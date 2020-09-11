The weirdness of Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell

This is a post I’ve been meaning to write for a few years, and the impending publication of Susanna Clarke’s new book, Piranesi, has finally prompted me to get off my arse and do it. The short version – Clarke’s first book, Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell is deeply beloved, as it damn well ought to be. But it’s often misclassified. Because it is so funny and charming, people tend to read it as whimsical, but beneath the whimsy lies the weird. It’s usefully read (as Clarke herself suggested in her contribution to the seminar we ran with her), as a book about the weirdness of the English landscape, and in a backhanded way about Piranesi too.



In a 2015 essay, Robert MacFarlane recognizes or helps create a genre of work about the eerieness of the English landscape. He argues that the creepy stories of M.R. James have lasted because James understands “landscape – and especially the English landscape – as constituted by uncanny forces, part-buried sufferings and contested ownerships. Landscape, in James, is never a smooth surface or simple stage-set, there to offer picturesque consolations. Rather it is a realm that snags, bites and troubles.” MacFarlane looks forward to musicians such as P.J. Harvey and writers like M. John Harrison, China Mieville and W.G. Sebald, all of whom write about how the landscape is haunted; not in any literal sense, but by “the turbulence of England in the era of late capitalism. The supernatural and paranormal have always been means of figuring powers that cannot otherwise find visible expression.” And he looks back to authors like Alan Garner and Susan Cooper, whose sense of the English countryside as riddled with the energies of history, helped form the childhood and likely the adulthood too of a more recent generation of writers and artists.

MacFarlane is obviously drawing on some of the ideas of Mark Fisher, who talks in his book, The Weird and the Eerie, about how “the weird is that which does not belong. The weird brings to the familiar something which ordinarily lies beyond it, and which cannot be reconciled with the “homely” (even as its negation). The form that is most appropriate to the weird is montage – the conjoining of two or more things which do not belong together.” The landscapes that MacFarlane talks about are weird in this sense because of the collision between the bucolic pastoral mode in which the countryside usually gets represented and the actual history, which is of course far more complicated.

And this gets us back to Clarke. When she wrote for our seminar about what she intended for the book, among many other good things that she did, she politely but firmly corrected some of my own misapprehensions. I’d read the book as a kind of E.P. Thompson-esque exercise in the making of the English magical class. But Clarke was disagreeing with the enormous condescension of posterity in a quite different way. In her own words:

Throughout JS&MN are scattered little pieces of irony at the expense of the arrogant, complacent English upper classes. At the end of the book Strange opens the gates between England and Faerie and in doing so prompts a democratisation of English magic. …. Clearly there is something of a revolutionary nature going on, but how far is it a social or political one? … Ironic remarks notwithstanding, there is a limit to how far JS&MN was meant to criticise the social and political setup of the time. … . It seems to me that if we see women, servants, the lower classes largely in terms of how liberated or oppressed they were, we miss catching a glimpse of them as they actually were. They just become another mirror reflecting our own concerns back at us. … So if the revolution of JS&MN is not social or political, what is it? It is, unsurprisingly, magical. English magic now belongs to Englishmen and women and no longer to any particular class or gender. Henry Farrell finds that JS&MN is about what it means to be English. I just want to give that statement a little nudge and say it’s about what England means — the hills and the trees, the rain and the stones. By the end of the book I wanted to give the landscape a voice, rather than the underdogs of society. This is a poetical, romantic idea — not one that lends itself to a great deal of analysis. I’ll try to explain it a little by talking about two ideas I have of what fantasy can do. (Obviously fantasy can do a million things — these are just two.) Firstly fantasy can be about giving power, strength, importance to the small and weak. Thus the smallest, weakest person — Frodo Baggins to take an example entirely at random — goes off to fulfil the Most Important Task. And turns out to be the only person who could have done it. Ditto Stephen Black. Secondly Fantasy (and SF) can be the opposite of this. Instead of Giving Importance to People, it can Humble People. It can be about turning our view, however briefly, away from ourselves; it can be about glimpsing that human beings are not always, forever, and irrevocably, the centre of the universe. …If you are Alan Garner, writing Thursbitch, you turn our view away from ourselves to an actual, historical valley in northern England which stands for all the places in northern England resonating with their own, not-human placeness. I’m with Alan Garner: the landscape of England (particularly Northern England) is the bit of magic we can actually see and touch for ourselves. I rather like this use of fantasy, partly because is that it’s something we do so much better than the literary fiction people. Literary fiction sticks resolutely to the human. But the world seems to me so much bigger than that.

This is worth quoting at length, in part because Clarke’s own interpretation of what she was trying to do is more useful than mine could ever be, but also because it helps us understand how Clarke’s understanding of the weirdness of England resembles and differs from what MacFarlane is up to. It’s a cosmological weirdness rather than a capitalist one.

