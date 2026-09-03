Don’t use a gmail.com address

We are being flooded with spam coming from fake gmail.com addresses at the moment. So, for the moment, I’ve set our spam filter to delete everything from gmail.com
If you want to post a real comment, just give a spurious address like anon.com and use your existing name/nym. Although we ask for an email address, we almost never check that it’s real. If you have trouble with that, email me at john.quiggin@icloud.com
Hopefully, we will find a way around this soon.
Also, Google is Evil.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
D. S. Battistoli 09.03.26 at 8:19 am
It raises fascinating questions at the nexus of ethics and ontology: perhaps Google’s original motto should not have been “don’t be evil,” but “don’t be evil or become more so.” Because they’ve been fig-leafing with Zeno’s paradox of motion while running in the direction of evil for decades now.