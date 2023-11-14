“If it’s a Ponzi, get in early”: The Ideology of Scam Futures

When he opened the seminar that prompted these essays, Fred Turner said that Silicon Valley built more than semiconductors or search engines or smart phones or sharing platforms. Indeed, he suggested that Silicon Valley’s true product is ideology. In my notes, I wrote and underlined, “Silicon Valley creates and retails visions of the future.”

This resonated with my own research. Money—the main technology I study—is one way to do futurity, as I (and many scholars including Finn Brunton, another seminar participant) have argued. We only accept money from other people today because we think that someone will accept it from us tomorrow, and so on, into multiple tomorrows. When we invest, we are laying bets on particular visions of the future.

Retail investing, whether in crypto or meme stocks or more traditional tech industry IPOs (companies like Tesla or Coinbase are making the distinction ever blurrier), is one way that Silicon Valley quite literally retails a future. If you invest in an asset, you are both supposing and summoning a future in which that asset is worth more than you paid for. Retail investors can be active market participants in the future sold by Silicon Valley, not merely passive feminized “consumers” of that future.

Studying retail investing is one way to explore how Silicon Valley ideologies move from centers of power, such as the actual physical placed called “Silicon Valley,” and diffuse to the rest of the world. Retail investing resembles Althusser’s notion of the classic Ideological State Apparatus. It is a vector of ideology, a way of mediating it.

I have been told, by probably about four different interviewees in crypto, that they (or “someone they know”) became more of an ideological believer in the politics of crypto as they watched the line go up and the potential cash-out value of their investment grow. When the line goes down, they don’t abandon those beliefs. Instead they revise them, and qualify them to rationalize either selling at a loss or “hodling” on.

Some of these futures, of course, are scam futures. I have accidentally become an expert on scams. That’s what happens when you’re a researcher immersed in the arcane worlds of e-commerce and cryptocurrency: you get to know all the ways that scams are produced and prevented. You watch the processes of how the people who build and maintain economic infrastructures decide what’s a scam and what is just business as usual, buyer beware.

As I argued in my article on the 2017 crypto ICO (Initial Coin Offering) bubble (which I’ll draw from quite a bit in the rest of this piece), many of today’s Silicon Valley retail investing opportunities are a frenzied effort by a collective to bring about a future, even though the collective doesn’t necessarily believe in it.

Just as we saw with ICOs in 2017 and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) more recently, investors aren’t just buying a crypto asset that they hope they hope to sell at a profit. They are also buying a vision of a future in which these crypto or Web3 technologies have profoundly disrupted some or all of society.

This kind of retail investing regularly involves literal scams, notably rug pulls and pump and dumps, both of which reveal a kind of arbitrage on belief in the future. Those who are true believers are focused on the long term promised future. Those who make money are focused on the short term. As one interviewee told me, “Everyone tells everyone else to hodl, but no wants to be a baghodler.”

This way of doing futurity is fundamentally characterized by ambiguity and asymmetry. Among those buying in, there is an uneven (but perhaps knowable) likelihood of benefit from the scam and an uneven (and unknowable) belief in the likelihood of its promised future.

It’s clear that those selling ICOs (or NFTs or meme stocks) are more likely to get material benefits now and in a range of possible futures than those buying and speculating in them. It’s less clear, and really impossible to know with any certainty, who really believes in the dream and who is trying to turn a quick buck buying low and selling high.

Those who stand to benefit and who are cynical about promises offered by today’s new economic formations could be called scammers, but the scam is only possible because of the effervescence resulting from the collective enthusiasm of everyone involved. In my article, I call this a “network scam.”

Were the VCs who were (maybe) duped by Theranos similarly participating in a network scam? Does the scamminess that happens when we use Robinhood on our phone following the same logic as venture capital? Can we trace a ideological flow from one site to another?

I do think it’s important to note that retail investing doesn’t just copy-paste ideologies from founders and VCs and technocrats into the heads of Robinhood users. We need to understand better how the ideologies, ramified via markets and gamified apps, changes as it is circulated and inhabited. As the entire project of media and cultural studies has shown us, it’s important not to be content with just-so stories.

Nevertheless, as crypto impresario Dave Portnoy put it as he was launching his own cryptocurrency, “If it’s a ponzi, get in early.” Scammers don’t usually invite their marks to participate in scams, promising that they will at least have a high relative position in the scam pecking order. In this milieu—and the one that brought riches to countless VCs through vaporware if not fraud– traditional notions of progressive consumer protection fall flat.

I grew up in Florida, a land quite literally terraformed by real estate scams. There is an osmotic threshold where scam reality just becomes a reality. Even if the promised future doesn’t come to be, some future inevitably does. What kind of future happens in the aftermath of scams? The key question on my mind these days is: how do you keep living in a future that was never meant to actually exist because it was supposed to be a scam?