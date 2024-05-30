Avoiding people because of what you suspect they might think

Something that’s bothered me for a while is the relationship between politics and friendship. Not just close friendship but also people who you are happy to hang out with socially. Some topics – I’d include Brexit, trans rights and Israel/Palestine – are especially divisive in that people who disagree on these seem to find it very hard to tolerate one another. (The woke/anti-woke split is also a marker, though it is tempting just to push back against whoever is being the most irritating and dogmatic in some given context.) Anyway, in those oppositions the other side is, you think, marked by some combination of stupidity and moral perfidy, such that it is impossible to retain the minimal degree of respect that friendship requires.
Except, except, there’s always someone whose personal charm or the fact that something other that politics is the basis for friendship means that they get forgiven or excused even when they say something that’s really off. And who is available makes a difference too: if you are in a small community or a workplace or a family then you may not have to rub along with the people you disagree with, but it is better if you do because you’re inevitably going to be seeing a lot of them.
Here’s something that’s particularly insidious: you don’t know if you disagree with some person, but you suspect, on the basis of some fact about them (religion, ethnicity, age, nationality, etc.) that you might. Though they are someone that seems nice, you don’t have such a deep friendship with them that means a rift would painful. You don’t want to ask them directly, it would be rude, and there seems to be something discriminatory about doing so: “Because you have characteristic X, I suspect you might believe something, and I need to know…” Why ask them if you aren’t going to ask everyone the same question, after all? So you don’t, but you don’t really want to risk discovering that they are, as you think of it, a bigot: that could lead to a painful argument or just mutual embarrassment. So you prefer to avoid, not to engage, and you drift apart through this shunning, which might be mutual: perhaps they also suspect that you are the kind of person who holds the belief of which they disapprove. But you never really know, you just suspect a possibility, an opportunity is lost, and the object of your shunning may be left with the thought that you are no longer having to do with them because of their age, ethnicity, etc. And in a certain sense, they wouldn’t be wrong.
{ 6 comments… read them below or add one }
Sean Matthews 05.30.24 at 10:42 am
Well, there are subjects that I would not bring up with some of my oldest friends, because there is a material risk that by doing so, I would total those friendships, and I don’t want to do that. To what gain, after all – I’m already sure that I can’t covert them to my point of view, so nothing would be achieved except the trashing of a decades-long friendship (though I separately find it fascinating that it obviously does not occur to those friends – who are intelligent and sophisticated – that I might disagree more or less all the way down with them about issues that they clearly recognise as contentious : they automatically assume that on all contentious issues I stand on their side, like all reasonable people).
Matt 05.30.24 at 12:08 pm
My next-door neighbor has been pretty friendly to me. He chats on the street in a nice way, his kids seem nice, he’s been happy to take in my trash bins when I can’t because I’m away, he trims my half of the mutual hedge between our place and picks up the clippings, and is generally nice. Nothing very special, but nice. It’s a good contrast to the aggressive unpleasant ass-hole who lives directly across the street from me, or the generally semi-unnpleasant types up and down the road who do things like drive not street legal dirt-bike motorcycles up and down the road much too fast all the time. So, a person I want to stay friendly with. He also has “Exit the WHO”, “Exit the WEF”, and “Exit the WTO” painted and his trash bin and what I think may be some sort of Q-anon sticker on his truck. I do my best to just ignore this and try to be friendly because, well, who needs the grief, or another aggressive neighbor, especially when I’m not going to make a dent in the world-view in any direct way in any case. That’s not quite the same thing as the friend issue, of course, but I think the point generalizes, at least to some degree.
Tom 05.30.24 at 12:32 pm
I wonder if you’ve hit on part of the reason that reactionary politics tend to flourish better in less densely populated areas? Due to the dynamic you’re describing, someone with intolerant views is less likely to be shunned or stigmatized for them; so they get more comfortable voicing them; so they come to be seen as – and to some extent actually become – more widely held, more “mainstream” and less “shocking”. That further emboldens those who hold those views, and before long they’ve become the “dominant” views, and it’s those who don’t share them, or at least aren’t comfortable with them, who feel vulnerable to being shunned or stigmatized. At that point, if you’re not hoisting a Trump flag or putting Brexit sticker on your trash bin, you’re the “wierdo”.
engels 05.30.24 at 12:34 pm
I don’t think I tend to feel this way or act on it (possibly a result of spending much of my life in environments where nobody was remotely close to me politically, and a love of arguing) but I suspect I’ve been on the receiving end: maybe I should have got in first.
MisterMr 05.30.24 at 1:38 pm
I fundamentally have a lot of friends and acquaintance with right leaning politics, they know I’m a leftie, we just don’t speak of politics when we hang out.
oldster 05.30.24 at 1:57 pm
How often does this feed back into moderating one’s original view?
I think that people who disagree with me about abortion/trans issues/ I-P etc. must have barbaric views.
But this person disagrees with me, and certainly does not seem like a barbarian.
So, maybe their view is not barbaric?
I suspect this happens very, very seldom. Instead of our moderating the vehemence with which we reject the opposing view, we simply chalk it up to what we take to be an inconsistency in the other’s moral outlook.
Which shows something interesting about the piece-meal nature of personal morality, and about our own assumptions about its non-systematicity. People are patchworks of good and bad, empathetic and cold-blooded, enlightened and benighted, and we expect nothing else.
Except from our allies, from whom we demand complete agreement on the full list of acceptable positions, any deviance to be punished by public shaming.