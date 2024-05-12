Originalism For Realists: Two Obvious Thoughts

Looks like I haven’t posted for a couple years. Probably time to fix that!

This one kicks off from a tweet I fired off, off-handedly, that led somewhere useful. “If you were wanting a paradigm case-in-point to illustrate the plausibility of legal realism, the history of legal originalism would be hard to improve on.”

A colleague asked me to elaborate. I obliged. I regard my proposition as verging on self-evidence. But his attitude was basically and reasonably: surely originalism is plausible, theoretically. If so, my quip is too quick with the ad hominem.

I get that, and it is undeniably the case that originalism has attracted clever, ingenious, considerable academic defenders, who are by no means all partisan hacks in the pay of the Republican Party.

Originalism is one of the best-refuted philosophies there is. Yeah, but you get that a lot in philosophy.

The theory is one thing and the history of the rise of the theory is another. The latter, as opposed to the former, definitely cries out for a legally realist analysis. In a sense this is trivial. Obviously any time you distinguish a theory from the institutional politics surrounding it, and opt to focus on the latter, you had better go realist. Being a realist about politics is better than being wrong, which is the alternative.

I’ll come to it. I think most court-watchers, certainly on the left, are fine these days with a no-kidding-originalism-is-right-wing-politics frame. That’s good. That’s healthy. Because it absolutely is the case. Slate has some new stuff up about it. Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern are reliably good at critiquing originalism. But I think there are two basic, realist points to be made that – maybe because they are SO blindingly obvious – we can be a bit blind to. Anyway, I haven’t seen them stated as baldly as they deserve to be.

Point 1

In the context of a two-party system, like the US, it will not be the case that one of two major parties dedicates itself exclusively to dogmatic defense of a debatable thesis in the philosophy of language.

A corollary of Point 1: if you see an apparent counter-example to Point 1, look behind the curtain to see what the man is doing.

People like to do the whole ‘imagine if you could go back to the 80’s and tell them Donald Trump is going to be President’ thing. But it is equally funny to say: ‘imagine if you could go back to the 70’s and tell them that the future Republican Party will, by 2016, abandon commitment to really anything besides an academically fashionable doctrine in the philosophy of language that won’t even be dreamed up before circa 2000.’

Obviously it’s wildly misleading to characterise Mitch McConnell as some academically-abstracted fashion victim, like that. But it isn’t wrong to say, politically, he put it all on the line for the judges. And his official reason for putting it all on the line for the judges was the philosophy: originalism. Everything else – even the constitutional order itself – could be staked for that win, if it came to that. On the face of it, that’s the craziest thing. Who thinks it makes sense to shake the very pillars of the republic for the sake of enforcing a purported conclusion, arrived at by one group of academics, about where to draw the semantic-pragmatics line, say? Which just goes to show: it ain’t what it seems.

Aside: one of my cherished school memories is talking to my history teacher in 9th grade. He was teaching me US history but I was interested in European history. The wars of religion and the history of the Catholic Church and heresy and all that. My interest stemmed from reading Philip K. Dick novels and gleaning some bits, that I more or less failed to digest, about gnosticism, plus thinking The Life of Brian was very funny. I had a few nerd friends and we used to insult each other, Captain Haddock-style, by calling each other ‘Albigensians’ or ‘Sedevacantists’ (although that one is more modern and I can’t imagine where we picked it up.) I thought it was amazing that people would go to war over very abstruse points of metaphysics. In the Thirty Years War a large proportion of the population of Germany died. And for what? Kind of over a theory about how, properly, to read a text. In response to these vague wonderments of mine, my history teacher introduced me to some ideas about political realism that really set me straight. It’s not that they didn’t believe this stuff. But the wars were not over pure metaphysics. Ooooh. Yep. I see that now.

OK, so the point is simple. We lefties get indignant about the FedSoc and Leonard Leo – and rightly. They are our dangerous, partisan foes. It is crazy, and crazy-making that Leonard Leo basically got to pack the Supreme Court. Still, don’t sleep on how weird it would be – were it so – for one of two major political parties to be, in effect, a one-legged stool, that leg being an academically fashionable philosophy of language.

Which brings me to point 2. What really IS going on.

Point 2

Originalism is basically fusionist glue in hermeneutic form.

I think lefties think it’s pretty obvious what’s really going on: namely, Republicans correctly perceive originalism is a lever they can keep pulling to get policy wins from the court.

Since this point is well-appreciated, and quite true as far as it goes, let me be brief, filling it in.

