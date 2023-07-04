Sincerely inauthentic: zombie Republicanism and violence in France

I’m just back from France, where my direct experience of riots and looting was non-existent, although I had walked past a Montpellier branch of Swarkowski the day before it ceased to be. My indirect experience was quite extensive though, since I watched the talking heads on French TV project their instant analysis onto the unfolding anarchy. Naturally, they discovered that all their existing prejudices were entirely confirmed by events. The act that caused the wave of protests and then wider disorder was the police killing of Nahel Merzouk, 17, one of a succession of such acts of police violence against minorites. Another Arab kid from a poor area. French police kill about three times as many people as the British ones do, though Americans can look away now.
One of the things that makes it difficult for me to write blogs these days is the my growing disgust at the professional opinion-writers who churn out thought about topics they barely understand, coupled with the knowledge that the democratization of that practice, about twenty years ago, merely meant there were more people doing the same. And so it is with opinion writers and micro-bloggers about France, a ritual performance of pre-formed clichés and positions, informed by some half-remembered French history and its literary and filmic representations (Les Misérables, La Haine), and, depending on the flavour you want, some some Huntingtonian clashing or some revolting against structural injustice. Francophone and Anglophone commentators alike, trapped in Herderian fantasies about the nation, see these events as a manifestation of essential Frenchness that tells us something about that Frenchness and where it is heading to next. Rarely, we’ll get a take that makes some comparison to BLM and George Floyd.
I even read some (British) commentator opining that what was happening on French estates was “unimaginable” to British people. Well, not to this one, who remembers the wave of riots in 1981 (wikipedia: “there was also rioting in …. High Wycombe”) and, more recently, the riots in 2011 that followed the police shooting of a young black man, Mark Duggan, and where protest against police violence and racism soon spilled over into country-wide burning and looting, all to be followed by a wave of repression and punitive sentencing, directed by (enter stage left) Keir Starmer. You can almost smell the essential Frenchness of it all.
There is much to despair about in these French evenements. Police racism is real and unaddressed, and the situation people, mostly from minorities, on peripheral sink estates, is desperate. Decades of hand-wringing and theorizing, together with a few well-meaning attempts to do something have led nowhere. Both politicians and people need the police (in its varied French forms) to be the heroic front line of the Republican order against the civilizational enemy, and so invest it with power and prestige – particularly after 2015 when there was some genuine police heroism and fortitude during the Paris attacks – but then are shocked when “rogue elements” employ those powers in arbitrary and racist violence. But, no doubt, the possibility of cracking a few black and Arab heads was precisely what motivated many of them to join up in the first place.
On the other side of things, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and La France Insoumise are quite desperate to lay the mantle of Gavroche on teenage rioters excited by the prospect of a violent ruck with the keufs, intoxicated by setting the local Lidl on fire and also keen on that new pair of trainers. (Fun fact: the Les Halles branch of Nike is only yards from the fictional barricade where Hugo had Gavroche die.) There may be something in the riots as inarticulate protest against injustice theory, but the kids themselves were notably ungrateful to people like the LFI deputy Carlos Martens Bilongo whose attempts to ventriloquise their resistance were rewarded with a blow on the head. Meanwhile, over at the Foxisant TV-station C-News, kids looting Apple stores are the vanguard of the Islamist Great Replacement, assisted by the ultragauche. C-News even quote Renaud Camus.
Things seem to be calming down now, notably after a deplorable attack on the home of a French mayor that left his wife with a broken leg after she tried to lead her small children to safety. As a result, the political class have closed ranks in defence of “Republican order” since “democracy itself” is now under threat. I think one of the most tragic aspects of the last few days has been the way in which various protagonists have been completely sincere and utterly inauthentic at the same time. The partisans of “Republican order” and “democracy” perform the rituals of a system whose content has been evacuated, yet they don’t realise this as they drape tricolours across their chests. With political parties gone or reduced to the playthings of a few narcissistic leaders, mass absention in elections, the policy dominance of a super-educated few, and the droits de l’homme at the bottom of the Mediterranean, what we have is a kind of zombie Republicanism. Yet the zombies believe, including that all French people, regardless of religion or race, are true equals in the indivisible republic. At the same time, those cheering on revolt and perhaps some of those actually revolting, sincerly believing in the true Republicanism of their own stand against racism and injustice, even as the kids pay implicit homage to the consumer brands in the Centres Commerciaux. But I don’t want to both-sides this: the actual fighting will die down but there will be war in the Hobbesian sense of a time when the will to contend by violence is sufficiently known, until there is justice for boys like Nahel and until minorities are really given the equality and respect they are falsely promised in France, but also in the UK and the US. Sadly, the immediate prospect is more racism and more punishment as the reaction to injustice is taken as the problem that needs solving.
