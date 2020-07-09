The General Theory and the Special Theories

The title of my book-in-progress, The Economic Consequences of the Pandemic is obviously meant as an allusion to Keynes’ The Economic Consequences of the Peace, and one of the central messages will be the need to resist austerity policies of the kind Keynes criticised in his major work, The General Theory of Employment Interest and Money. That title, in turn was an allusion to Einstein*, and the Special and General theories of Relativity.
The special theory Keynes wanted to replace was that of classical economics, in which the economy always tends to full employment unless governments or unions get in the way. The implication of classical economics, articulated in the Great Depression by Mellon (“liquidate the rottenness”) and in the Lesser Depression by the advocates of “expansionary austerity” is that the correct government response to a recession is to cut taxes, cut spending even more so as to balance the budget, and let the private sector expand as it naturally will.
The disastrous failure of austerity, particularly in Europe, has put its advocates on the defensive. Nevertheless, the idea that deficits are always bad has plenty of intuitive appeal (think of Angela Merkel’s Swabian housewife carefully balancing the household books). Austerity has an even stronger hold on those in the policy elite whose thinking was formed in the “inter-crisis” period between the breakdown of the Bretton Woods system in the early 1970s and the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. That accounts for just about everyone in the political class aged over 40, with the exception of a handful of people who have stuck to positions taken in the 1960s or just afterwards, such as Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders** .
Public expenditure has expanded everywhere in response to the pandemic, and the need for more spending is going continue long after the pandemic is controlled, either by continued restrictions or the development of a vaccine. The fight against austerity will begin with the expiry of time-limited emergency measures, which will happen in the second half of this year (September in Australia and much sooner in the US).
But if we can fight off the push for austerity, there’s another special theory that needs to be dealt with. Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) is, in essence, based on the assumption that the economy is always in what Keynes called a “liquidity trap”. This is a situation where the economy is so depressed that cutting interest rates to zero has no effect on demand – people pile up money rather than spending it. The only solution is for the government to spend money creating jobs (expansionary fiscal policy). And, as long as the liquidity trap continues, governments can keep increasing spending, financed either by money creation or zero-interest bonds.
The problem with this special theory is that a successful application implies destroying the conditions under which it works. Once the economy reaches full employment, any increase in public expenditure requires a corresponding reduction in private expenditure. The only sustainable way of achieving this is through taxation, and the only just way of doing it is through progressive taxation, with those in the top decile of the income distribution giving up a bit more consumption, and those in the top 1 per cent giving up a lot more. MMT advocates, like Stephanie Kelton kind-of admit this, but continuously seek to dodge the point. Here for example MMT advocates Nersiyan and Wray suggest that the Green New Deal can be financed without “taxing the rich” (a problematic term for progressive income taxation, since so few people admit to being rich) relying instead on “well-targeted taxes, wage and price controls, rationing, and voluntary saving”. “Well-targeted taxes” turns out to be a euphemism for a payroll tax surcharge, the most regressive form of broad-based tax.
Nersiyan and Wray draw on Keynes’ proposals in “How to Pay for the War”, which do include measures such as rationing and deferred pay, as well as large trade deficits. But the central point underlying Keynes analysis was that the war could not last forever. One way or another, the struggle with Hitler would be decided. In these circumstances, and with the total mobilisation needed for a life-or-death struggle, measures like deferred pay and rationing represent a way of sharing a necessary sacrifice. These were additional to, not a substitute for, steep increases in income and consumption taxes
A permanent change, like the original New Deal or a Green New Deal can’t be sustained with temporary wartime expedients or expansionary fiscal policy. What is needed is a transfer of resources from private consumption and privately directed investment to public use. That can be achieved through various forms of predistribution, reducing the incomes of those receiving an excessive reward at present, or through taxation. While both need to be pursued, it’s unlikely that predistribution can do all the work.
Keynes got this right in 1937, when he said “the boom not the slump is the time for austerity at the Treasury”.