Conservatives like to object that originalism sometimes means conservatives lose! Eh, I guess maybe there are people out there who believe the games in casinos are ‘fair’ because sometimes the house loses. But this omits to consider that no one would run a casino unless it were, on balance, profitable. The Republican Party simply wouldn’t be all-in on originalism – of all things under the sun – unless they perceived it to be a vehicle for converting the SC into a kind of casino where they enjoy the ‘house’ advantage. The goal is to be able to reliably legislate from the bench, undemocratically. Which isn’t the same thing as winning every case. (Honestly, winning every time wouldn’t be a smart play, even if you could rig it that way. A casino where no one but the house ever won would lose customers.)

All true. But all this actually isn’t the key piece of the ‘what’s going on?’ puzzle.

Let me first turn back to a point made above, that originalism didn’t really exist before about 2000. That date may seem late. The term goes back to the 1970’s, and Bork was an originalist in the 80’s – Ed Meese, in the Reagan Administration, championed an early form of it.

But, as every student of the subject knows, something flipped, starting in the late 90’s. Basically, there was a turn from ‘original intentions’ to ‘original public meaning’. Theoretically, this was all to the good, because original intentions had all sorts of troubles. But, politically, it marked a major shift as well.

The short way to put it is this. Bork was an original intentions guy, in a very half-baked way, and he was also indignant about specific decisions like “Roe” and “Griswold” but also “Brown”. That is, he was a moral traditionalist who wasn’t down with all this liberation and sex and also civil rights stuff. He was sore about it and that fact, above all, got him ‘Borked’. He basically had a lot of quite reactionary political opinions that he wasn’t careful to conceal.

Fast-forward to circa 2000. The shift to public meaning originalism not only makes it much more defensible theoretically – or, at least, some of the most devastating objections can now be deflected – but now you have ‘libertarian’ originalists, like Randy Barnett, who really disagree with the likes of Bork, politically, on some very basic points. Barnett is a Lysander Spooner originalist, which is way different from a Bork originalist. Barnett would like it to be the case that the constitution – the ‘lost’ constitution – is a libertarian document. Barnett isn’t opposed to discovering more individual rights in the penumbras. He thinks there are more such rights, right there in black and white, when the text is read right, that have been written out, wrongly. When we read all the words, the result will be constitutionally mandatory minarchy. A very radical solution, politically, but – well, read ’em and weep, if you want big government. The rule book forbids most of this stuff. Back to “Lochner”!

The partisan upshot: originalism, circa 2000, has evolved into a perfect focus point, affording fusionist coalition building within the Republican Party. You’ve got moral traditionalists, you’ve got libertarians. (One can be even more cynical in labelling the two groups, but let’s be complimentary.) Those groups have trouble playing together because, frankly, they want different things, when it comes to lots of things. During the Cold War there is an enemy-of-my-enemy logic, bringing them together as anti-communists. After the Cold War, not so much.

Originalism helpfully re-aligns them against a common enemy: nefarious ‘judicial activists’ on the left – judges gone wild, living constitutionalists, the Warren court, undemocratic legislators-from-the-bench. Clearly, any good American would oppose such a thing!

Here again, complicated, of course, but think about it as a variant on the mostly-win casino model. Yes, originalism promises R’s that they can be the ‘house’, in the judiciary. They can put reliable partisans on the bench, to deliver the goods more often than not. But the very fact that it is genuinely uncertain whether the spoils of this set-up will accrue more to the traditionalists or to the libertarians allows both sides to put aside their ideological differences to set up the set-up. They can rally round ‘originalism’ (or ‘textualism’ or ‘balls and strikes’ or ‘not legislating from the bench’, or ‘just doing what the law says’ or ‘respecting the intent of the Framers’.) It’s rational for both traditionalists and libertarians to play the ‘originalist’ game, letting the chips fall where they may, when the winnings roll in. The very fact that it is impossible to coordinate the theoretical results more exactly in advance – more Bork or more Barnett? – means that you solve nicely an otherwise very snarly coordination problem in the Republican Party.

And, one may add: this uncertainty affords a further, welcome degree of plausible deniability. Not only can conservatives say that sometimes liberals win on the court. Each brand of conservative can point out that they lose a lot of time. The libertarians can point to all the times that the liberals win AND all the times the traditionalists win. And the traditionalists can point to all the times that the liberals win AND the libertarians win. (Isn’t that unfair? It certainly feels like it.) In this way originalism is a formula for a sense of grievance and beautiful loser-dom, while also ensuring conservatives mostly win. Which is another win-win.

And that’s the legally realist reason why the Republican Party is dedicated to nothing beyond a highly dubious doctrine in the philosophy of language. Makes good realpolitik sense.

Does it follow that originalism is wrong? Or that academic theorists of originalism are in bad faith? Heck no! That’s separate. (I mean: it IS wrong. But I haven’t argued that here.)

If you want to read this post as through a funhouse mirror, click this link.