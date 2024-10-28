The end of US democracy: a flowchart

There’s not much I can do about it, but I still spend a lot of time thinking about what I, and others outside the US, should do if that country ceases to be a democracy. But, it doesn’t seem as if lots of other people are thinking this way. One possibility is that people just don’t want to think about it. Another, though, is that I’ve overestimated the probability of this outcome.
To check on this, I set up a flowchart using a free online program called drawio. Here;s what I came up with
I hope it’s self-explanatory. The bold numbers next to the boxes are the probability of reaching that box. The numbers next to arrows coming out of decision nodes (diamonds) are the probability of that decision.
I also apologize in advance if there are any arithmetic errors – my degree in pure mathematics doesn’t insulate me against them.
If the US were remotely normal, every entry on the left-hand edge ought to be equal to 1. Harris should be a sure winner, Trump shouldn’t find any supporters for a coup, the MAGA Republicans in Congress should be unelectable and the moderate program proposed by Harris should be successful enough that Trumpism would be defeated forever.
But that’s not the case. There are two end points in which US democracy survives, with a total probability (excessively precise) of 0.46, and one where it ends, with a probability of 0.54. By replacing my probabilities at the decision nodes with your own, you can come up with your own numbers. Or you may feel that I’ve missed crucial pathways. I’d be interested in comments on either line.
Note: Any Thälmann-style comments (such as “After Trump, us” or “Dems are social fascists anyway”) will be blocked and deleted.
Chet Murthy 10.28.24 at 6:46 am
And you’ve left out:
(1) structurally the US system of government favors Republicans
(2) now that they’ve tasted MAGA and the power it gives them, it’s unlikely they go back to being sane
So it follows (as Murc of Murc’s Law put it once) it’s a lead-pipe cinch that they’ll try again, and after enough tries they’ll succeed. That is to say, it’s a lead-pipe cinch that sometime in the next 15-20 years they’ll take the trifecta, and American Democracy will just end.
Stephen 10.28.24 at 7:16 am
I think you may have missed one pathway, by not allowing for the unusual (by non-US standards) delay between the result of the presidential election been declared, and the new president taking over.
Very possibly, soon after Trump being declared the winner but while Biden remained in office there might be what you could call “popular resistance”, in the form of riots, arson and so forth, which would significantly reduce the chance of democracy surviving.
I wish I did not have to make this comment. Let’s hope for the best.
Chet Murthy 10.28.24 at 7:53 am
2: why is that the end of democracy ? If TCFG is declared the winner, then a civil resistance and revolution (against TCFG) would be to -re-establish- democracy, not to end it. It’s the installation of TCFG that would most likely end democracy. I mean, he -did- try to overturn our Republic with a coup, remember. And it wouldn’t be some sort of “popular resistance” of the form you describe, b/c that is easily put down by organized armed force.
Now maybe you mean that some “popular uprising” would demand that TCFG be installed earlier than Jan 20. I don’t know where that leads, though I’d think that the wise men who run the country (billionaires, SCOTUS justices) would counsel him that ten weeks is not long to wait.
J-D 10.28.24 at 7:59 am
It would be an interesting time to be a fly on the wall at the International Democracy Union.
(For those who haven’t heard of the IDU, here you go:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Democracy_Union
https://www.idu.org)
John Q 10.28.24 at 8:55 am
If anyone wants evidence that democracy is doomed, Stephen @2 is happy to provide it. For those who can’t decode, he is equating the overwhelmingly peaceful BLM protests (at least if we exclude murders committed by rightwing counterprotestors) with Trump’s attempt to overthrow democracy.
Any protest against Trump will be used as an excuse for Enabling Acts and Stephen will be cheering him on.
John T 10.28.24 at 9:35 am
I think this chart has a lot of the right ideas but is a bit too binary. For example, in between ‘Trump does govern constitutionally’ and ‘does not govern constitutionally’ is ‘governs in a way that heavily abrades the edges of what is constitutional, weakening American democracy but leaving enough space for a electoral reversal in 2028’. As in other slips to authoritarianism, each election sets up for a worse result next time, but there can be recovery within the democracy that remains (e.g. Poland).
somebody who plays with Elon Musk for Wor(l)d Domination 10.28.24 at 10:02 am
the flow chart doesn’t come even close to:
‘There’s not much I can do about it, but I still spend a lot of time thinking about what I, and others outside the US, should do if that country ceases to be a democracy’.
We play that game from 9 different countries (also from Melbourne) and Elon just made a few mistakes which cost him Puerto Rico and so we are still on track with our promise that
‘trum’ (the Worlds New Word for: Right Wing Racist Science Denying Setx Abusing Lying) will NEVER be erected again!
MisterMr 10.28.24 at 10:19 am
I think that, rather than the end of democracy, what is more likely is that the USA will go towards a more illiberal democracy (that is to say a situation where the country is still democratic in a strict sense, but there are less personal freedoms and in general the executive power becomes more powerful at the expense of the legislative and judiciary).
This is something that I see in many places, and in my opinion is linked to the ascent of the social right, but more like there is a cultural wave that is causing both rather than a consequence of it.
For example, in Italy, the constitution was written after WW2 and therefore it gave very small powers to the executive, and made it very easy for the parliament to create government crises and dislodge the executive (which lead to extremely short italian governments).
However since the 90s there have been these tendencies: on the right politics became very personalised and linked to the person of Silvio Berlusconi (now Giorgia Meloni), the electoral law was changed to insert a first-past-the post system (that gives more power to big parties and to the party that won the elections), and there have been many attempts to move towards a form of “presidentialism”, that is to give more power to the head of the executive (that in Italy actually is the firsm minister, not the president, but we call it “presidenzialismo” the same).
This push towards presidentialism is very explicit on the right, but also many centrist guys agree.
Some of these elements are typical of Italy, but then in many parts of the world there are similar tendencies, so I think this is part of a global phenomenon, and Trump is just the USA version of this.
Is this the “end of democracy”? I don’t know, maybe in some places it will be and in some other it will not. However even where it will not it sucks: for example I believe that the earlier, purely proportional, italian electoral system, the current one sucks and distorts the popular vote, and the current USA one is actually worse than the italian one (therefore there are only 2 parties in the USA, that is extremely stupid and not representative of how most people think).
Maybe a Trump presidency might increase the quantity of these “antidemocratic” elements in the USA, such as increasing the level at wich courts are filled by loyalists, or increasing gerrymandering, or things like this.
Chris Bertram 10.28.24 at 11:03 am
Well, I don’t think the US is a democracy now, more a constitutional order with some democratic characteristics. And the coup d’état already happened, albeit gradually, with the Republican seizure of the Supreme Court and a good deal of local gerrymandering. But I agree, that this is an inflection point with the possibility of something more Russia-like being the end result (or, alternatively, with a Harris adminstration undoing some of the anti-democratic damage that’s already been done). And of course, Russia continues to have elections, just with the result being known in advance.
Chris Bertram 10.28.24 at 11:12 am
On the question of what we, outside the US, should do. Well, I think the answer is “be prepared”. I would expect to see US-led destabilization attempts in other anglophone democracies (UK, Australia and Canada; I think NZ and Ireland safer for now) and in parts of the EU together with deals with Putin that would surrender parts of eastern Europe to a Russian sphere of influence (certainly Ukraine, Moldova) and a refusal to honour any NATO security guarantee. And things would get very bad very fast for Mexico as a Trump administration would try to force deportations across that border without the consent of the receiving state.