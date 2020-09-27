Sunday photoblogging: Arles – jeux de mots

(For those who don’t have the French. “Tousse ensemble/crève générale” (cough together, general death) is a play on “Tous ensemble/grève générale” (all together, general strike.)
by Chris Bertram on September 27, 2020
(For those who don’t have the French. “Tousse ensemble/crève générale” (cough together, general death) is a play on “Tous ensemble/grève générale” (all together, general strike.)
Click on the ∞ symbol next to a name for a list of all of that author's posts.
{ 0 comments… add one now }