Kafka, Chesterton, Cold War Anti-Totalitarianism, Hippy Noir,

Alright, I used to perpetrate some literary criticism around this place. [Slaps wall.] Seems like I could still. This is going to be very flimsy because I’m just banging it out, because I might want some of it later, more worked out.

Over at the dying bird, Jeet Heer asks a good question: “Has anyone written about the genre of the “hippy noir”? Altman’s Long Goodbye, Big Lebowski, Inherent Vice, The Nice Guys. Are there others? An interesting little niche.”

He got good responses. Me: Philip K. Dick, Scanner Darkly, not just because it fits the bill but because of Dick himself, writing those weird letters to the FBI. He was a sad, harassed hippy noir detective. He lived the nightmare. That’s gotta count. Once you’ve got Dick, you add in others like Jonathan Lethem, Gun, With Occasional Music.

I’ve got further thoughts about the likes of Lethem but, first, flip it. Just as hippy noir is often good, the reason G.K. Chesterton’s Father Brown stories are invariably bad is that they are ‘hippy puncher noir’, so to speak.

No, not hippies, too early for that. But still, it’s that: the repetitive trope is the innocent detective finds himself fallen among decadents who lack any moral compass and, furthermore, lack even any proper sense that they lack one. So far, so hippy noir.

So Brown does not just solve the murder, he punches these damn hippies, in smug, self-satisfied fashion. In hippy noir the righteous straight-arrow loses his way, awash in weirdness he can’t restore to normal because he can’t even see to that solid shore to swim for it. In hippy-puncher noir, the straight-arrow effortlessly exposes everyone who isn’t normal – normal is who he is – as a fool. Hippy puncher noir is reactionary Mary Sue of a sort.

But, interestingly, almost the same lazy formula works brilliantly and originally in Chesterton’s The Man Who Was Thursday. It works because, it punches through hippy noir to some hidden other side, strikes through the mask, rather than just complacently punching hippies. It doesn’t smugly re-affirm conservative, conventional mores against those of dissolute nihilists. From hanging out with the nihilists, trying to solve crime, our hero comes to see what is shallow and nonsensical, indeed, non-existent in his own world-view. So far, so much just the thing hippy noir inflicts on a straight-shooter. But, somehow, in Thursday, through it, we arrive … somewhere else?

Maybe that’s just the Higher Complacency. That’s the worry, with Chesterton. You get sheer complacency (Father Brown, Orthodoxy) or, if you are lucky, brilliant Higher Complacency (Thursday, Napoleon of Notting Hill, Manalive, lots of the essays). The latter is way better than Father Brown. (I always want to punch that guy.)

But we aren’t done. Hippy noir is a subset of a larger class of detective fiction – namely, works in which the strong premise of background ‘normality’ is denied. Rather than your classic ‘normal’, quiet English village, a rural Eden whose innocence the detective is to defend and restore, you have some thoroughly messed up background situation that engages the reader’s ‘sociological imagination’, a la C. Wright Mills. One might say: you can’t solve the crime, only unravel the fabric within which it is, secretly, normal. Many ‘standard’ detective novels play with this, variously. Eden was never Eden, and we can’t solve the crime, proper, until we admit it. This is basically plain old noir.

So: duh. Hippy noir is noir.

But seeing it this way, we see that dark comes in different shades. Noir is a rainbow of grey.

For example, society itself is not just not Eden, normally, but normally so basically incomprehensible – so ‘far from God’ that it is the reason the crime can’t be solved, or even conceived of as such. You get existentially-tinged detective fiction, e.g. The Third Man. Lots of examples of this. Straight noir is always on the verge of turning existential. The hard-boiled gumshoe has a bit of the Kierkegaardian Knight of Faith about him. Oddly ordinary, that is, but with ‘inner’ extra, making him immune to much.

Now add: the case is now near to the detective story-as-Kafkaesque. That makes intuitive sense. And so the question becomes: who first notices it? Who first sees Kafka stories – especially the novels, The Trial and The Castle, are structurally noir, with a twist? Not hippy noir, more specifically, but isomorphic insofar as the protagonist is trying to ‘solve it’ but can’t because ALL these people are so weird it’s impossible to take your bearings with them. There is not ‘it’, then, so no solving.

I think the first critic to write about this may be W.H. Auden, in “K’s Quest”, in The Kafka Problem (1946). (If anyone knows of earlier comparisons between Kafka’s novels and detective fiction, I would be curious to hear it.)

[Memo to self: write a long Lovecraft pastiche, ‘The Call of K’, which is basically The Trial, and another which is basically At The Mountains of Madness, but written so there is a land surveyor lost and stumbling on these ancient ruins. Have his assistants been possessed by some strange, alien force? They are acting curiously.]

Now: why did I happen to have Auden at my fingertips? Because I’ve been thinking about Kafka and the post-war reception of Kafka. And I had an idea but I didn’t have the receipts. Fortunately, this piece by Brian Goodman came out a few weeks ago and basically rolled the stone off my tongue. All this sounds about right, I would have guessed it: how Kafka came to seem like an ‘anti-totalitarian’ fiction writer.

But even if the Kafkaesque was an invention of the interwar literary Left, the term took on new anti-totalitarian political associations after the onset of the Cold War. The second usage of “Kafkaesque” in the OED, listed after Wilson’s description of Grosz’s nightmare, comes from the Hungarian British writer Arthur Koestler, a former Communist Party member who became a leading anti-Stalinist in the late forties.

Yes, if the ‘K’ points you to ‘Koestler’, this is going to seem like it makes total (anti-total!) sense.

I got interested in this because I was thinking about this David Foster Wallace essay about how American college students don’t find Kafka ‘funny’. His brand humor is lost on them. I generalised that in my mind too: oddly, people miss the sunny side to Kakfa. We figure anti-totalitarian allegory should be fearful, not with a core or base of cheerfulness. Yet that seems to be Kafka. You shouldn’t miss it. I soon discovered there’s a Twitter feed dedicated to it.

Part of the problem is that the fiction can seem like Kafka saying: this is BAD, indicting ‘the system’. But actually he seems too wrapped up in himself for that. It’s kind of the final stage of hippie noir, where you, oddly, lose track of the ‘noir’ itself. But ‘hippy’ doesn’t land, for Kafka. He’s not a hippy, or familiar with them. But if you just say ‘weird’ that works. He writes ‘weird noir’, and hippy noir is that. It gets just … funny-weird for funny’s sake. Thinking that Kafka is anti-totalitarian is sort of like thinking Edward Gorey is very bitterness at the shallow inauthenticity of Victorian-Edwardian culture.

OK, this is running on a bit long. A few curious bits, to tie it off.

Goodman mentions in his piece that the first occurrence of ‘Kafka-esque’ comes in a 1938 Cecil Day Lewis piece in “New Masses”. I tracked it down. Here it is. His idea: middle-class communists in England are so far from the working class, in terms of their actual lived experience, that they are driven to somewhat fantastic extremes, to express their ideas about what’s wrong.



And one more. Here’s a bit from Christopher Isherwood, in “The New Republic”, from 1939:

The Virgil comparison is funny. You can imagine a version of Dante in which Virgil, because he can only go so far, see so far, is a more inadvertent guide. Instead of knowing where Dante is going, he’s just wandering around in some thoroughly pagan way, which happens to be on-track, Christianity-wise.

That’s enough for now. I haven’t really thought this through. But I’ve made some Kafka swag, if that appeals to you, sort of playing with how Kafka seems … oddly serene.

