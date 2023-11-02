Silicon Valley is the Church of Moore’s Law

I have come to the conclusion that the most essential element of the Silicon Valley ideology is its collective faith in technological acceleration. More than the mix of libertarianism and tech determinism that Richard Barbrook and Andy Cameron described as the “Californian Ideology” in 1995, more than the breakdown of donations between Democratic and Republican candidates, the driving ideological conviction among the denizens of Silicon Valley is that the rate of technological innovation is accelerating.

Silicon Valley is the Church of Moore’s Law.

Tech acceleration is at the center of the entire Silicon Valley worldview. This dates back at least to 1993, when WIRED magazine declared in its opening pages that the digital revolution had put us on the cusp of “social changes so profound their only parallel is probably the discovery of fire.”

From this central assumption, it follows that:

The entrepreneurs, engineers, and investors who travel in Silicon Valley circles (regardless of their actual zip code) are the driving force of history. The decisions that will reverberate through the decades are made on Sand Hill Road, not Capitol Hill or Brussels.

Existing institutions – businesses, media, government, etc – will all soon be disrupted. The old rules on longer apply. New rules are being created.

You judge the success of a business based on its growth, not its profit. The future is in the process of being created. The companies that monopolize an emerging sector are the companies that will define that future.

And, finally, the future will be abundant. Everyone will reap the benefits brought about by Silicon Valley. So it is really not worth worrying about inequality, or about the distribution of those social benefits.

I have spent the past few years reading the entire back catalog of WIRED magazine, as part of a project tracing the history of the digital future. The surprising part is how little has changed in the intervening decades. Today’s tech barons speak and behave much like the libertarian tech-optimist ideologues of 30 years ago. And yet there is ample evidence that the pace of technological innovation has, if anything, slowed down in recent years.

Belief in the immutable nature of Moore’s Law is a matter of identity in Silicon Valley circles. But it is also a political project. Faith in Moore’s Law implies a distrust of government – government is too slow and cumbersome. Legislators and federal agencies cannot hope to keep pace with innovation, so we are better off demanding that they stay out of the way.

So I suppose it is unsurprising that, even as the pace of “internet time” seems to have stalled over the past decade or so, our tech titans and Silicon Valley evangelists have remained insistently committed to the idea of Moore’s Law. The digerati have been propping up the corpse of Moore’s Law, Weekend at Bernie’s-style, for years now.

Meanwhile, the only thing that has exponentially increased is wealth inequality. We now have centi-billionaires like Elon Musk, and a host of social problems that are the consequence of extreme wealth inequality. We ought to distrust the ideology that tells us this is nothing to worth worrying about.

I imagine most Crooked Timber readers are already familiar with Moore’s Law. But, as a refresher, let me explain where it originated.

Writing in 1965, Gordon Moore predicted that the number of transistors you could fit on a silicon chip would double roughly every two years, while the price of those chips would be cut in half at the same rate. This prediction turned out to be durable for decades to come. The tech booms of the past fifty years – from mainframe computing to personal computers to the Internet, World Wide Web, laptops, cell phones, smartphones, and tablets – all have Moore’s Law in common. Chips kept getting faster and cheaper, allowing for successive generations of digital technologies.

In The Long Arm of Moore’s Law, Cyrus C. Mody examines Moore’s Law as a social fact. Within the developing computer industry, Moore’s Law functioned as a coordination point and an industrial target (“More an engine than a camera”). Developing new computer chips is a capital-intensive process. For decades, Moore’s Law held true because a vast array of actors made it true. Various parts of the emerging industry (one that, for much of its history, could rely on a steady stream of public funding) worked to meet the 18-24 month development cycle that Gordon Moore had effectively set as a goal. The investment in new chip production facilities was worthwhile, because chip manufacturers had a clear sense of the timeline and price points that computer manufacturers were working towards.

Mody’s work focuses on the social fact of Moore’s Law within the computer industry, though. The ideological claim made by tech acceleration is that a similar exponential curve is underway at a civilizational level. Drawing from the work of futurists like Alvin Toffler and George Gilder, Silicon Valley in the 1990s developed a heady, brash certainty that a new day had dawned. Gilder, for instance, insisted that there would be parallels to Moore’s Law in telecommunications infrastructure. (He was wrong, but he was confident. And that confidence was well-rewarded).

In his 2005 book, What the Dormouse Said, John Markoff described Moore’s Law as “Silicon Valley’s defining principle. … [Moore’s Law] dictated that nothing stays the same for more than a moment; no technology is safe from its successor; costs fall and computing power increases not at a constant rate but exponentially: If you’re not running on what became known as “Internet time,” you’re falling behind.” It is, in other words, both a technical prediction about processor capacity and a deeply-held cultural belief about the pace of the digital revolution.

I have written about this elsewhere, but the pace of digital change was really quite noteworthy back then. The internet of 1993 bore little resemblance to the internet of 1998 or 2003. When technologists insisted that Congress and federal agencies could not regulate the emerging digital media environment that they did not understand it because it was evolving too fast, they were self-serving, but they also kind of had a point.

The social evidence of Moore’s Law was also much more visible as a mass cultural phenomenon back then. I recently spent some time combing through the first five years of product reviews in WIRED magazine. The magazine celebrated the latest in high-end consumer goods — $6,000 laptops, $8,000 flat screen televisions, $2,500 video cameras. If you had struck gold in the dotcom gold rush, you could afford those items today. If not, you could wait a couple years and buy a superior product for half the price. “Last year’s unattainable conspicuous consumption is the next year’s Christmas gift.”

