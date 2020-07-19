What will (American) Football do?

As I’ve probably made clear, I have no knowledge of or interest in any other sport than cricket (well… there’s also softball, obviously). Professional cricket has now restarted in both the UK and in South Africa. In South Africa, yesterday, the first match opened to scenes of the entire playing and management personnel taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Here are some pictures:

The story behind this decision, which has a slightly ugly element to it, is told here.

There’s nothing ugly really about the story behind how professional cricket opened in England. From what I gather, members of the West Indies team, and the West Indies authorities, wanted to do something to display their opposition to racism, and the England team and authorities, a la Peter Norman, took their lead. The pictures are quite moving (the footage is more moving, and I’d guess you can find it easily).

More striking, though, than what has happened on the field, has been what Sky (and to be fair all the other cricket coverage I follow which, I emphasize, is pretty much all the mainstream UK coverage that is available, we’re not talking about alternative-y, leftwing, cricket coverage) has done. All the sky commentators and reporters have been wearing BLM badges as part of their standard issue uniform. All of them. And during the first day of the first match, Sky screened a remarkable piece about institutionalised racism with Sir Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent (In the excellent, and also moving, follow-up discussion Holding subsequently says that Rainford-Brent was more emotional than he was speaking to camera, but watch it yourself: although I, personally, found Rainford-Brent’s testimony extremely moving, Holding is just as emotional. Its just a different emotion). ESPNcricinfo, TMS, and even the podcast of associated with The Cricketer magazine have focused supportively on anti-racist themes and, in particular, the ways in which cricket is racist (the latest issue of The Cricketer is a special issue focused on this).

If you know the cricket world none of this is especially surprising. Cricket is a multi-racial, multi-national, cross-class sport; outside of India there are no big, rich, owners (and inside India, the big, rich, owners, tend not to be white); certainly the governing authorities tend to be conservative about cricket, but the former players who are influential tend to be urbane, cosmopolitan, and liberal (and, several, like Holding, are former West Indies players, because for 15 years the West Indies were the best team in history). England’s captain is known for his rebuke to a sledger who called him gay — “there’s nothing wrong with being gay”, and while England’s current vice-captain was, I think, lucky not to be convicted of an assault a couple of years ago, it is notable that the fight he got into was against homophobes who had been tormenting a gay couple. And, of course, it was cricket that prompted the ban on sporting links with apartheid South Africa. Even Sir Ian Botham (who, quite bizarrely, is reputed to be in line for a peerage because of his support for Brexit) was an unambiguous anti-racist during his playing days (I assume he still is, but it really mattered in the late 70’s and early 80’s, when anti-racism was widely considered to be the preserve of the looney left, that a beefy, macho, national and clearly politically conservative sporting hero was articulately anti-racist).

So I’m very curious what American Football do if/when it opens up in the Fall. Almost, though not quite, curious enough to pay attention when it happens.