Happy World Ocean Day!

Except it’s not happy, of course. The ocean’s ecosystems are going to hell in a hand-cart, while our politicians congratulate themselves for signing up to pledges (like protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030) that they have no realistic plan for achieving. The conclusion that they are simply kicking the can down the road, while basking in a bit of short-term glory, is hard to shake. Meanwhile Trump is trying to jump-start deep sea mining, an industry which companies like BMW and Google have already repudiated, which is wholly unnecessary, and is likely to be immensely destructive to the climate and to marine biodiversity. Meanwhile, in spite of the glaring video evidence provided by Attenborough’s film Ocean, the trawling lobby is still claiming that its activities are not environmentally destructive. So, what should we expect from the UN Ocean conference in Nice this coming week? Anything much, or more hot air?