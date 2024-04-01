Indiana’s DEI Law

Here in the U.S., my home state of Indiana has a new state-mandated DEI initiative: The law specifies that:

“Each board of trustees [of a public college] shall establish a policy that provides that a faculty member may not be granted tenure or a promotion by the institution if, based on past performance or other determination by the board of trustees, the faculty member is:

(1) unlikely to foster a culture of free inquiry, free expression, and intellectual diversity within the institution;

(2) unlikely to expose students to scholarly works from a variety of political or ideological frameworks that may exist within and are applicable to the faculty member’s academic discipline; or

(3) likely, while performing teaching duties within the scope of the faculty member’s employment, to subject students to political or ideological views and opinions that are unrelated to the faculty member’s academic discipline or assigned course of instruction.”[i]

Coverage of the law in The Chronicle of Higher Education emphasizes the practical difficulties with implementation as well as the law’s likely unintended consequences. Meanwhile, many teachers at these institutions vehemently oppose the law on academic freedom grounds. I’m sympathetic with these criticisms. The law is ominous indeed. It seems intentionally vague, with intellectual diversity serving as a pretext for lashing out against teachers perceived to be indoctrinating students, and it affords boards ample flexibility to punish teachers whether or not they’re doing any such thing.

But I wonder if college teachers shouldn’t make a different kind of argument against this law: Why not question the law’s premise, that intellectual diversity is our critics’ cause and not our own?

After all, the law is right in an important respect: We should hold ourselves accountable for fostering “a culture of free inquiry, free expression, and intellectual diversity within the institution,” for exposing students to “a variety of political or ideological frameworks” within our disciplines, and for practicing humility about the limits of our expertise. Assume for a minute what I believe to be true: Some of the public that distrusts us, that worries that we’re idealogues indoctrinating their children, some of the people who fit that description are persuadable. In intellectual diversity, we could loudly and publicly find shared cause with those critics. We could applaud the purported end goals of this law even as we take issue with the means through which the law purports to pursue them. And we could really think about what better means of pursuing them we can devise. What are the best pedagogical practices for fostering intellectual diversity? How can we hold ourselves and each other accountable for developing and practicing those skills? What affirmative steps can we take to foster a genuinely fruitful intellectual diversity among students and teachers?

We’re having these conversations. Can we find ways to have them with our persuadable critics? It seems to me that a crucial first step is to openly agree with our critics on three things: We are not currently nailing it on intellectual diversity; we should hold ourselves responsible for doing better; and good ideas for how to do so can come from outside our institutions. We should agree with our critics on those things even as we make the case that laws like Indiana’s are not the solution—and even as we reject the casting of higher education as hostile or indifferent to intellectual diversity.

[i] The law does other things too: It institutes board-conducted, post-tenure reviews, and it requires the boards’ diversity committees to “make recommendations to promote recruitment and retention of underrepresented students,” where the word “underrepresented” replaces the word “minority” in the law as it stood prior to this change. (That latter change strikes me as a good one, and some version of post-tenure reviews seems good too, though not those conducted by boards of trustees.)