*This just struck me, but of course I’m not the first to notice. Here’s James K Galbraith, attributing it to Robert Skidelsky. Still, good company to be in and Galbraith says not many others have made this point. And, it has been pointed out on Twitter, Pigou made much the same point in his critical 1936 review.
** If I had ever achieved any political influence, I would also fall into the category
Tim Worstall 07.09.20 at 10:42 am
I know this is what many say but it’s not actually what it was:
“the advocates of “expansionary austerity” is that the correct government response to a recession is to cut taxes, cut spending even more so as to balance the budget, and let the private sector expand as it naturally will.”
Expansionary austerity depended upon the idea that it is possible to be fiscally contractionary but also overall expansionary if monetary policy is more expansionary – perhaps much more – than fiscal policy is contractionary. This may or may not be the policy mix that certain people would like but it can actually work.
The evidence being that this is what Britain did do in the early 1930s – come off the gold standard while raising taxes and cutting spending – and it did work. The Depression was very much shorter in the UK than in the US as one example. This is also where the phrase “No one told us we could do that” was used, as an outgoing Labour minister said when the incoming Tory (or was it National?) government came off that gold standard and the pound devalued by 25%.
Again, this might not be the policy mix that you or they or whatever would like but it’s not as obviously counterproductive as the description you’re using. And yes, there was a deliberate attempt to devalue the £ in 2010 and following.
The British politico-economic debate at the time did actually make this point even as it then got drowned out in the larger shouts about “austerity”. QE clearly being very expansionary monetary policy….
Here there’s a bit of an interesting question:
“Once the economy reaches full employment, any increase in public expenditure requires a corresponding reduction in private expenditure. The only sustainable way of achieving this is through taxation, and the only just way of doing it is through progressive taxation, with those in the top decile of the income distribution giving up a bit more consumption, and those in the top 1 per cent giving up a lot more.”
The usual analysis is that if that private consumption doesn’t get reduced by that taxation then inflation will result. Or, the MMT manner of saying the same thing, the government created money must be extracted from the economy and destroyed. OK.
But as we know the richer consume less of their incomes than the poorer. They save that is. Therefore taxation of those richer to reduce that inflation – or reduce private consumption – will have to be higher if it is aimed at the rich than if aimed at the poor. We get back to an example of the efficiency/equity trade off.
If we wish to reduce inflation efficiently then we need to be taxing those poor. If in an equitable manner then the rich of course. There shouldn’t be any surprise at this either, it’s merely the inverse of the commonplace observation that distributing stimulus to the poor has more bang for the buck than to the rich precisely because of that same marginal propensity to save/consume.
Alan Luchetti 07.09.20 at 10:53 am
“Direct taxes on high incomes and wealth can reduce inequality at the top and could reduce spending. To obtain either of these advantages will require high tax rates on both wealth and income—perhaps even higher than what Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has advocated (a top marginal tax rate of 70 percent). If resource use by the rich can be reduced, that will free up resources to be used in GND projects. Instead of building a third or fourth mansion for the rich, public housing for the poor could be provided. Instead of producing (and fueling) private jets, efficient forms of mass transit could be built and operated.”
Nersiyan & Wray, http://levyinstitute.org/pubs/wp_931.pdf – page 33)
Hidari 07.09.20 at 1:35 pm
I asked this in the relevant thread and never got an answer: isn’t the key point about MMT, and the key difference between MMT and Keynesianism, that whereas Keynes said:
“the boom not the slump is the time for austerity at the Treasury”
….proponents of MMT say that there is never any time for austerity and that you don’t have to balance the books, ever? That’s my understanding. Could be wrong. But it’s definitely quite a big difference (assuming that I’ve got it right).
Also, about full employment. There’s full employment and there’s full employment isn’t there? In recent years (i.e. before Covid) and also in the 1990s, we had ‘full employment’.
But it wasn’t really full employment, was it?
