This Paul Krugman column helped crystallize the weirdness of the ongoing economists versus epidemiologists spat, perhaps more accurately described as the ‘some economists, especially those with libertarian politics, versus epidemiologists spat.’ Different theories, in turn below the fold.
(1) The theory that economists actually are superior. This is the implicit or explicit argument offered by many of the economists who are criticizing epidemiologists, and who seem to believe that epidemiologists (on average) are far less quantitatively capable than economists (on average), and that therefore their models and arguments should not be taken very seriously. This is obviously the explanation of the dispute that is most flattering to economists. The problem with this explanation, as I see it, is that this estimation of the relative worth of the two disciplines is not shared by statisticians and statistical physicists, who may reasonably be considered to be quantitatively sophisticated too, but who don’t have a dog in this fight. It is likely that my reading is biased, but my best estimation is that the specific animus against epidemiologists is associated with economics in particular, rather than other quantitatively oriented disciplines in general.
Certainly, epidemiologists’ workhorse models have had mixed predictive success – the question is whether other modeling strategies preferred by economists would systematically do better at capturing the dynamics of a highly complex social contagion process, with grossly imperfect data. At best this is an unproven case (economists tend to reduce away these kinds of complexity through a variety of simplifying assumptions, which may possibly be helpful, but also possibly be actively unhelpful), and at worst, again, there’s the contrary argument from Kevin Hassett.
(2) The theory that economists’ superiority is a sociological construct that economists desire to maintain. This could start from a gross simplification of Marion Fourcade et al., boiling down down their argument about how economists “see themselves at or near the top of the disciplinary hierarchy” into a much cruder claim about status maintenance. In a world where economists have been used to policy makers and elite commentators going to them first for quantitative advice about public policy, they might feel disgruntled when policy makers and elite commentators turn to epidemiologists instead. Their resentment could easily be transformed into the desire to reassert the previous status hierarchy, through the systematic disparagement of epidemiology.
This is obviously the explanation that is least flattering to economists. Notably, it could take either a sociological flavor (Bourdieu, Merleau-Ponty and strategies emerging from the interaction of field and shifting self-understanding) or a public choice flavor (deliberate efforts by economists to protect the economic rents accruing to them from an existing set of institutions). However, there is a whole lot that it doesn’t explain – most notably the high degree of variation among economists, not all of whom appear to feel threatened by epidemiologists.
(3) The theory that economists and epidemiologists have different motivations or values. Some of the criticisms I’ve seen expressed boil down to the claim that epidemiologists don’t pay enough attention to the economy. That is, that they advocate solutions that minimize the spread of contagion, without paying attention to the possibly dire economic consequences that these solutions might have. Hence, much of the dispute is actually a dispute between professions over the values that society ought to prefer. This is, plausibly, a real dispute. It seems to me pretty uncontroversial that epidemiologists are more likely to care about public health, and economists about markets and the economy, in both cases through a combination of training and selection effects. However, it doesn’t seem to me to be obvious that economists’ take is innately superior to epidemiologists; rather, both disciplines have likely systematic biases towards one notion of the broader welfare rather than another.
(4) The theory that epidemiology challenges the basic ideological presuppositions of (some) economists. This is what Paul’s column points toward. If you start from a naïve-Hayekian understanding of spontaneous order, or from a naïve-Coaseian account of markets and externalities, you will assume that the best solutions are necessarily the solutions that arise spontaneously from the interactions of individuals, rather than the imposition of order by the state or some other actor. This will lead you to oppose the arguments made by epidemiologists that the coercive power of the state should be deployed e.g. to enforce lockdowns, and perhaps to look for reasons why the people suggesting these kinds of measures are incompetent to make them (of course, there are more sophisticated versions of Coase too, some of them offered by Coase himself, depending on whether the wind was blowing nor-north-west).
