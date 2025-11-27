Your Thanksgiving Gen AI use case

I think a fair bit about how generative AI can help our everydays. (I also think a lot about its challenges, but this post is not about that.) Here is a good example for how it can be useful with a complex meal prep situation for which Thanksgiving is the ultimate case (which I’m celebrating in Zurich this year having taken a day off work since of course it’s not a holiday here, but my cooking requires more than a few hours).

Assuming limited stove top, oven, and counterspace (a very fair assumption in the Zurich housing market), it is important to optimize the order of preparing the various dishes that require a complex mix of preparations. One example is needing to roast some garlic for 30 minutes as just one ingredient in this amazing mashed potatoes and yams dish that I have been making annually for 25 years (I seem to have blogged about it already 20 years ago).

So how can Gen AI help? Give it your list of recipes and ask it to optimize the process for you. I used Google’s NotebookLM for this as cooking optimization is something I want to keep long-term and I like having a separate saved notebook for it (handled well by some AI tools, but not so much Gemini, which is where I have a subscription). (As much as I like NotebookLM – as far as I can tell it requires a Google account – I do wish they would introduce folders.. available as browser add-ons, I know.) This should all work with your preferred Gen AI tool as well, or if it doesn’t then you may want to rethink your Gen AI choices. ;-)

My prompt was simple:

considering all the recipes, come up with a plan for how to maximize use of oven time

This required adding my list of recipes as links, text, or attachments. (I didn’t upload any screenshots of recipes in books, but it’s worth noting that NotebookLM doesn’t use data you upload for training.)

The tool then came up with a helpful table of recipes with information about baking temperatures, baking time, and any notes on things to consider (e.g., that the mashed recipe I mention above requires a 30-minute garlic roast before the 45-minute final roast). It went beyond this by telling me what I can be prepping while the oven is being used.

In case you’re curious, my recipe page lists the kinds of dishes I tend to make for Thanksgiving.

I’m always looking for Gen AI use cases, both for work and personal life. I welcome your tips, whether cooking-related or not.

Disclosure: I receive funding from Google for my research. I have a paid Gemini subscription that I decided on before the project for which I just received funding was even an idea and the grant is not paying for my subscription.