yabonn 07.04.23 at 8:37 am
Also:
the Darmanin law, giving the police the “I felt threatened” pass to shoot at moving vehicles. Enacted in 2017 – police shooting went up 40% that year.
the police unions (Alliance, Unsa) discourse is – ah – “decomplexé”, that is, near openly fascist now. It gives a view on what works with the police rank.
Speranta 07.04.23 at 9:58 am
“”Compatriots as morally foreigners””
Thanks for the analysis of these sad news.
Another recent detail (that might interest philosophical analysis) is that people have organized two crowdfunding campaigns: one for the mother of the young killed by the police officer and another, for the wife of the police officer “who did the job and now pay the highest price” as stated in the campaign description. The campaign for the police officer collected 1,3M whereas that for the teenager’s mom only 300k (and that after the news about the success of the first campaign went public).
From a political perspective, that means that far right supporters are much more numerous and determined than (left-wing) supporters of the teenager.
But from a philosophical perspective, it also suggests that people can have quite opposite moral intuitions even when faced with a filmed killing. It seems difficult to argue with people who see, not different, but opposing things in a killing which was filmed.
To elaborate on Chris’ metaphor of “zombies”, people became “morally foreigners” each other. Walzer (1982) thought that compatriots share similar understandings of justice. But polarization in France (and UK, USA etc) shows that compatriots have quite opposite understandings of justice: they become (or always have been) morally foreigners each other.
Unfortunately, given the crowdfunding results, I am again moral foreigner within a rich and organized majority
engels 07.04.23 at 11:20 am
The campaign for the police officer collected 1,3M whereas that for the teenager’s mom only 300k (and that after the news about the success of the first campaign went public). From a political perspective, that means that far right supporters are much more numerous and determined than (left-wing) supporters of the teenager.
On the face of it, it just means they have more money.
steven t johnson 07.04.23 at 12:45 pm
“From a political perspective, that means that far right supporters are much more numerous and determined than (left-wing) supporters of the teenager.”
The meaning is, the supporters of the policeman have more money. It may also mean that contributions to a legal defense fund seem more urgent than contributions to funeral expenses but that gets a little shakier.
A quibble? Moral panic about violence against designated authority may reflect conformists’ emotional investment in the status quo as justice, but is it really a political program? So far as I can tell, people who consider themselves leftist can also feel a visceral distaste for the threat to moral order posed by looting.
Minkfossa 07.04.23 at 5:39 pm
The numbers that donated to the policeman’s crowdfunder was in the region of 46k. compared to 20k for the family of the boy who was killed. The crowdfunded for the police is being taken down, but the rhetorical point has been made – there is substantial support for the police.
Seekonk 07.04.23 at 9:52 pm
I believe that the outbursts after the killings of George Floyd and Nahel Merzouk are the product of our having combined a system of extreme economic inequality with a white supremacy racial hierarchy.
We need to renounce the culture of competition, and embrace solidarity, cooperation, and sharing.
Chetan Murthy 07.04.23 at 10:48 pm
Two thoughts:
First: I lived in France 1991-94. Back then, I had some observations about French society and immigration, and was young enough (and sufficiently internally racist, having grown up in lily-white small-town Texas) that I no longer trust my intuitions of that time. Nevertheless:
the first place I lived was in the Denfert-Rochereau area of Paris, and on my block, there were literally five different tiny “marchande arabe” (arab groceries). Each was run by a single person, and each was pretty rundown. I remember buying figs from one, and finding upon getting home, that there were moths in the packet. It occurred to me that if these five tiny shops combined, then they could share the work, have larger turnover, larger inventory, and do better. But perhaps if they did that then they’d run afoul of French labor laws, and have to hire French workers, and …. well, my observation was also that French grocery store workers could barely operate their cash registers, couldn’t touch-type on the numerical keypads, etc. Maybe if these merchants combined, they’d lose the only competitive advantage they had, which was that they were willing to work harder than French workers. It sure looked like the US was a better place to be an immigrant, than France: that immigrants who came to the US with nothing, were able to climb the ladder into America’s middle class far more easily than in France.