The problem with these notions of course is that the course of the pandemic suggests that spontaneous order and private contracting are grossly insufficient to address the problem in the absence of concerted state action (and for that matter, many of the predictions about spontaneous market adaptation – e.g. wage premiums emerging spontaneously for workers who could show that they had survived coronavirus – don’t seem to have much empirical traction). The externalities of people’s actions during coronavirus are extremely high, and the prospect of decentralized solutions for those externalities extremely low.
There may be other possible explanations of this dispute than those I’ve listed, and different assessments of their respective merits, given limited and ambiguous evidence. Personally, I’d emphasize the importance of (3) and (4), with a smidgen of (2). What the third and fourth explanation potentially explain that the second does not is the apparent ideological variation within the economics community. Casual observation would suggest that vehement criticism of epidemiologists is associated with right leaning and libertarian political beliefs. This is plausibly explained if those economists who are most likely to criticize epidemiologists are also those who are most committed to markets and most skeptical of state coercion.
My rank ordering may or may not be right. The broader point however, is that unless (1) is correct – that is, unless economists are indeed greatly intellectually superior to epidemiologists so that the latter need to be put in their place – the spat obscures more than it enlightens. It turns possibly substantive disagreements into a dispute over relative status, which appeals to our primate curiosity for gossip about troop hierarchy and intrigue, rather than practical problem solving. A better discussion of (3) would involve more structured disagreement about the relative importance of public health, the economy, and other highly important desiderata. A better discussion of (4) would focus on the interaction between state action and public norms in affecting social behavior and contagion. In both cases, focusing on the actual disagreements, rather than the relative disciplinary status questions entangled with them, would likely lead to better debate.
Dwight L. Cramer 07.20.20 at 2:33 pm
Respectfully suggest that there are additional perspectives between the economic and public health ones. The first that comes to my mind is a culture-based concern for the impact of shutting down the school system for a year or two. That has dimensions way beyond ‘children as disease vectors’ vs. the ‘economic impact of eliminating childcare for working parents’.
Otherwise, I think you’ve pretty much laid out the battleground. And, I hate to break it to the economists, but the fields that have has been attracting the best and the brightest of the applied mathematicians for the last decade or so are not theirs (or public health) but biostatistics and an amorphous area of interest variously labelled big data/AI/machine learning (which is based more in the private sector than academia).
steven t johnson 07.20.20 at 2:37 pm
“1) The theory that economists actually are superior…Certainly, epidemiologists’ workhorse models have had mixed predictive success…” The predictive power of the economists’ models, or their guidance of government policies that have ended business cycles (for an example) by contrast has had presumably unmixed success? I believe it is misleading to phrase the point this way: The theory is that the laws of economics as expounded in the academy are laws of nature, a description of the anatomy of the final society, the endpoint of human history, if not human evolution. Thus, any unwelcome conclusions from epidemiological models must be rejected.
“(2) The theory that economists’ superiority is a sociological construct that economists desire to maintain.” The word “sociological” may be written here, but the discussion seems to indicate that it actually means, psychological trait. In plain terms, it means the vanity of economists. Insofar as it is a sociological construct, it refers to things like the status ascribed to economists by those who employ them, who fund their institutions, who make sure the right kind of economic education is started in elementary schools and beyond, etc. In this view, critiquing the competence of epidemiologists is merely a tactic in servicing the constitutency that desires a different policy.
The OP has vehemently asserted however such a view of the academy is criminal. And that it is the first priority of all decent people to fight such imitations of thought. The OP is as one with Jason Brennan on this, despite a trifling disagreement over manners or the lack of. Nonetheless I suggest the variation in economists in their distaste for epidemiologists roughly coincides with the variation in what kind of service they’re selling and in the constituency they sell too. A Hanson who sells a radical critique of humanity will tack a different tack than another economist.
