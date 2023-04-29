The 13th-Amendment Case for a Right to Abortion

A federal judge recently ordered a briefing on whether the 13th Amendment grounds a Constitutional right to abortion. Legal academics such as Michele Goodwin, Peggy Cooper Davis, and Andrew Koppelman have made serious originalist arguments for a right to abortion on 13th Amendment grounds. I am no originalist. But I believe that a deeper historical understanding of the law and its evolution is a valuable resource for interpreting it. Here I want to add to Goodwin, Davis, and Koppelman by linking their arguments, tied to the experience of slaves forced to reproduce before emancipation, to the civil status of free married women in the 19th century.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Alito rejects the 14th Amendment Due Process case for a right to abortion on the ground that unenumerated substantive Due Process rights must be “deeply rooted in the nation’s history” and “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.” He refutes the claim of deep rooting by arguing that abortion was widely prohibited under the common law in England and the U.S. before the 14th Amendment, and that such bans were extended soon after the 14th Amendment was ratified. In other words, since people didn’t think there was a constitutional right to abortion around the time of ratification, the 14th Amendment doesn’t include such a right. On his originalist methodology, the same evidence could equally well be used to refute a 13th Amendment grounding for abortion rights.

I will argue that Alito is wrong, because both before and after the Reconstruction Amendments were passed, married women were civil slaves under the law, and that the 13th Amendment bans civil slavery as well as chattel slavery. Although it took some time for the feminist movement to persuade people that the civil slavery of married women was wrong, any laws passed on the presumption of their civil slavery, such as the laws against abortion, are invalid under the 13th Amendment (and therefore cannot count as evidence against the 14th Amendment case for abortion rights either).

Alito cites common law jurists Coke, Blackstone, Hale and St. George Tucker as authorities on common law abortion bans. Tucker is a useful authority for our purposes, because his Dissertation on Slavery offers one of the clearest expositions of how people understood the term “slavery” at the time. Tucker elaborates on the classical republican understanding of a slave as anyone who is subject to the arbitrary will of another. He distinguishes three types of slavery: political, civil, and domestic. Political slaves are subject to laws they have no voice in creating–for example, colonial subjects, and disenfranchised citizens of a democratic state. Civil slaves include anyone subject to civil incapacities that other members of society do not suffer. Domestic slaves are the legal property of another–chattel. Tucker argues that domestic slavery is unjust, so it should be abolished. But, echoing Jefferson’s worries about emancipation, he proposes that free Blacks be subject to civil slavery. In particular (among other deprivations), he proposes that they be denied rights to own property and to choose how much to work and at what occupation.

The 13th Amendment bans not just chattel slavery but “the badges and incidents of slavery.” The “incidents” of slavery encompass all the civil disabilities attached to chattel slavery, including deprivation of the rights to acquire property, make contracts, sue and be sued in court, keep one’s wages, choose one’s occupation, move about freely, and be immune from physical chastisement. The “badges” of slavery include any treatment that would mark one as slave-like. It seems to me obvious that this includes the physical appropriation of one’s body for another’s personal use without one’s consent. The right to abortion is an exercise of the right to stop such appropriation.

Anyone subject to the badges and/or incidents of slavery counts as a civil slave, as Tucker defines it. Hence, the 13th Amendment bans civil as well as chattel slavery. But, under the law of coverture in the U.S., married women were subject to many of the same civil disabilities as chattel slaves, including all of those mentioned in the previous paragraph. They were civil and political slaves, as 19th-century feminists regularly complained in the U.S. as well as the U.K. Hence, the law of coverture–which subjected women to their husbands’ physical chastisement, rape, and forced reproduction, as enslaved Black women were subjected to such treatment by their masters–is unconstitutional under the 13th Amendment. Abortion bans under the common law and after the passage of the 13th Amendment were predicated on the assumption, built into coverture, that women lacked equal rights to men against the physical appropriation of their bodies for others’ personal use against their consent. So the 13th Amendment also secures a right to abortion, as does the 14th Amendment (both under Due Process and Equal Protection).

Alito’s originalist methodology assumes that the meaning of a constitutional provision is limited by and presumed consistent with the laws kept in place at the time of the provision’s ratification, or widely adopted soon after. By that logic, Brown v. Board of Education, which bans racial segregation of public schools, is as “egregiously wrong” as Roe and Casey in misinterpreting the demands of the 14th Amendment. The framers of the 13th Amendment rejected Alito’s logic in section 2, which empowers Congress to take any appropriate measures to enforce it. The framers anticipated that the abolition of slavery would be resisted, that the former slaveholding states would shortly pass new laws to create its functional equivalent. So Congress would need expansive and evolving powers to stop this–as the Supreme Court has recognized. Congress quickly learned that to undermine that resistance, the 14th and 15th Amendments were also needed. (In particular, the 14th Amendment was advanced to pre-empt the prospect that a reactionary Supreme Court would declare unconstitutional the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which was passed under the framers’ understanding of Congress’s powers under the 13th Amendment.) In Tucker’s terms, the abolition of political slavery was found necessary to abolish civil slavery, which was needed to end any means of reconstituting the functional equivalent of domestic slavery. Similarly, the 19th Amendment, under which women gained the vote, was needed to abolish the civil slavery of women–a struggle that is still ongoing, not least due to Alito’s insistence that women’s civil slavery in the 19th century continues to limit women’s rights today.

In her Dobbs dissent, Justice Kagan rightly rejects the idea that those who adopt laws to secure certain rights fully and immediately grasp every potential implication of those laws. We learn things in the course of dismantling systemic injustice. Often, we learn that the injustice is deeper than we originally thought, and that success requires broader application of legal rights than what we originally imagined, and new laws to stop attempts to nullify rights thought already legally secured. This is why the meaning of laws that ban systemic injustices and secure individual rights cannot be frozen in time, but must evolve with our evolving understandings.