his lecture Chiang singled out the Oedipus tale, specifically, to make the point that prophecy is time-travel; also he tagged “A Christmas Carol” as a time-travel story. So I was feeling prophetic.

But then he spun me around with the following. He said “A Christmas Carol” is the first ‘proper’ time-travel story, in that it’s the first story of a prophecy in which one can ‘fight fate’ – the future – and win. That is, it’s the first fiction in which there is a sort of implied metaphysics of branching futures, possible worlds.

Into the Scroogiverse! Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. Once a Year.

I couldn’t immediately think of any clear counter-examples – that is, earlier fictional instances of authentic (non-fraudulent) prophecy-visions of what ‘may’ happen. But it seems remarkable there shouldn’t be. The metaphors are so obvious and low tech: series of doors, branching paths. Mirrors showing different versions. No one thought to tell it like that?

It’s true such a story seems un-ancient Greek – un-Christian, too. (The plurality of worlds seems like an invitation to get burned as a heretic, like Bruno, no? Leibniz, too, prudently turns aside, in a Panglossian direction: best of all possible and all.) So, at least in Western culture, lack of ‘multiversal’ storytelling is not SO notable.

(Minor irony, noted. I tell my students Chiang’s “Story of Your Life” is a great time-travel story precisely because it embraces the fate angle so fully – not that it’s the first prophecy story to do so. But Chiang himself suggested in his lecture that ‘proper’ time-travel tale-telling embraces freedom, possibility of changing the future – and/or the past. Well, YMMV as to what is ‘proper’ in such a narrative.)

One of the hallmarks of the multiverse tale is: counterparts and the possibility of crossing paths with your alt-self. Dickens doesn’t have Scrooge meet his future counterpart. It isn’t clear he could, within the metaphysics of the ‘vision’.

Where does it start, in fiction?

I quickly googled up ‘multiverse’ on the SFE and learned it was coined by William James, not in our sense. And Michael Moorcock uses it in our sense in 1963, that is in a ‘parallel world’ sense.

C.S. Lewis gets there before Moorcock, in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, in 1950, with Aslan being all ‘in your world I have a different name.’ And Lewis vividly figures the plurality of worlds with ‘the wood between the worlds’.

The SFE entry links to this blog essay about the origins of the ‘multiverse’ concept. And that blog essay duly and rightly links to the SFE article on ‘parallel worlds’. Obviously once you’ve got the concept of a parallel world – world beside the ‘actual’ world – and the concept of time-travel, you would be most unoriginal NOT to consider branching timelines generate infinite parallel, ‘possible’ worlds between which one might imagine traveling (via magic or tech or what have you.)

I’m not sure where I’m going with this. But I’m curious if anyone has examples of prior-to-“A Christmas Carol” art. It seems like visions of what MAY happen is so obvious. When people go see a fortune-teller, or consult the oracle, they are looking for ‘actionable’ info they can use. Right? Even if that is rather a confused concept, even if it has always been obvious to people that prophecy implies fate, someone should have written a story about the ‘common’ notion that you can BOTH foresee the future AND the future is wide open. Right?

UPDATE: And of course “Story of Your Life” isn’t really about time-travel. It just seems like it must be. That’s what makes it so genius. (Just to be clear.) In his story notes he includes this quote from Vonnegut, to explain:

“Stephen Hawking…found it tantalizing that we could not remember the future. But remembering the future is child’s play for me now. I know what will become of my helpless, trusting babies because they are grown-ups now. I know how my closest friends will end up because so many of them are retired or dead now … To Stephen Hawking and all others younger than myself I say, ‘Be patient. Your future will come to you and lie down at your feet like a dog who knows and loves you no matter what you are.’?”