What Clarke does throughout the book is to juxtapose the drawing room elements of Englishness to the landscape that lies beneath them. Again and again in it, what seems English, prosaic and comfortable turns out to be anything but. Within England, reachable through any mirror, lies a dark silent land of great plains traversed by roads and bridges, dominated by vast structures built by who knows who, for who knows what purpose.

Only Strange seemed at all comfortable with these descriptions of eerie, silent halls, unending pathways and vast, dark landscapes. Arabella was genuinely frightened by what she had heard and even Sir Walter and Colonel Grant felt decidedly unsettled. Magic, which had seemed so familiar just hours before, so English, had suddenly become inhuman, unearthly, otherlandish. (pp. 428-429).

Long before Clarke began writing her new book, the dark brain of Piranesi helped fashioned the land that lay behind her drawing room mirror, and the drawing room paintings of Italian buildings too. Clarke’s Venice is Piranesi’s Venice, a city whose loveliness conceals a “labyrinth” in which the people seem “so small, so insignificant! Among so many marble palaces and bridges they seem almost lost” (p.285).

Fisher’s definition of the weird is useful in explaining how the whole book is a montage of the homely and the uncanny, where the one turns into the other like John Crowley’s Edgewood, where the Gothic aspect is suddenly transformed into something homely, or vice-versa.

The wood no longer struck Strange as a welcoming place. It appeared to him now as it had at first – sinister, unknowable, unEnglish. (p.390, emphasis in original).

or

After the birds the next thing to haunt Mr Norrell’s imagination were the wide, cold puddles that were thickly strewn across every field. As the carriage passed along the road each puddle became a silver mirror for the blank, winter sky. To a magician there is very little difference between a mirror and a door. England seemed to be wearing thin before his eyes. …The Sussex landscape began to look uncomfortably like the England described in the old ballad: This land is all too shallow It is painted on the sky And trembles like the wind-shook rain When the Raven King passed by (pp. 746-747)

Clarke told us in the seminar that the book is back to front – the story that it tells can be viewed from another angle as quite a different one.

I was aware that in JS&MN I was writing a back-to-front story, a story with holes in it through which we can catch glimpses of another, secret story being played out. I even keep a similar story in my head as a sort of touchstone of the kind of stories I like to tell. The hour has come but not the man is a Scottish folktale about a kelpie, a sort of water-spirit, who is observed rising up from a false ford in a river and shrieking, “The hour is come but not the man.” This, though very alarming, means nothing to anybody, until a distraught rider is observed haring along the road towards the river. He attempts to drown himself in the river, but is prevented by kindly bystanders who lock him in a church. Whereupon he drowns himself in the font and the water-spirit is satisfied.

There are a few moments when the other story pokes through; where we briefly see the Raven King (though he is not recognized); where Childermass understands that “everything that Strange and Norrell had ever done was child’s-play and magic was a much stranger and more terrifying thing than any of them had thought of,” and where Strange and Norrell finally attract the attention of the Raven King or one of his servants.

“A raven’s eye! But it filled the whole window!” “Yes. Either the raven was immensely large or …” “Or?” quavered Mr Norrell. Strange gave a short, uncheerful laugh. “Or we were ridiculously small! Pleasant, is it not, to see oneself as others see one? I said I wanted John Uskglass to look at me and I think, for a moment he did. Or at least one of his lieutenants did. And in that moment you and I were smaller than a raven’s eye and presumably as insignificant. (p. 833).

What the magic of the English landscape does in Clarke’s novel is not so much to snag, bite and trouble as to put us and everything we do into perspective, as something much smaller than we think we are, tiny figures wandering around in a vast space that we don’t comprehend, and ignore for the most part because it just doesn’t fit into our heads.

I want to read Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell again after I read Piranesi; I suspect that the two will talk to each other in interesting ways. Also, Clarke’s suggestion that both fantasy and science fiction “can be about glimpsing that human beings are not always, forever, and irrevocably, the centre of the universe” opens up comparisons between her book and books like Robert Charles Wilson’s Spin, which is also an exercise in putting human things sub specie aeternitatis, albeit more overtly, and with very different fictional tools. And it would be interesting to write more about how Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell is not only weird in Fisher’s sense of the term but eerie too, telling a story in which the actual agent and agency is hidden for nearly the entire length of the narrative (“They are the spell John Uskglass is doing. That is all they have ever been”).

But most of all, I hope that Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell can be read as I think it ought to be, and as I believe Clarke intended. Not just as a wry social comedy of magicians in Regency England, but as a complex book where the comedy is one essential half of a larger structure, given a different perspective by the vaster universe in which “real magic soared and swooped and twisted on great wings in a limitless sky,” while also being put into perspective by it, since we are, after all, only human, and comic because of it. It’s from the juxtaposition, the montage between the two that the book gets its energy and indeed its humor.