Maybe. Like I said, I was a different person there, and I could have been misinterpreting.
Second observation: I remember being told about how even in Martinique, French schoolchildren (descendants of slaves brought to the Caribbean by French slavers) were taught about “nos ance^tres Gaulois” (our Gallic ancestors). And how France was race-blind. I’ve read that in France, they don’t even accumulate statistics about race. And so recently (reading the testimonies of young French people of Arab descent, describing the daily racism they face) I wondered: perhaps, if you do not measure a thing, you will never know if the thing exists, how bad it is, etc. Perhaps this is part of why nobody measures the impact of racism and race on people’s lives in France.
I’m only asking questions [and I swear I’m not sealioning: I actually don’t know]. I haven’t lived in France for 29 years, and so I don’t have any answers. But I do wonder if the facially race-neutral system in France is a Gallic version of “I don’t see race” [h/t Stephen Colbert].
Chetan Murthy 07.05.23 at 1:22 am
Something else I thought about, as I read the news about these riots, and the murder of Nahel M. that sparked them, was Do The Right Thing. In that movie (as Spike Lee has been clear to say) Mookie starts a riot, so that the murder of Radio Raheem by the police will not be forgotten. I wonder to what extent this is part of the dynamic in France.
KT2 07.05.23 at 1:42 am
engels @3 says “On the face of it, it just means they have more money.”
I’m surprised at you saying Engels “on the face if it”.
Behind the face, and I assume to be tendered in court. … “A voice can be heard on the video saying: “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”.(^1.)
And I am surprised Chris B, as you said “are the vanguard of the Islamist Great Replacement, assisted by the ultragauche. C-News even quote Renaud Camus” that you didn’t reveal the polarizing originator of the fund, Jean Messiha who “Messiha has asserted his belief in Renaud Camus’s Great Replacement conspiracy theory”. Wikipedia below.
The creator of the crowd fund for the lying (^1) murderous officer is Jean Messiha. Banned by Twitter… “In August 2021, Twitter has permanently suspended his account @ jeanmessiha for multiple violations of hateful conduct policy.[12]”. Wikipedia below.
^1. Lying: “In a video of the shooting, he can be seen with a colleague stopping a yellow Mercedes which Nahel was driving without a licence in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning.
“The officer has his weapon drawn and shoots Nahel at point-blank range as he drives off.
“Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said it “was obviously not in line with the rules of engagement for police”.
“Florian M also faces charges of making false statements, having initially claimed that he opened fire when Nahel drove at him.
“Another teenager in the car told media after the incident that the officers had hit Nahel with the butts of their guns before opening fire.
“A voice can be heard on the video saying: “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”
“A third passenger present in the vehicle, also a teen, testified on Monday local time, according to national outlet BFMTV.
“The teen’s lawyer told media her client was “particularly distressed”.
“He gave precise and detailed testimony which details the actions of the two police officers and which corroborates the images of the video,” she said.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-07-04/millions-pledged-for-french-police-officer-who-shot-teenager/102557298
Some French politicians also see a double standard: “without saying anything when it had closed the yellow vest pot in two days who hit a policeman”.
David Guiraud wrote on Twitter:
“The assumed message is kill Arabs, and you will become millionaires, and the government watches this horror pass without saying anything when it had closed the yellow vest pot in two days who hit a policeman. Repugnant.”
