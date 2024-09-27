In their plaintive call for a return to the office, CEOs reveal how little they are needed

Announcements from major employers, including Amazon and Tabcorp, that workers will be required to return to the office five days a week have a familiar ring. There has been a steady flow of such directives. The Commonwealth Bank CEO, Matt Comyn, attracted a lot of attention with an announcement that workers would be required to attend the office for a minimum of 50% of the time, while the NSW public service was recently asked to return to the office at least three days a week.
But, like new year resolutions, these announcements are honoured more in the breach than the observance. The rate of remote work has barely changed since lockdowns ended three years ago. And many loudly trumpeted announcements have been quietly withdrawn. The CBA website has returned to a statement that attracts potential hires with the promise, “Our goal is to ensure the majority of our roles can be flexible so that our people can work where and how they choose.”
The minority of corporations that have managed to enforce full-time office attendance fall into two main categories. First, there are those, like Goldman Sachs, that are profitable enough to pay salaries that more than offset the cost and inconvenience of commuting to work, whether or not they gain extra productivity as a result. Second, there are companies like Grindr and Twitter (now X) that are looking for massive staff reductions and don’t care much whether the staff they lose are good or bad.
Typically, as in these two cases, such companies are engaged in the process Cory Doctorow has christened enshittification, changing the rules on their customers in an effort to squeeze as much as possible out of them before time runs out.
We might be tempted to dismiss these as isolated cases. But a recent KPMG survey found that 83% of CEOs expected a full return to the office within three years. Such a finding raises serious questions, not so much about remote work but about whether CEOs deserve the power they currently hold and the pay they currently receive.
Many of the factors contributing to corporate success or failure, such as interest and exchange rates, booms and recessions, and changes in consumer tastes are outside the control of CEOs. And the success or failure of technical innovations is, to a large extent, a matter of chance.
By contrast, the organisation of work within the corporation is something over which CEOs have a lot of control. The case of remote work shows that the CEO class as a whole failed to pick up an innovation yielding massive benefits before it was forced on them by the pandemic, and have continued to resist and resent it ever since.
The immediate impact of remote work has largely benefited employees, who save commuting time and are able to combine work and family more effectively. Some estimates suggest that the average Australian worker is willing to forgo up to 8% of their annual wage in exchange for the freedom to work remotely, and it may be much more valuable for those with high commuting costs, disabilities or unavoidable family commitments.
The logic of the labour market, in which CEOs presumably believe, implies that these benefits will be shared with employers. A worker enjoying a substantial benefit will not accept an offer from a rival company without such benefits, even at higher pay. In the end, pay and working conditions are, in the terminology of economics, fungible substitutes.
Studies on the productivity effects of WFH have had mixed results. But no one seriously suggests that any negative effects are sufficient to outweigh the benefits to workers. Rather, the claims made by CEOs largely rely on vibes – like the feelings associated with a busy office – or (what should be) irrelevant considerations such as the impact on CBD cafes. For a while it was suggested that remote work would create difficulties for new hires. But four years on, the opposite is true – many younger workers have never experienced the five-day-a-week office and may have difficulty adjusting to it.
The real concern driving CEO resistance is the fact remote work involves a previously unthinkable change in the way productive activity is structured and organised. If workers can do without the physical presence of managers, perhaps they don’t need managers at all, at least in the way they currently operate. The eagerness of CEOs and other senior managers to wish these changes away suggests that, at some level, they realise this.
As Gideon Haigh observed 20 years ago, the era of neoliberalism has been associated with the “cult of the CEO”. The office has been the shrine of that cult. In their plaintive call for a return there, CEOs are like declining deities who see their votaries deserting them.
{ 14 comments… read them below or add one }
DocAmazing 09.27.24 at 11:58 am
You would think that shareholders would have figured this out long ago–dividends might well go up if money currently being funneled to executives became available…
afeman 09.27.24 at 1:52 pm
JQ: Thanks for the summary of the situation. What do you make of the case that opposition to WFH is also grounded in being long on investment in commercial real estate, much of which becomes redundant with a large WFH contingent?
Chris Armstrong 09.27.24 at 2:29 pm
This seems like very solid analysis, thanks John.
Interestingly, in universities I haven’t noticed much pressure to ‘get back in the office’ post-pandemic. I wonder why? One reason might be that many universities are currently engaged in enforcing various experiments in hot-desking on their staff, and some are selling off real estate. Trying to enforce office-working would present major problems in that context.
eg 09.27.24 at 2:44 pm
Precisely. 2019 is never coming back, no matter how many corporate dinosaurs roar for its return. Is there anything more ridiculous than commuting to a cubicle from which to log onto remote meetings?
Every kind of work has an ideal location somewhere on the hybrid work spectrum, and companies which get down to the serious business of identifying where its various functions lay and how to manage this reality will benefit while those resisting this process will suffer accordingly.
My recommendation to CEOs is shut up and get to work!
politicalfootball 09.27.24 at 7:31 pm
Different sorts of jobs require different working conditions, and it’s interesting to me that an academic-oriented blog is discounting the possibility that personal presence can often be sufficiently meaningful to justify its existence. Chris @3, I assume that you’re talking about office hours and not classroom time.
Kevin A. Carson 09.28.24 at 12:01 am
Cops also get pissed off when you point out that crime goes down during police strikes
J-D 09.28.24 at 12:14 am
At the university where I work, the division which my team is part of has eight ‘Collaboration Days’ each year mandated by the division head when everybody is supposed to work on-campus (for no good reason relevant to my team, although I’m not in a position to rule out the possibility that it’s valuable for some other parts of the division); except that we now don’t have the facilities on campus to accommodate the whole division working there at one time, so one team gets told to skip it.
So clearly we’re never going back to everybody on campus all the time.
