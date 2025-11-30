Will Fewer Kids mean Fewer Scientists*

I’ve been seeing more and more alarmism about the idea that, on current demographic trends, the world’s population might shrink to a billion in a century or two. That distant prospect is producing lots of advocacy for policies to increase birth rates right now.
One of the big claims is that a smaller population will reduce the rate of scientific progress I’ve criticised this in the past, pointing out that billions of young people today, particularly girls, don’t get the education they need to have any serious chance of realising their potential. But it seems as if I need to repeat myself, so I will do so, trying a slightly different tack
It’s surprisingly difficult to get an estimate of the number of researchers in the world, but Google scholar gives us a rough idea. Google Scholar indexes research across all academic disciplines, including social sciences and humanities. No exact count is available, but I’ve seen an estimate that 1.5 million people have Google scholar profiles. I’d guess that this would account for at least half of all active researchers, for a total of 3 million.
Another way of getting an estimate is to look at the total number of documents indexed, which is said to be about 150 million. Assuming a mean value of 50 per active researcher (a highly skewed distribution where the really active people are producing a lot more) that’s consistent with the earlier estimate.
That is, to maintain the existing number of researchers, around 0.3 per cent of a population of 1 billion would need to be in this active class. Taking account of lab and research assistants, technicians and so on, the proportion might rise to 1 per cent. If all countries in the world achieved the 40 per cent rate of attendance common in rich countries, that would require 2.5 per cent of undergraduates to do science degrees with a third of those going on to graduate study.
It would actually be easier than this if, as seems reasonable, a sustainable world with a gradually declining population could manage without an overgrown finance sector, buying up many of the best and brightest. The “rocket scientists” now working on ways to make stock trading nanoseconds faster could go back to rocket science, or whatever kind of science is most needed in the future.
In summary is no reason to think a billion people would be too few to sustain a technological economy.
But would a world of a billion people look like? I’ve addressed this before, but I will reprint what I wrote then.
It’s foolish to try to say much in detail about life many generations from now. What could a contemporary of Shakespeare have to say about the London of today? But London and other cities existed long before Shakespeare and seem likely to continue far into the future (if we can get there). And many of the services cities have always provided will be needed as long as people are people. So, it might be worth imagining how a world population of one billion might be distributed across cities, towns and rural areas.
A billion person world could not support mega-cities with the current populations of Tokyo and Delhi. But it could easily include a city the size of London, New York, Rio, or Osaka (around 10 million each [1]) on every continent, and dozens the size of Sydney, Barcelona, Montreal, Nairobi, Santiago or Singapore (around 5 million each). Such a collection of cities would meet the needs of even the most avid lovers of urban life in its various forms.Meanwhile, there would be plenty of space for those who prefer the county
With only a billion people we wouldn’t need all the space in the world. The project of rewilding half the world, now a utopian dream, could be fulfilled, while leaving more than enough room for farming and forestry, as well as whatever rural arcadias followers of the simple life could imagine and implement.
- Betteridge’s Law of Headlines Applies
fn1. It’s not always clear where to draw boundaries here. I’ve gone for examples where the estimated urban area is similar to the officially defined city, with the exception of NYC, where there is (to me at least) a sharp distinction between the five boroughs of the city, and the larger conurbation.
engels 11.30.25 at 10:50 pm
I’d like to see a Venn diagram of the “breed for string theory” people and the “AI will do our thinking for us now” people.
Alex SL 11.30.25 at 11:24 pm
This calculation is great but already giving the natalists too much credit. They would have to be either too stupid to understand your argument, more likely, not arguing in good faith in the first place. Why? Because even without your estimates, it should be trivial for any natalist to consider what currently, right now in 2025, constrains the number of scientists and the speed of research progress, and to conclude within the second that it is funding. Be it here, be it in the country where I grew up, be it in Argentina, or be it in the recently DOGE’d USA, science is being variously cut and starved of funding. Adding, say, another three billion humans into a resource-constrained world won’t improve that situation.
An influential natalist who convinced their government to raise the top marginal tax rate by 1% and then use that money to instantly double their country’s science funding would have achieved infinitely more than hypothetically convincing people to have more children who could hypothetically be scientists three decades later. Again, they are unlikely to be so stupid as to not be able to see that. Therefore, the only logical conclusion is that they aren’t using science as an argument in good faith. They have started from the premise that they want more (white) children, and they merely throw around various rationalisations that they think might appeal to this or that audience if nobody thinks about them for even one second.
marcel proust 11.30.25 at 11:26 pm
Actual figures for China over the last half century or so strengthen your argument.
I asked Dr. Google 2 questions:
What has the population of China been over the last century?
What has the number of Chinese scientists been over the last century?
The AI answers at the top of each response give rise to the following table
Year Population # scientists & engineers
1982 1 billion 1.2 million
1990 1.1 billion
2000 1.27 billion
2010 1.34 billion 3.2 million
2020 1.4 billion
2022 6.4 million (# FT equivant R&D personnel)
The numbers for the second column may not be precisely what we are looking for, but they are very suggestive. The relationship does not appear to be linear, something other than population growth must be driving the growth in scientific/research personnel.
