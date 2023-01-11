Structured Academic Controversy: A Variant

A grad student advisee of mine who had previously been a high school teacher introduced me to the Structured Academic Controversy when I observed her teaching a class for future secondary social studies teachers. I’d never seen it used before in class, and have to come to find a variant of it — but not the actual variant she used — a very useful strategy in quite specific conditions. Here’s roughly how she did it:

Students were given a controversial proposition. They were divided into groups of 4, and each of those groups was further divided into pairs. Within each group one pair received materials favoring the proposition; the other pair receives materials opposing it. Students read material and discussed the most salient points of the argument to present. Students presented their argument. Each pair had three minutes to present their ideas. After 3-minute presentations, each pair had a minute to rebut. Then they swapped sides. So the favoring pair now had the opposing materials, and vice versa, and they went through the whole process again. Then students reported back to the whole class.

The way the exercise is described above assumes that the students have not done any prior relevant reading or research. And its purpose when used in high school is really to get students to see all sides of the issue, and internalize the reasons that are given in the supporting and opposing material. It worked pretty well when my graduate student did it in my class, partly because we hadn’t, in fact, assigned material pertaining directly to the proposition that we were asking them to consider. But when I tried it s a couple more times it didn’t work so well.

Here’s why. First, I generally do assign reading pertaining to whatever I am going to want the students to think about in class and at least in small classes they mostly do it. I want them to draw on those readings, not to, essentially, choose reasons from a handout. Second, the swapping sides didn’t work at all. Students reported that the exchange after sides were swapped was exactly the same as the exchange before. This is fine if you are trying to get them to internalize what is on the sheet, but not if you are trying to trigger authentic exploration of the issues. I now use an adapted version of the SAC that seems to work much better with my students, in my circumstances:

Students are given a proposition and divided into groups of 4, each of which is divided into pairs, one of which is going to support, the other of which will oppose, the proposition

The pairs have 5 minutes to come up with their arguments.

Pair A spends 3 minutes giving its arguments to Pair B

Pair B spends 3 minutes giving its arguments to Pair A

They discuss the arguments they have each given, staying in role, for 5 minutes

They continue for another 5 minutes, permitted to break out of their roles and say whatever they now, on reflection, think.

We continue the discussion in the whole class, drawing on what they have said in their groups

I vary the times allocated to each task depending on the topic and how much time is available, and often drop the stage at which they have to stay in role. Students frequently report that they are glad that they were made to argue for a side they didn’t agree with, because it enabled them to see the why somebody might believe it. And the SAC is especially helpful for one particular kind of issue: one for which there is not much authentic disagreement in the room. Here are a couple of examples:

When I teach about whether the government should be involved in marriage, I use a short paper by Mary Shanley, called Just Marriage, and another by my deceased colleague Claudia Card called Against Marriage and Motherhood. Most first year students have never considered that state-sponsored marriage might be a bad idea, and for that reason they don’t really understand why it might be a good idea. I found that open-ended discussions quickly descended into me playing devil’s advocate on Card’s behalf, and being the center of the discussion. But when they do the SAC half the class has to support her position for at least a while, which gets the ideas a good airing without me being at the center of things. And the reasons and arguments get a fair hearing in the whole class discussion.

I’ve used, with graduate students (in Philosophy and Education), a paper by Stanley Fish arguing for a very austere view of what the aims of higher education should be. Personally, while I disagree with Fish’s position, I’ve found considering his arguments extremely illuminating. I’ve found that in open-ended discussion students (especially the Education graduate students) are very loathe to take him seriously at all. But in the context of a SAC in which some are forced, initially, to take his side, the subsequent whole class discussion is much richer and more subtle, and most people go away actually understanding what Fish is arguing (even if they still disagree).