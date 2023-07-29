The limitarian implications of utilitarianism

As regular readers will know, CT blogger Ingrid has long been making the case for limitarianism, that is, the idea that there should be an upper limit on the amount any one person can own or consume. As Ingrid has observed, limitarianism is a constraint, rather than a complete ethical principle, so it’s important to consider how it interacts with other principles. In the case of utilitarianism, the answer is surprisingly well, at least in (using Ingrid’s terminology) this and nearby worlds. But understanding this requires a little bit of background and some arithmetic.
Shorter JQ: utilitarianism implies limitarianism. The full argument is over the field (no tricks this time, I promise).
First, utilitarianism is a political philosophy, dealing with the question of how the resources in a community should be distributed. And it starts, as in Bentham, from the assumption that people are sufficiently similar in capability and strength that they must all be taken into account equally. This does not, in itself, imply equality of outcomes or even opportunity, but it rules out notions that some group is inherently deserving of better treatment than others.
Second, (this shouldn’t be necessary to state, but it is), there is no such thing as utility. It’s a theoretical construct which can be used to compare different allocations of resources, not a number in people’s heads that can be measured and added up. Nonsense about “utility monsters” and similar is just that.
The practical implication of this is that we need a measure which answers the question: how does the benefit of giving an additional unit of resources to one person compare to the benefit of giving those resources to another. A utility function is a way of answering that question.
There is an ethical judgement here which can be addressed in various ways. We can take a Rawls/Harsanyi original position, rely on introspection or look at people’s choices over time and under uncertainty. None of these are perfect, but most yield one clear conclusion: marginal utility declines with income or, more simply, an extra dollar is worth more to a poor person than to a rich one. But how much more?
The classic answer to this question, going back to Daniel Bernoulli, is that we can think of utility as a logarithmic function of income (or wealth). What that means is that a given proportional increase (or reduction) in income has the same value whoever receives it. Most recent estimates are similar. So, utilitarianism suggests converting everyone’s income to its logarithm and adding them all up. This may sound mechanical but the implications are striking.
What does this mean for limitarianism? If we take a centibillionaire such as Elon Musk, his wealth is of the order of 10^11. Using base-10 log (it doesn’t change anything if you use another base such as the natural log), and and assume that their wealth neither benefits nor harms anyone else [more on this], we get a contribution of 11 to aggregate utility. If his wealth were reduce to say, $1 million, utility would drop to 6.
Now suppose we take five people, chosen anywhere in the income distribution, and increase their wealth by a factor of 10. This would exactly offset Musk’s loss of utility.
To take a less artificial example, consider the 5000 workers Musk sacked from Twitter when he took it over. An increase of .001 in utility for each of them, which would require an income increase if 10^.001 = 0.2 per cent, would offset Musk’s loss.
So, classical utilitarianism gets us to the point where we should place (effectively) zero value on additional income accruing to the very rich. To get to limitarianism, we only require that the extra wealth of the rich is, on balance, undesirable for the rest of us.
The converse is the “trickle down” model that we will all be better off if we allow the rich to get rich. As I argued in Zombie Economics, the evidence of the last 40-50 years doesn’t support this view.
GG 07.29.23 at 6:24 am
JQ –
It looks to me like the math above works at any point on the income distribution. You can always increase aggregate utility by decreasing income for the top earner and increasing income for some number of other earners. But that, in turn, leads straight to Parfit’s Repugnant Conclusion. Am I wrong?
John Q 07.29.23 at 6:56 am
Parfit’s repugnant conclusion is logically separate, since it involves adding people to the population, unlike the examples here, which are only repugnant from the POV of billionaires.
Parfit’s argument is also wrong, for reasons similar to the wrongness of Nozick on the utility monster. I’ve started a separate post on this, in the context of McAskill and longtermism. I’ll try to get it done soon.
Greg Ball 07.29.23 at 6:58 am
As a lapsed physicist I got a thrill from reading this!
GG 07.29.23 at 7:25 am
JQ@2 –
Looking forward to reading that forthcoming post.
Regardless of whether Parfit’s argument is directly on point, there’s not anything particularly special about using a billionaire in the example above. The same result obtains if you start with a person of modest means, and redistribute half of their income to the immiserated in Darfur. The math works out the way it does based on relative inequality wealth; I don’t think it says anything about limitariansim per set.
John Q 07.29.23 at 9:30 am
GG, you’re right that the argument is general. Limitarianism is a special case.
As I said, the shorter version is that utilitarianism implies limitarianism. More precisely, you need utilitarianism + net negative externalities from the very rich’
Ingrid Robeyns 07.29.23 at 10:09 am
Thanks for this John. Isn’t it the case that classical utilitarianism implies equality of outcome? (that is, if the only thing that were to count is the average or the total of people’s ‘utility’, and in a static world). Limitarianism is weaker than equality of outcome (it allows for some inequalities) so for me this isn’t a surprising result (but perhaps I’m overlooking something).
Many of the people I meet who argue against limitarianism assume that the world is better-off with with the billionaires – hence they assume that the processes that their wealth above the limit generated has, on balance, beneficial effects for others. But there are so many reasons to think of why this isn’t true (they fill several of the chatpers in the book I wrote – done and dusted but unfortunately not in the bookshops before Feb 1st). Looking forward reading the next post you want to write on this, John!
(PS: I’m travelling to various places over the next 2 weeks so am not sure I will be able to further engage here, but am very much looking forward reading your further thoughts on this).
oldster 07.29.23 at 10:40 am
“And it starts, as in Bentham, from the assumption that people are sufficiently similar in capability and strength that they must all be taken into account equally.”
Ah, Bentham, right. The one who said,
“The question is not, Can they reason?, nor, Can they talk? but, Are they strong and capable? Why should the law refuse its protection to any being with sufficiently similar strengths and capabilities?”
Pittsburgh Mike 07.29.23 at 11:07 am
I think the problem with this note is visible from the first sentence: a limit on what one person “can own or consume.” There’s a big difference between own and consume. Bezos owns 10% of Amazon worth about $135B, but that’s not something he’s consuming in any sense.
Taking Bezos’s share of Amazon and giving it to the 99% would be just as inflationary as simply issuing $135B in treasuries, depositing it with the Fed and giving that money to the 99%. Bezos, because he can’t/won’t spend that money himself, has taken his wealth outside of the money supply. The USG, if it wants, can make up for it by effectively printing money and giving it away itself.
Of course Bezos has some control over Amazon from his ownership, but he’s going to do what anyone else owning it (at least anyone not named ‘Musk’) would: try to make it as successful as possible.
So, if there’s really something better to do with Bezos’s wealth, the USG can just do it, since Jeff has kindly locked his money up in a box.
John Q 07.29.23 at 11:47 am
Pittsburgh Mike: I think you are conflating two issues. First, there’s the distinction between wealth (a stock) and income (a flow). For the economy as a whole, and for most non-poor people, wealth >> income. But you can make the argument either way.
The other is the idea rich people don’t consume much of any additional income. That’s true in the short run. But in the long run, people at all income levels consume most of their income . This was a big issue in C2o debates over the consumption function.
Ingrid, thanks for kind comments. For a given aggregate income, equal distribution maximizes utility. But in a market economy, there’s a limit to how much redistribution you can do without reducing total income. So, you need to think about predistribution as well.