Suggestions? Yes, the hand in the back… more people attending college and graduate school. That strikes me as most likely too.
Thomas Jørgensen 12.01.25 at 12:38 am
I actually disagree quite a lot about the megacities. “URBANIZE HARDER!” has been an incredibly consistent trend. I see no reason for falling total numbers to stop that. Cause people to completely abandon less successful cities? Sure.
But a 1-billion-people world is pretty likely to be a world where nearly everyone has gathered into a very small number of mega cities. Potentially just one city with over 900 million people and the rest of the world very thinly populated with just enough people to manage robots that manage the land.
Chetan Murthy 12.01.25 at 2:30 am
[Right with you, JohnQ]
I’m old enough that I remember a time when Indian scientists and engineers weren’t somehow ubiquitous. Yes, there were Indian doctors starting to appear in the West, but only just starting. And yet somehow, here we are, with many many thousands of Indian doctors, engineers, and scientists, all over the West. Surely this is evidence that training matters far more than raw numbers of suitable candidates: that there are almost-certainly many, many suitable candidates in poor demographics all around the world, just waiting to be discovered and cultivated.
Oh I’m sorry, but they’ll be nonwhite, and that’s all wrong. Just all, all wrong. I stand corrected, truly I do.
JPL 12.01.25 at 2:50 am
“Betteridge’s Law of Headlines Applies”
How often is it the case that a capable young person with a serious interest in pure scientific inquiry is forced to choose a different career path mainly because the other career path promises more, or even excessive, money? (And if there is external pressure, where does it come from?) You can’t solve the question- problem simply by omitting the question mark; it’s subject-AUX inversion that indicates that the sentence is a question. The problem with the OP question is with what you might call answerability. There are societies today that seem, in terms of conventional thinking and government policy, to completely lack the desire to encourage the life of the mind and only emphasize making a lot of money and living a life of luxury and hedonistic decadence in an accepted preexisting social structure of dominance by wealth, but which still manage to produce courageous pursuers of truth, and I do want to include the arts. It’s disappointing when a capable young person proclaims, “I wanna get filthy rich!” I don’t think that’s admirable. It could be an overreaction. Overbearing fathers and conventional cynicism maybe.
John Q 12.01.25 at 4:03 am
Thomas J @4 I don’t think this is correct in general. The first megacities, London and New York aren’t that much bigger in population than they were 100 years ago (that’s true even taking account of Greater London). Cities in the rich world, with the exception of Tokyo, don’t seem to be getting a lot bigger, and it’s not clear why they need to. I now live in the Sunshine Coast. It’s part of the Greater Brisbane conurbation, but has most of things I would associate with being in a city – a university with a teaching hospital, an airport with flights to international destinattons, the standard array of department stores etc. No opera or ballet, but I have to admit that I wouldn;t go anyway. That;s with a population of maybe 0.5 million.
When you see people crowding into Delhi and Jakarta, my question (as with London in C18) is – what are they leaving behind?
somebody who travels a lot - 12.01.25 at 8:17 am
Will Fewer Kids mean Fewer Tourists*?
Hopefully – as the Mass Migration of Tourists needs a lot more Scientists researching it’s ‘sinking’ (as Elon would let it ‘sink in’)
Tm 12.01.25 at 8:21 am
“on current demographic trends, the world’s population might shrink to a billion in a century or two”
You know this of course but it still should be clarified that on current trends, population is not remotely on track to shrink to 1 billion in 100 years; it is still growing, will continue growing for decades, and will probably not fall below the current level of 8 billion before 2100. Serious projections don’t go beyond that time horizon. A rough calculation shows that to go from 8 to 1 billion takes three half times. In the last 100 years, population doubled twice.
Tm 12.01.25 at 8:45 am
Regarding megacities, 4 and 7: megacities have grown in countries where rapid population growth, industrialization and rural depopulation concentrated large numbers of people into a small number of existing population centers. It wasn’t that they had much choices and opted for bigger cities because they are so much fun. In higher developed countries, urbanization was slower and more distributed. Cities in US and Europe have depopulated in the post war period and have only started modestly growing recently.
“Potentially just one city with over 900 million people and the rest of the world very thinly populated” Why would people want to leave cities like Hamburg, Frankfurt, Lyon, Marseille, Milano, Brussels, and move to a continental megacity, let’s say Paris or London – or even leave the continent and move to Delhi or Jakarta? What would be the point?
Tm 12.01.25 at 8:50 am
(cont.) And why should a smaller population want to build housing and infrastructure in megacities instead of using the ample space in already existing cities? Under a scenario of slow population decline, there will be almost no need to build anything any more, people can concentrate on maintaining the existing infrastructure, which will greatly reduce the environmental footprint and also reduce the demand for labor, and of course reduce the economic cost of housing and infrastructure. It would be really dumb to give that up.
John Q 12.01.25 at 10:21 am
TN @9 You’re right and I’ve made this point before. But I was planning to pitch this at The Economist, and they had someone assuming an immediate drop to 0.5 NRR. which gets you to 1 billion pretty quickly, especially if you ignore the young-skewed structure of the existing population. Seemed easier to grant them that point.