This is just one of the ways that the mythology surrounding Moore’s Law has faded in recent years. The desktop computer I brought to campus in September 1997 could barely run Windows XP when it was released in 2001. By comparison, the iPhone 15 was just announced last week. It costs about the same as the iPhone 14. It replaces the iPhone 14’s lightning charging plug with a USB-C charging plug. If “Moore’s Law” was once synonymous with consumer technology getting dramatically more powerful and cheaper at a constant rate, then that version of Moore’s Law is now little more than a faded memory.

Faith in Moore’s Law as an inevitable social force has remained strong within Silicon Valley circles, though. The victors of that era – the young entrepreneurs who made their first millions in the first dotcom boom – became the investors and thought-leaders of the decades that followed. There is a self-justifying logic to today’s Silicon Valley ideology: the early entrepreneurs must have been right all along; Their insights being the essential ingredient of their much-deserved success. It’s survivor bias, plus the influence that comes from decades of unchecked wealth accumulation.

A decade ago, I was myself a believer in tech acceleration and Moore’s Law as a broader sociocultural phenomenon. I came to that perspective honestly: I was a graduate student in the ‘00s, and the pace of digital change was so fast that the research literature could barely keep up.

I became disabused of that notion in 2018, when I had my first opportunity to read the entire WIRED magazine back catalog. It became clear then that the Internet of 2018 was really quite similar to the Internet of 2013. Internet time had, effectively, slowed down.

The Internet of 2023 has many strong similarities to the Internet of 2013. It’s, for the most part, the same large companies, offering the same (enshittified) services. The intervening decade has featured plenty of grand pronouncements that a new era has just arrived (3D printing, robotics, self-driving cars, Google Glass, cryptocurrency, the Internet of Things, wearable electronics, Big Data, cryptocurrency again, the metaverse, etc etc etc). And while it is may still be too early to declare any one of these digital futures a permanent failure, we can confidently conclude at this point that the pace of their arrival is no longer speeding up as their promoters insist.

And yet 2023 has been something of a banner year for the acolytes of technological acceleration. Generative AI tools like Dall-E2 and ChatGPT seem solid in a way that “Web3” and the Metaverse never quite did. This time may be different. And even if ChatGPT starts to look like a cheap parlor trick after a few weeks of use, just think how much better the next version will be. Perhaps the past decade was just an interlude. Maybe the future is about to arrive.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s President, wrote a sort of manifesto two years ago. It was titled “Moore’s Law for Everything.” It is quite a revealing document. If Silicon Valley is the church of Moore’s Law, then Altman, it seems, is a Cardinal.

Altman proclaims that the coming Artificial Intelligence revolution is “unstoppable,” part and parcel of the long arc of tech acceleration that we are living through. He writes:

“On a zoomed-out time scale, technological progress follows an exponential curve. Compare how the world looked 15 years ago (no smartphones, really), 150 years ago (no combustion engine, no home electricity), 1,500 years ago (no industrial machines), and 15,000 years ago (no agriculture).”

Fifteen years is an awkward anchor point. If he had instead chosen ten years, then he would have had little to point to. And it’s worth noting that, on a more reasonable timescale, the pace of technological progress doesn’t seem to be increasing at all. Back in 1997, a pair of futurists wrote a gaudy scenario for WIRED titled “The Long Boom.” They declared that 1980-2020 would feature a cluster of history-making scientific breakthroughs that would set us all on the path to global prosperity. (the authors have since taken stock of their predictions and decided “yep! Nailed it.)

1980-2020 encompass the rise of the personal computer, the World Wide Web, cell phones, and smartphones. Those are certainly nontrivial breakthroughs in the lives of mass consumers. But is that actually an increase in the rate of technological innovation? 1940-1980 was the television age and the nuclear bomb and The Pill. 1900-1940 was the automobile, the radio, the earliest commercial airlines, and the telephone. 1860-1900 included mass electrification and the end of slavery. 1820-1860 is basically the start of the industrial revolution. Moore’s Law only seems special because it’s the era we’ve been living through.

Altman insists that artificial general intelligence is inevitable. He also predicts that the first trillionaire will be someone involved in the AI revolution. And he speaks as though this will be a good thing. He urges his readers to preoccupy themselves not with how we regulate and shape his new industry, but how we prepare and remold society to adapt to the natural next-step in technological evolution.

Altman has also insisted that he welcomes regulation. OpenAI has invested heavily in educating Congress about the promise and perils of this new, world-changing, general purpose technology. But OpenAI opposes regulation by existing agencies. The company only supports regulation if it gets to select the regulator and influence the rules.

The most important difference between the 90s tech boom and today is the relative power of Silicon Valley. “Big Tech” in the 1990s simply wasn’t all that big yet. And the evidence of Moore’s Law – not as a prediction about the power and price of computer chips, but as a broader social phenomenon – seemed to be everywhere. The technologists were gaining influence, the technologies were moving to the center of daily life. It stood to reason that the future would be different and, hopefully, better.

We care today about the ideology of Silicon Valley both because of how digital technologies have been integrated into the social, economic, and political realms, and also because of the financial power of the tech titans themselves. Elon Musk is a centi-billionaire, and he is not the only one. In the months before FTX was revealed to be an elaborate ponzi scheme, Sam Bankman-Fried had enough wealth that he openly considered buying the island nation of Nauru. Those levels of wealth are deleterious to a functional democracy. Ignoring wealth inequality made the problem much worse.

We will need to address wealth inequality in the years to come. And we should do so knowing that Silicon Valley is ideologically unwilling to help.