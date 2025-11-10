Armistice Day

107 years ago*, the guns fell silent on the Western Front, marking a temporary and partial end to the Great War which began in 1914, and has continued, in one form or another, ever since. I once hoped that I would live to see a peaceful world, but that hope has faded away.
- As several readers noted, my arithmetic was off – this seems to be happening to me a bit lately. Fixed now. Also, while it was 11 Nov in Australia when I wrote it, it was 10 Nov in the US where our servers are located.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Stephen 11.10.25 at 8:30 pm
From a slightly less (understandably) Australiacentric perceptive: the world before 1914 was not exactly peaceful, some previous wars could reasonably considered as world wars, there were times after 1918 when if the Great War had been going on nobody seemed to have noticed (look up the Ten Year Rule imposed by that incurable warmonger Winston Churchill), and while I would likewise hope to see a peaceful world I would note that it takes two to make peace, it takes only one to make war. V V Putin currently being the one (though not, of course, against Australia).
John Q 11.11.25 at 4:12 am
Stephen – I hadn’t heard of the Ten Year Rule, about which I should think some more. Putin gave us 8 years notice, and arguably more, before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but it wasn’t clear how to respond.
And yes, in both the 1920s and the 1990s it seemed possible to imagine that the Great War was over. And for some places (China) and some peoples (First Nations nearly everywhere) the 19th century was worse than the first half of the 20th.