“(3) The theory that economists and epidemiologists have different motivations or values… both disciplines have likely systematic biases towards one notion of the broader welfare rather than another.” This says that the economists are driven solely by disinterested commitments to independently chosen values and that particular interests have no role whatsoever. This says it is not even conceivable some aggressive economists are attacking epidemologists’ competence to help sell the pre-determined policy—predetermined by those who will benefit monetarily by it and who have the power to rule not formally guaranteed (and strenuously denied) to make policy independent from mere elections—of reopening the economy no matter what.
“(4) The theory that epidemiology challenges the basic ideological presuppositions of (some) economists…The externalities of people’s actions during coronavirus are extremely high, and the prospect of decentralized solutions for those externalities extremely low.” This is a plea for the golden mean, maybe? The assumption that sophisticated von Hayek should be taken seriously strikes me as doubtful. (And, no, I’m not too sure about Coase either.)
So it seems to me the problem of why some economists and fellow travelers like Brennan are aggressively impugning the competence of epidemiologists is because it helps promote favored policies of inaction. That is, that it’s not much of a problem. The problem is why such transparent nonsense isn’t dismissed for what it is. The OP’s herculean diplomacy seems to me to deny this is a problem at all.
Tom 07.20.20 at 3:25 pm
“perhaps more accurately described as the ‘some economists, especially those with libertarian politics, versus epidemiologists spat.’” Henry, that sentence does a lot of work here. Yes, Kevin Hassett is an economist, and so is John Cochrane. But there are many economists who are not libertarians, or, even if they believe that markets have some values, do not want to be grouped with Tyler Cowen who has not published an article in an economic journal for years.
As to (1), economists are not superior. But, as an economist, if you look at a standard SIR model, you see the R0 is a function of the contact rate and the contact rate depends on individual choices and cannot be taken as a constant. I cannot say (don’t know the field) whether economists are able to model it better than the adjustments that epidemiologists do in practice but economists spend their lives modeling this type of environments.
As to (3), I think that’s most likely correct: economists and epidemiologists have different motivations or values, and that’s true even for non-libertarian economists. However, most economists, as far as I know, have been in favor of lockdown, masks etc..
Interestingly, through the current crisis, I found out that economists and epidemiologists are very similar in their willingness to intersperse their value judgements into their recommendations. One thing is to say:
1) “policy X is better because it does Y, and so you should do it.”
Another is to say:
2) “policy X has been shown to do Y but we have not necessarily measured all the other factors that are of value to citizens and so it is up to politicians, and citizens, to make their decisions.”
Economists, in their public pronouncements, often tend to favor 1) rather than the more plausible 2): I always found this very annoying. It has been surprising to me to find out that public health experts seem to do the same.
bianca steele 07.20.20 at 3:38 pm
I think it’s obvious that a lot of economists think their particular expertise allows them to look at other fields’ research, even their popularization, and redo the work in what they feel is a more “competent” way. This demonstrates a basic misunderstanding of science on their part. A lot of what I’ve seen online from economists is in this vein.
Many economists appear to think the world needs them to fix other people’s work up, and only needs epidemiologists and other specialists to do low-status grunt work.
I’m predisposed to want to trust epidemiologists on public health issues but I admit I’m not sure how their expertise can be channeled directly into public policy – as a lot of journalists appear to believe it can be. I had understood it to be a descriptive science and largely mathematical, and concerned with a single aspect of the more manifold field of “public health.”
Certain left-leaning people, at least on the Internet, also seem to believe that since epidemiology deals with statistics and “populations,” it’s more community-oriented than economics or more person- or microbe-centered medical approaches, and thus will produce more moral outcomes.
The Boston Review has published some very good articles on these issues.
bianca steele 07.20.20 at 3:48 pm
Sorry, the numbers fell off my previous comment again. (Reminder: “numeral plus .” at the beginning of a line doesn’t work.)
I might also suggest that this is possibly a dispute between economists who’ve been acting as pundits for some time and epidemiologists who are acting as private citizens with a certain amount of relevant expertise to bring to the table. To some extent they are probably at cross-purposes as to what kind of contribution is appropriate.