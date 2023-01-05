What CHATGPT Reveals about the Collapse of Political/Corporate Support for Humanities/Higher Education

Like many other academics, it seems, I spent part of Winter break playing around with ChatGPT, a neural network “which interacts in a conversational way.” It has been trained up on a vast database, to recognize and (thereby) predict patterns, and its output is conversational in character. You can try it by signing up. Somewhat amusingly you must prove you the user are not a robot. Also, it’s worth alerting you that the ChatGPT remembers/stores your past interactions with it.

It’s uncanny how fluent its dialogic output is. It will also admit ignorance. For example, when I asked it who was “President in 2022,” it responded (inter alia) with “My training data only goes up until 2021, so I am not able to provide information about events that have not yet occurred.”

Notice that it goes off the rails in its answer because it wrote me that in 2023! (It’s such a basic mistake that I think claims about it passing, or faking, the Turing test are a bit overblown, although one can see it being in striking distance now.) When I pressed it on this point, it gave me a much better answer:

I apologize for any confusion my previous message may have caused. As an AI language model, I do not have the ability to perceive or experience time in the same way that humans do. I can only provide information that I have been trained on, which only goes up until 2021. I do not have the ability to access new information or to browse the internet, so I am not able to provide information about events that have occurred after my training cutoff.

Fair enough. But as I started to ask it more challenging academic and intellectual questions, including composing syllabi or writing student essays, I was both impressed by some of the output (it produced a lovely short essay on why Ibn Tufayl presents two creation stories in Hayy ibn yaqzan) and taken aback how often it simply makes up stuff out of whole cloth (including completely fake publications by me).

Without wanting to diss the underlying neural network, but ChatGPT is a bullshitter in the (Frankfurt) sense of having no concern for the truth at all. I am (alas) not the first to notice this (as a Google search) quickly revealed (see here). And as Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor anticipate in their essay, this helps explain why I am much more impressed by ChatGPT’s poetry and jokes (which so far are, however, nearly always plagiarized). That I am impressed by its poetry may say more about my limitations than the ChatGPT’s capacities, but I do think that its inventive capacity, in virtue of being able to predict from existing patterns, is worth reflecting on by someone with more expertise in AI and poetry than I.

Of course, no philosopher of science is going to be wholly surprised that a brilliant predictive machine need not be truth tracking. (False models can predict quite nicely, thank you very much Ptolemy.) But if ChatGPT didn’t guess so much where it could simply express ignorance, I suspect one would quickly find it trustworthy. Of course, it’s possible that in conversation we humans are not likely to often admit ignorance, so that in its fondness for bullshitting (in low stakes environment) ChatGPT is all-too-human, after all.

Of course, on social media, many academics reflected rather quickly on what would happen if, as is inevitable, students use ChatGPT to write their essays for them. I have seen some remarkably astute and creative proposals to have students discover (alone or in groups) how ChatGPT is a kind of bullshit generator (and so learn the difference between authoritative sources and others), or how to use it to produce bullshit free content. So, I don’t want to suggest what follows is the only response I have noticed.

However, I have seen many of my American colleagues remark that while ChatGPT is, as of yet, unable to handle technical stuff skillfully, it can produce B- undergraduate papers. In a very sophisticated and prescient essay last Summer, the philosopher John Symons had already noticed this: “It turns out that the system was also pretty good, certainly as good as a mediocre undergraduate student, at generating passable paragraphs that could be strung together to produce the kinds of essays that might ordinarily get a C+ or a B-.” Symons teaches at Kansas, but I have seen similar claims by professors who teach at the most selective universities. (I teach in the Netherlands, where B- is generally a very high pass.)

But this means that many students pass through our courses and pass them in virtue of generating passable paragraphs that do not reveal any understanding. I leave aside whether this situation is the effect of well-intentioned grade inflation, or the cynical outcome of the consumer cannot be wrong model, or the path of least resistance for overworked and underpaid adjuncts. (And if you are against grading altogether, I salute you.) Of course, I am not the first to note that in many ways higher education is a certification machine, where the signal generated by the admissions office is of more value to future employers than the subsequent scholastic record. But it is not a good thing that one can pass our college classes while bullshitting thanks to (say) one’s expensive private, high school education that taught one how to write passable paragraphs.

This state of affairs helps explain partially, I think, the contempt by which so many in the political and corporate class (especially in Silicon Valley) hold the academy, and the Humanities in particular (recall also this post a few months ago). (I am not the first to suggest this; see here; here on the UK; here on Silicon Valley and US politics.) And, as I reflected on the academics’ response to ChatGPT, who can blame them? The corporate and political climbers are on to the fact that producing grammatically correct bullshit is apparently often sufficient to pass too many of our introductory courses. (I started thinking about this in a different context: when a smart student, who clearly adored my lectures, fessed up that they could pass my weekly quizzes without doing the reading.) And if introductory courses are their only exposure, I suspect they infer, falsely, from this that there is no genuine expertise to be acquired in the higher reaches of our disciplines. To be sure, they are encouraged in this latter inference by the countless think pieces stretching back decades by purported insiders that strongly imply that the humanities have been taken over by bullshit artists. (If you are of my generation you are likely to treat the Sokal Affair (1996) or the letter protesting the intention to award a honorary degree to Derrida by Cambridge University (1992) as ground zero, but obviously one can go further back.)

As an aside, ChatGPT denies the claim in the previous paragraph: “There has been a trend in recent years towards an increased focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, which has led to some people arguing that the humanities are less valuable or important than other fields of study. However, the humanities continue to be an important part of higher education and have a significant impact on society.” When I pressed it on this (even mentioning the Sokal and Derrida affairs), it generated a “network error” (I am not making this up). When I restarted the chat, it answered (after, as it is wont to do, giving anodyne summaries of both affairs), “It is difficult to say whether these events show that the humanities have been “infiltrated by bullshitters,” as this would depend on one’s definition of “bullshitters” and one’s perspective on the events in question. However, it is clear that these events sparked significant debate and discussion about the nature of knowledge, truth, and intellectual standards within the academic community.”

That there is such contempt is clear from the fact that in countless recent political controversies, the Humanities are without influential friends. Now, I don’t mean to suggest masochistically that this state of affairs is solely the product of what we do in our introductory classrooms. For all I know it is the least significant contributing factor of a much more general cultural shift. But it is to be hoped that if ChatGPT triggers us into tackling how we can remove our willingness to give bullshit a pass — even for the wrong reason (combatting the the threat of massive plagiarism) — then it may help us improve higher education.