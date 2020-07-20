Economists versus epidemiologists

This Paul Krugman column helped crystallize the weirdness of the ongoing economists versus epidemiologists spat, perhaps more accurately described as the ‘some economists, especially those with libertarian politics, versus epidemiologists spat.’ Different theories, in turn below the fold.



(1) The theory that economists actually are superior. This is the implicit or explicit argument offered by many of the economists who are criticizing epidemiologists, and who seem to believe that epidemiologists (on average) are far less quantitatively capable than economists (on average), and that therefore their models and arguments should not be taken very seriously. This is obviously the explanation of the dispute that is most flattering to economists. The problem with this explanation, as I see it, is that this estimation of the relative worth of the two disciplines is not shared by statisticians and statistical physicists, who may reasonably be considered to be quantitatively sophisticated too, but who don’t have a dog in this fight. It is likely that my reading is biased, but my best estimation is that the specific animus against epidemiologists is associated with economics in particular, rather than other quantitatively oriented disciplines in general.

Certainly, epidemiologists’ workhorse models have had mixed predictive success – the question is whether other modeling strategies preferred by economists would systematically do better at capturing the dynamics of a highly complex social contagion process, with grossly imperfect data. At best this is an unproven case (economists tend to reduce away these kinds of complexity through a variety of simplifying assumptions, which may possibly be helpful, but also possibly be actively unhelpful), and at worst, again, there’s the contrary argument from Kevin Hassett.

(2) The theory that economists’ superiority is a sociological construct that economists desire to maintain. This could start from a gross simplification of Marion Fourcade et al., boiling down down their argument about how economists “see themselves at or near the top of the disciplinary hierarchy” into a much cruder claim about status maintenance. In a world where economists have been used to policy makers and elite commentators going to them first for quantitative advice about public policy, they might feel disgruntled when policy makers and elite commentators turn to epidemiologists instead. Their resentment could easily be transformed into the desire to reassert the previous status hierarchy, through the systematic disparagement of epidemiology.

This is obviously the explanation that is least flattering to economists. Notably, it could take either a sociological flavor (Bourdieu, Merleau-Ponty and strategies emerging from the interaction of field and shifting self-understanding) or a public choice flavor (deliberate efforts by economists to protect the economic rents accruing to them from an existing set of institutions). However, there is a whole lot that it doesn’t explain – most notably the high degree of variation among economists, not all of whom appear to feel threatened by epidemiologists.

(3) The theory that economists and epidemiologists have different motivations or values. Some of the criticisms I’ve seen expressed boil down to the claim that epidemiologists don’t pay enough attention to the economy. That is, that they advocate solutions that minimize the spread of contagion, without paying attention to the possibly dire economic consequences that these solutions might have. Hence, much of the dispute is actually a dispute between professions over the values that society ought to prefer. This is, plausibly, a real dispute. It seems to me pretty uncontroversial that epidemiologists are more likely to care about public health, and economists about markets and the economy, in both cases through a combination of training and selection effects. However, it doesn’t seem to me to be obvious that economists’ take is innately superior to epidemiologists; rather, both disciplines have likely systematic biases towards one notion of the broader welfare rather than another.

(4) The theory that epidemiology challenges the basic ideological presuppositions of (some) economists. This is what Paul’s column points toward. If you start from a naïve-Hayekian understanding of spontaneous order, or from a naïve-Coaseian account of markets and externalities, you will assume that the best solutions are necessarily the solutions that arise spontaneously from the interactions of individuals, rather than the imposition of order by the state or some other actor. This will lead you to oppose the arguments made by epidemiologists that the coercive power of the state should be deployed e.g. to enforce lockdowns, and perhaps to look for reasons why the people suggesting these kinds of measures are incompetent to make them (of course, there are more sophisticated versions of Coase too, some of them offered by Coase himself, depending on whether the wind was blowing nor-north-west).

The problem with these notions of course is that the course of the pandemic suggests that spontaneous order and private contracting are grossly insufficient to address the problem in the absence of concerted state action (and for that matter, many of the predictions about spontaneous market adaptation – e.g. wage premiums emerging spontaneously for workers who could show that they had survived coronavirus – don’t seem to have much empirical traction). The externalities of people’s actions during coronavirus are extremely high, and the prospect of decentralized solutions for those externalities extremely low.

There may be other possible explanations of this dispute than those I’ve listed, and different assessments of their respective merits, given limited and ambiguous evidence. Personally, I’d emphasize the importance of (3) and (4), with a smidgen of (2). What the third and fourth explanation potentially explain that the second does not is the apparent ideological variation within the economics community. Casual observation would suggest that vehement criticism of epidemiologists is associated with right leaning and libertarian political beliefs. This is plausibly explained if those economists who are most likely to criticize epidemiologists are also those who are most committed to markets and most skeptical of state coercion.

My rank ordering may or may not be right. The broader point however, is that unless (1) is correct – that is, unless economists are indeed greatly intellectually superior to epidemiologists so that the latter need to be put in their place – the spat obscures more than it enlightens. It turns possibly substantive disagreements into a dispute over relative status, which appeals to our primate curiosity for gossip about troop hierarchy and intrigue, rather than practical problem solving. A better discussion of (3) would involve more structured disagreement about the relative importance of public health, the economy, and other highly important desiderata. A better discussion of (4) would focus on the interaction between state action and public norms in affecting social behavior and contagion. In both cases, focusing on the actual disagreements, rather than the relative disciplinary status questions entangled with them, would likely lead to better debate.