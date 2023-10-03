Lucy and the football

It’s a movie we’ve seen over and over again in US politics. Centrists engage in respectful discussion with a thoughtful conservative[1], only to discover they are actually talking to a dishonest troll. Yet, just like Charlie Brown lining up to kick Lucy’s football, they keep coming back for another try.
Examples include Paul “policy wonk” Ryan, JD “voice of the heartland” Vance, and most recently Richard Hanania, for whom I can’t come up with a suitable nickname. Hanania’s public writing has always skirted the edge of outright racism, so it was no surprise when it turned that he had published far worse stuff under a pseudonym. That was enough to lead Bari Weiss to cancel him, but the majority reaction among his interlocutors was to accept a redemption narrative.
Hanania rewarded his backers with a tweet so breathtakingly dumb it’s still hard to believe. Challenged on his opposition to aiding Ukraine, he asserted that the US was spending 40 per cent of GDP on such aid, and laid out some of the alternative ways the money could be spend (years of funding for social security, for example).
This claim was so absurd that lots of people looked for an 11-dimensional chess explanation. Sadly, the prosaic explanation appears to be that US aid is equal to about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s GPD. Hanania must have read this number and misinterpreted it. That could only be done by someone utterly clueless about economics and public policy, but Hanania hasn’t needed a clue to become a big fish in the small pool of rightwing intellectuals.
Why do centrists keep falling for this? The answer, to paraphrase Voltaire is that, since no-one like the imagined intelligent, honest conservative exists, they have to be invented. In reality, intelligent honest conservatives, are either ex-Republicans (for example, David French and the Bulwark group) or open enemies of democracy (Adrian Vermeule).
But once they recognise that there is no serious thought to their political right, centrists would have to recognise that they themselves are the conservatives. That would entail an intellectual obligation to engage with the left, which is the last thing they want.
All of this was true well before the rise of Donald Trump, though Trump’s rise crystallised what was previously part of a mix of competing ideas. As I observed in 2013,
Pluralities of US conservatives believe, or at least claim to believe, that:
- The President of the US is a socialist Muslim, born in Kenya
-
The earth is less than 10 000 years old
-
Mainstream science is a communist plot
-
Armed revolution will likely be necessary in the near future
The last of these has gone from prediction to actual insurrection, with more threatened..
No one who openly rejects these propositions, and others like them, can last long in the Republican party, or in the mainstream of the conservative movement.
The centrist project is to engage in serious policy discussion with conservatives while treating such delusional statements as mere shibboleths. Long experience shows that this doesn’t work.
fn1. This term isn’t really satisfactory, but neither “rightwinger” nor “Republican” works well either.
anon/portly 10.03.23 at 8:22 am
This claim was so absurd that lots of people looked for an 11-dimensional chess explanation. Sadly, the prosaic explanation….
The whole thing was a bit, a joke, Hanania was making fun of Republicans or MAGA types or whoever. (Isn’t that something he’s known for? – I could have that wrong). This becomes more obvious if you read all of Hanania’s replies, which include the “40%” thing and also these:
“Russia isn’t seen as the aggressor in much of the world. Countries without the distorting effect of the western media like Eritrea and North Korea recognize it as a moral champion.”
“Putin didn’t want to take over Ukraine. He just wanted to bring democracy to the Donbas through free and fair elections.”
https://twitter.com/RichardHanania/status/1708475055930479003
And there are people in the replies pointing out that Hanania is being facetious, and there’s a second, more obviously silly tweet:
https://twitter.com/RichardHanania/status/1708494302207410599
nastywoman 10.03.23 at 9:20 am
AND lately they also might believe that they rather die by electrocution than by shark?!
And please don’t laugh about such latest advice of Trump – as that’s how it’s done.
That’s how successful narratives in the US are built – on the base of complete nonsense and when the NY Magazine then jokes:
Trump finally reveals He’d rather dies by electrocution Than by shark – while
Actually Trump reveals – (what he has revealed numerous times before) that he hates –
HUUUGELY!!!! hates ALL e-energy.
AND!!!-
that such supossedly ‘silly statements’ which have absolutely NOTHING to do with ‘engaging’ in respectful discussion with thoughtful conservative[1], – are actually very much damaging to the development of e-boats in the US. As all these fans and followers of the Right Wing Racists Sex Abusing Science and Climate Change Denier will say too:
YES!! – our Führer couldn’t be more RIGHT in advising US to NEVER EVER entering a boat powered by Batteries – as
FOR SURE –
we all will be eaten by SHARKS!