Teachers and Parents

In a string of days spent doing great harm to nobody’s benefit but his own, Trump got busy Wednesday rustling up a fight between teachers and parents: Parents want schools to reopen, he says, and so they must reopen, CDC recommendations be damned. And districts that don’t fully reopen will be cut off from federal funding. (A spokesperson for Betsy DeVos confirms that the administration intends to make good on this threat, though it’s unclear whether the president has the power to withhold the ten percent of school funding that currently comes from the federal government.)

These are hard times, and there’s lots of desperation in the camps the president is trying to set at odds. So we may have to concentrate more than usual to see that their fight isn’t really with each other.

Parents are desperate for schools to reopen so they can get back to work. There are some rumblings about extending the unemployment insurance supplement that’s keeping so many people afloat, though it will almost certainly be less generous, and the lawmakers who are taking their time with this decision seem insensitive to the anxiety and suffering borne of just not knowing how precarious one’s material security is. Even those not in such precarious positions can be feeling desperate to get back to jobs that they love or that they risk losing down the road because of the work they’re not doing right now. Parents are insisting that the economy can’t reopen if schools don’t, and are incredulous that decisionmakers seem not to have noticed. (Note Juliette Kayyem’s observation that schools aren’t on the Department of Homeland Security’s list of 16 vital infrastructure sectors.) And of course, parents are desperate for their children’s health and education, which are imperiled by lengthy school closures.

Teachers are desperate not to be forced back to dangerous workplaces. Schools rely for the bulk of their funding on revenue from now-severely-strapped states and localities. Some experts are saying that schools could reopen safely and point to evidence which seems to support this. But there’s no money in state and local budgets and little time left now to do what seems to be necessary to make schools safe for everyone who works or learns in them. Meanwhile, the U.S. is regularly setting Coronavirus records of the bad kind. The American Academy of Pediatrics says that the risks of keeping kids home outweigh the risks of in-person schooling and emphasizes the growing body of evidence suggesting that transmission by young children is uncommon. But this can come as cold comfort to teachers who are in high risk categories…and lots of teachers are in high-risk categories. Even those who argue that we can reopen safely don’t make the case that we can reopen without risk.

Many teachers are parents, of course, and many in both categories feel the weight of both sets of competing considerations on a personal level. Parents are concerned about their children whether schools stay closed or not, and many parents especially of older children feel deeply conflicted about sending them back to school, even if they have a choice in the matter. But never mind; let’s grant this too-crude opposition: Many parents are calling on schools to reopen and many teachers understandably feel that reopening now puts them too much at risk. How is their fight not with each other?

My network is small, I admit, and unrepresentative. But I have seen no parents calling for schools to reopen in the blunt terms on which Trump is now making that demand. The desperation I see parents expressing is desperation for the conditions to be put in place for schools to reopen with mechanisms to minimize and manage risk and to protect the most vulnerable. Meanwhile, I have seen no teachers in my network who dearly want to be paid to stay home, or to teach from home. They didn’t get in it for the chance to provide screen-mediated education or nurturance. Their desperation is to avoid being pushed back into unsafe schools.

This is nothing profound, but the strategy of division does seem to rely on the assumption that hard times can obscure what is clearly true: that parents and teachers both want schools to reopen safely, and that they both want to feel confident that reopening is safe. This requires good will and ingenuity and elbow grease, and this is work that the parents and teachers in my networks are happy to contribute to. This is not to say that there are any really good solutions here, and we may yet disagree on what constitutes safe enough. None of us can reasonably ask to be spared all risk and hardship, but the most vulnerable among us might reasonably ask not to be the first ones in. The goal must be for schools to be made reasonably safe and for those whose risk is high to have the option to hold back. Still: What does reasonably safe mean? What alternative contributions will those who hold back make, and who will fill in for them in the classroom? How can we make schools safe now after having underfunded them for so long? I don’t deny that we’ll disagree about how to answer these questions. My point is this: To have these conversations with any reasonable hope of them bearing fruit, we need to have some reasonable hope of competent action by the federal government. We need to have had that hope months ago when the conversations could have borne fruit in time.

Sounds familiar, right?

We had a shutdown of the economy during which the Trump administration did virtually none of the things that the shutdown was meant to buy them time to do. We had a shutdown of schools during which the administration has done virtually none of the things that they could have done to prepare schools to reopen safely. A lot of what’s wanting is money, and Trump’s enthusiasm or lack thereof makes the critical difference even when it comes to spending. Now he’s actively working to thwart the efforts of states and districts to find a way forward through a seriously shitty feasibility set.

Sure: There are some unreasonable parents and some unreasonable teachers. And even the reasonable will disagree about what we should do in light of profound institutional failure. But our real fight here is with a president who has the power to make solutions thinkable, but spends his days setting fires.