Alex SL 09.28.24 at 1:06 am
whether CEOs deserve the power they currently hold and the pay they currently receive.
Well, the answer to that is “no” even if CEOs are all fully behind flexible work arrangements. They are given such power and pay because of myths useful to the CEO and upper management class such as that of the genius entrepreneur, but really they are only humans like that accountant over there or that engineer there in that other office.
What is more, I’d argue that the C suite is more fungible than accountants, HR officers, contract advisers, legal advisers, engineers, researchers, teachers, or building managers. All of these get massively more useful and productive if they know their particular workplace and its needs and challenges, whereas CEOs effortlessly get helicoptered between a large retail business, a university, a research agency, or a tech company – because their core competence, in the optimal case, is networking with and influencing other important people, and in the usual case, it is spouting buzzwords and making changes that need to be reversed five years later when they turn out to be somewhere between wasteful and catastrophic. Understanding or knowing anything specific is not part of their competence.
Regarding working from home, however, this piece misses something by casting it purely as a benefit to the employee. Like politicalfootball points out, there are jobs where it isn’t that easy. There are many parts of my work that I cannot do without physical access to specimens, microscopes, cameras, glasshouses, and laboratories, and I also enjoy my 2x 2 min cycling commute every day. But what this piece really misses is that working from home can have several downsides to the employee unless the potentially unwilling employer is willing to make significant investments:
The employee may pay privately for internet access that they now use for work at least half the time.
The employee may not have an ergonomic home office or may have to buy an ergonomic chair, desk, and other equipment out of their own pocket.
The employee may not be able to focus as well when in a home environment, potentially surrounded by children or pets.
The employee is now formally working in an environment where accidents or health crises can happen during work hours without the access to a designated first aid officer and first aid room they would have in the work place.
As the difference between free time at home and work time at work continues to blur, the right to disconnect and relax is further undermined.
Employers can be good about working from home, yes, and mine is, e.g., by providing the aforementioned ergonomic equipment, but many may see it as an opportunity to outsource significant cost and health risk onto their staff.
PD 09.28.24 at 5:45 am
Hamlet speaks of the Danish custom of getting blind drunk on social occasions. By “more honoured in the breach” he means that you would do better to remain sober. So it’s not something that people fail to do, but something they shouldn’t do in the first place.
Matt 09.28.24 at 9:48 am
Chris Armstrong said:
Interestingly, in universities I haven’t noticed much pressure to ‘get back in the office’ post-pandemic. I wonder why? One reason might be that many universities are currently engaged in enforcing various experiments in hot-desking on their staff, and some are selling off real estate. Trying to enforce office-working would present major problems in that context.
At the first university where I worked in Australia, this was forced on us – our offices were taken away, most people had, at best, a “work station”, and some had “hot desks” only. This was devistating for the work environment. It was impossible to do work “in the office”, so people didn’t come in. Because people didn’t come in, there was no community. It was also much harder to meet with students (you had to book a room), and that was also bad. There was a desire by management to enforce people to come in, but it was impossible to make it desirable in the circumstances. This was a huge contrast to everywhere I’d worked before, where there was a community of scholars. It made the job less desirable, less enjoyable, and made people do it worse. I am not sure if there are morals to draw for other fields or not, but for the community, work experience, and student experience at that university, it was almost completely negative.
Politicalfootball asked, in relation to Chris’s comment, I assume that you’re talking about office hours and not classroom time.
This, too, is changing. See for example the desire of administrators at the University of South Australia/University of Adelaide to eliminate in-person lectures. Many other universities are moving this way by making them optional and recorded. The eventual goal will be to do without them, replacing them with short film clips, first recorded by people, later largerly produced by AI, I’d guess. This will, of course, but much worse, but no doubt it will be cheaper. At least no one will have to “come to the office” to provide them!
mw 09.28.24 at 11:28 am
When thinking about t he worth/importance of CEOs, we have to keep in mind that CEOs are responsible for strategic decisions that can have long-term, make or break consequences for the company. Ford and GM have gone big on EVs while Toyota and Honda have not. How this pans out will have major effects on the success and profitability of these companies during the next decade (at the moment, it’s not looking too good for the ones that went all-in on EVs). At any rate, it may be true that you’d get the same quality of decisions out of lower-paid CEOs, but you can’t really argue their actions are unimportant.
By the same token, companies and CEOs have shown varying levels of support/tolerance for remote work and WFH. Forcing a return to the office is also a major strategic decision that (like an automaker’s heavy investment in EVs), will either bear fruit or not. Will companies be able to actually pull off return to office mandates?
And if so, how will those firms do in competition with others that continue to permit hybrid and remote work? I don’t think there’s any way to know. And it also may turn out to be the case that some kinds of firms and industries do better with one model than the other. Again, there’s no way to know in advance.
engels 09.28.24 at 11:45 am
As the difference between free time at home and work time at work continues to blur, the right to disconnect and relax is further undermined.
Yes, and spare a thought for those of us who’d like to get a coffee or lie on a beach without listening to someone excitedly shouting into their laptop in Biznish. Actually I think the end goal of the PMC is to turn the whole world into an office (they’ve already done it with gyms).
Barry 09.28.24 at 7:29 pm
“But a recent KPMG survey found that 83% of CEOs expected a full return to the office within three years. ”
ISTR that this has been the story from such surveys for 3 years now.
John Q 09.28.24 at 11:47 pm
afeman@2 I don’t think it’s a financial interest. Rather that a lot of personal identity for CEOs and senior managers is bound up with the CBD, corner offices, power lunches and so on.
PD@9 I was vaguely aware of that, but I’m a descriptivist. It’s current usage that matters.
Barry – they’ve had the same result before. If anything, bosses believe even more in the Return.