https://www.euronews.com/2023/07/03/crowdfunder-for-french-police-officer-charged-with-shooting-teenager-nahel-m-draws-anger
Jean Messiha
“In March 2021, Jean Messiha made the headlines [citation needed] in affirming the existence of a “black privilege” during the 46th César Awards.[11] [better source needed] In August 2021, Twitter has permanently suspended his account @ jeanmessiha for multiple violations of hateful conduct policy.[12]
…
“In May 2016, he became the spokesman of the “Horaces”, a group of high-ranking civil servants and business executives, supporting Marine Le Pen, who meet once a month and discuss the political platform of the National Rally.[4][3][5]While the group announces more than 155 members, Messiha is the only one whose name has been publicly known so far.[5]According to Dominique Albertini of Libération, Messiha’s role within the National Rally is to represent “the drawing power of [the party] towards high-ranking civil servants”.[4]
“Messiha has asserted his belief in Renaud Camus’s Great Replacement conspiracy theory, whereby Christian populations are being “replaced” through non-European immigration, specifically from Muslim and African countries.[3] On social media, he has expressed that Islam is at odds with France’s republican system.[3] He is also a critic of the European Union.[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean_Messiha
This NYT piece was written in 2019. Since 2019 we’ve had a pandemic, AI explosion, interest rates swings, Russia invading Ukraine etc etc. We live in interesting times. And more oercieved and real unequality. So with Jean Messiha leading the cabal “of the “Horaces”, a group of high-ranking civil servants and business executives, supporting Marine Le Pen … “Messiha is the only one whose name has been publicly known so far”, polarization and police will be boosted. And breakouts riots will simmer beneath the surface.
So, a hidden cabal frinted by the fuy who oisted the ceowd fund for the police officer, who then gets used as a prop for and by “Sincerely inauthentic: zombie Republicanism and violence in France”. Fuel. Fire. And so more able to mobilise the zombie Republicans.
“Inequality Fuels Rage of ‘Yellow Vests’ in Equality-Obsessed France
By Peter S. Goodman
April 15, 2019
…
“This notion animates many of the Yellow Vest participants. More than a threat to livelihoods, Mr. Macron’s reforms constitute a breach of the French social order, an attack on the understanding that the state looks out for struggling people.
“Such thinking holds special currency among white people born in France, who dominate the ranks of the Yellow Vests. Many echo sentiments heard across Europe amid an influx of Muslim migrants, and in the United States, where President Trump has fomented fear of immigrants. They claim that outsiders are capturing benefits that should be going to French-born working people.
“Coralie Annovazzi, 20, still lives with her parents as she works temporary waitressing jobs. She gets no cash assistance from the government, because people under 25 are not eligible.
…
nytimes dot com
/2019/04/15/business/yellow-vests-movement-inequality.html
Chris B said “Americans can look away now”. And so can Australians:
From a 2018 report on the 1987 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody -31 years later;
“… Over half of the Indigenous people who died in custody since 2008 had not been found guilty, as 56% were on remand, died while fleeing police or during arrest, or were in protective custody. Most were suspected of non-indictable offences, which typically carry sentences of less than five years.[49]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aboriginal_deaths_in_custody
Chris Bertram 07.05.23 at 6:20 am
@KT2: I allowed your comment, but please make your comments a lot shorter in the future (and that goes for everyone).
TM 07.05.23 at 7:24 am
Per today’s morning news, Macron’s big new idea to quell the riots is to … shut down the internet. Well that didn’t take long.
I have very little insight about French society but I know the election results. Leaving aside the special dynamics of the Presidential election: in the 2022 parliamentary election, the left received 32% of the vote overall, and this despite the fact that majorities of the population claim, when asked, to oppose most of Macron’s policies, for example his pension reform. These facts suggest that contrary to popular misconceptions, the French just are not very progressive. Macron surely has a lot to answer for but nobody can claim that Macron somehow fell from the sky and subverted Frenchness or whatever. People voted for him, they voted for his party, or they voted for even parties that promise even worse policies. Only a minority voted for something like a progressive alternative. I recognize that Mélenchon has his own problems but voters in 2022 did have an alternative to Macron, neoliberalism and racism to vote for, and the vast majority (the overwhelming majority if we include the non-voters) chose not to.
MisterMr 07.05.23 at 8:40 am
@Chetan Murty 7
“I wondered: perhaps, if you do not measure a thing, you will never know if the thing exists, how bad it is, etc. Perhaps this is part of why nobody measures the impact of racism and race on people’s lives in France.”
Measuring “racism” and measurnig “race” are quite different things. I for one am of the idea that attributing citiziens to different “races” solidifies and increases racism.
engels 07.05.23 at 8:47 am
Only a minority voted for something like a progressive alternative
I seem to remember anyone to the left of Emmanuel Macro being told they had to vote for him to keep out Le Pen.
Chris Bertram 07.05.23 at 8:57 am
@engels, true, but there’s always the first round to look at. In fact, in its entire history since 1789, France has very few years of left-wing government, even on quite a generous view of what counts as “left-wing”.