This is quoted from a Dsquared thread on Twitter, who was quoting someone else. But, anyways….
The guy was quoting from a a bloke on Twitter, asking his Dad about ‘full employment’. His Dad came back, saying that as far as he was aware there hadn’t been a ‘tight labour market’ since the 1970s. And he quoted from his experience of a firm (I think it was a computing company, but it’s really not important) in 1972 or similar, where the boss offered his staff a 6% pay rise (i.e. for that year). The staff were so affronted by this offer that they all, en masse, quit. And of course all of them had much better paid jobs within 2 weeks.
That’s full employment: where staff/workers lose their fear of the boss, and when the boss tries any of his shit, they have no fear of saying STFU and quitting. And it’s pretty obviously why bosses, therefore, don’t really want full employment (as Kalecki pointed out).
So, even if it were true that when we reach full employment we need to raise taxes, that point may be a very long way away.
It really depends on what you mean by ‘full employment’.
Brett 07.09.20 at 3:21 pm
I was thinking about that. Under MMT, the ideal tax is something that can be enacted across the economy quickly and be adjusted on relatively short notice to deal with potential inflationary surges. That would mean some combination of payroll tax, sales tax, and investment tax.
But I agree that the advocates really don’t like talking about that – they know the appeal of MMT is that it encourages more public spending, and not that it requires higher taxes.
bob mcmanus 07.09.20 at 4:45 pm
The Galbraith was wonderful, and before the time I started reading him. Thank you.
I have often via literature approached Keynes and the GT as a part of modernism (Postmodern? I would read the arguments). More specifically, the rationalist world-building of the SF Utopian/Dystopian sub-genre. Morris, Bellamy, Wells, Stapledon. And nothing at all wrong with that, from the liberal modernist late capitalist scientific perspective. “If we follow these universal and generalist rules formulas institutions, with exceptions, and adjusted for local conditions, peace and prosperity with efficiency and justice will result. Or as close to Utopia as we can get.”
Leftists, or some of us, don’t have a plan or goals or rules for after the Revolution (or during the bourgeois reformist stage, liberals can handle that and we’ll vote with them) cause we don’t wanna tell our socialist grandchildren what to do or think they would listen anyway.
At first glance, for just a moment, I was confused and thought the title allusion was to “Economic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren” There is plenty of evidence for Keynes as modernist including the early work on probability and even the Treatise on Money.
Einstein as modernist would imply that his work was another useful mythology and would level up the objections and arguments.
(And not dead yet. Anyday now, promise.)
Lee A. Arnold 07.09.20 at 4:52 pm
As if on cue, today Biden released a $700 billion plan to buy US goods, promote US research, and fix US supply chains for the next crises, directly challenging Trump’s populist message, which Trump scarcely acted upon before he turned his Administration into a chop shop for plutocrats and lobbyists.
This may cause Trump to put more pressure on Senate Republicans to “do something”, making some more COVID-19 relief checks more likely, as well asincreasing tincrease the mutual exasperation between themselves and Trump.
Lee A. Arnold 07.09.20 at 5:09 pm
Make that: It will increase the exasperation & mutual loathing between White House and Senate, because Trump wants them to save his election, and the Senate Republicans don’t want to help any poor people. Just switched from a desktop to a laptop and I’m all thumbs on the trackpad.
mary s 07.09.20 at 6:12 pm
I’m not an economist. I’m always confused by the notion that there’s a “natural” state of growth, or a “free” market. Maybe it’s a useful fiction? But it seems pretty obvious to me that the government is always involved, in any number of ways — not just via taxation — and that the argument is about how the government should be involved and to what end(s).
Also, I don’t know what the “policy elite” are thinking, but this particular crisis is not the same as the Great Recession and other downturns, since the idea early on was to keep people from spending money on a lot of things that would involve going out in public. And even though many US states have “reopened,” many people are still (rightly) nervous about doing that.