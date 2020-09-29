Why don’t single-issue anti-abortion voters oppose this Trump Supreme Court nomination?

That might seem a silly question, but I’m finding myself genuinely wondering. I’m going to use this post to write through my confusion, building toward a second, deeper question, which arises if we’re willing to take that first question seriously: Should single-issue anti-abortion voters prefer a course of action that leads to fewer abortions, or should they prefer a course of action that leads to more abortions but that makes the laws better reflect their convictions about the ethics of abortion? This, I’ll suggest, is the actual choice situation they face.

I’m not a single-issue anti-abortion voter myself, so I might well misstep at various points. And, because most of the single-issue anti-abortion voters I know personally are Catholic, I’m still likelier to misstep with respect to the non-Catholic moral underpinnings of abortion opposition. Still, I don’t think anything I say in setting out the considerations as I see them needs to contradict the ethical or spiritual commitments that underpin these voters’ political stance. Indeed, I am trying to reason from those ethical commitments as I understand them to the political question at hand. Let’s grant for the sake of argument that Amy Coney Barrett would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Why might a single-issue anti-abortion voter nonetheless oppose her appointment? As I see it, there are two types of reasons for opposition.

First are procedural reasons. The single-issue anti-abortion voters I know care a lot about integrity. They are disinclined to think that good ends justify sleazy means. The immediate process whereby this nominee would be appointed would involve a lot of sleaze. It would involve voters’ representatives not acting with integrity. It would also risk causing serious, lasting damage to democratic institutions and exacerbating civic distrust and polarization. These are pretty bad means of realizing the end in question.

Maybe procedural matters are part of what gets excluded by the designation “single-issue.” The whole point, after all, is that the end in question is not just any good end. Maybe overturning Roe justifies even the sleaziest of means. Still, I think there’s something odd here. Single-issue anti-abortion voters aren’t a homogenous bunch, of course, but if I tried to formulate the moral commitments that underpin that position, I’d be inclined to include a premise like this: There are certain things that you should never do, no matter the costs of not doing them. E.g., abortion would be morally wrong even if the costs to you of not getting an abortion were astronomical. Procedural sleaziness is probably not among the things that are so bad that they must never be done. But: imperiling democratic institutions and risking civic breakdown? Are those things that we should resist doing even at the cost of leaving intact (what these voters perceive as) morally catastrophic abortion protections?

If that’s the right way to look at it—and I’m not sure it is; remember, I’m wondering—then single-issue anti-abortion voters face a tragic tradeoff. They can support further legal restrictions on a behavior which they regard as absolutely wrong, but only by supporting behavior that I’d think might merit that designation as well: acting with such procedural sleaze as to imperil our democratic institutions.

So much for procedural reasons. Second are substantive reasons.[i] There is clearly a lot at stake in this moment beyond abortion. From what I can tell, Amy Coney Barrett seems likely to vote with conservatives on several other life-or-death issues: healthcare, environmental regulation, worker and consumer protections, and voting rights, to name a few. This matters for a reason that’s been emphasized often enough in public discourse about abortion: Precisely because these are life-or-death issues, voters who care deeply about preserving life should care deeply about these issues as well. And the single-issue voters I know do care about them. In our context, because social conservatism comes tightly packaged with support for market deregulation and public service erosion, a conservative Court would issue decisions that imperil the life and health of some of the most vulnerable members of our society. I don’t think that claim can reasonably be disputed. Meanwhile, a nomination hearing virtually kills any hope of a Coronavirus relief package, further imperiling the life and health of vulnerable citizens. Assuming their opposition to abortion is underpinned by a general reverence for life, single-issue anti-abortion voters must recognize this, too, as quite a tragic tradeoff and regret that our political context packages issues as it does.

Now stir in another point familiar from public debate over abortion: A conservative Court will imperil the lives and health of the most vulnerable by issuing decisions that increase rates of poverty and diminish access to healthcare—both of which are associated with a higher rate of people seeking abortions. Now, in certain circumstances, I have no doubt, legal abortion restrictions would reduce the incidence of abortion even as the demand for abortions increases. But we’re clearly not in those circumstances. Meanwhile, overturning Roe is likely to motivate many states to pass stronger protections for access to abortion. Unless the hope is to ultimately criminalize abortion so broadly and so effectively as to restrict these protections and outweigh the increase in unwanted pregnancies that would come about due to other decisions made by a conservative Court, it seems unlikely that swinging the Court right on the abortion issue will really result in fewer abortions.

I know many of the voters I have in mind find the Democratic Party to be deeply inhospitable. But that can’t explain this puzzle away on its own; these are clear issues voters, after all. I know poverty-amelioration lowers rates of abortion in part by increasing access to safe and reliable contraception, which many of these voters find problematic. But that can’t explain the puzzle away on its own; they’re not single-issue anti-contraception voters, after all. I know the empirical projections aren’t uncontroversial. But the existence of a genuine tradeoff in this vicinity strikes me as fairly certain in our political landscape. And I know some on the left would assume the voters in question are ideological or unprincipled. But many of them are highly principled. So what gives?

I’m wondering if my mistake is in assuming that what single-issue anti-abortion voters really want is fewer abortions.

The discussion so far assumes that faced with a choice between more abortions and fewer abortions, with zero abortions not being an available option, single-issue anti-abortion voters would choose fewer abortions. But presumably, ending Roe v. Wade has some kind of expressive value for these voters, even if the cost of ending abortion protections is to drive up the incidence of unwanted pregnancy. Here’s one way to try to articulate that value: Ending Roe would make the legal landscape—in several states and at the national level—better reflect their deepest moral convictions. I wouldn’t have thought this expressive value is what drive single-issue anti-abortion voters to oppose abortion above all else. But maybe there’s some other way to understand the expressive value at stake?

In our circumstances, abortion opponents can’t have both further legal restrictions and reliably fewer abortions. So why don’t more of them throw their weight behind the latter?

[i] This set of reasons, it seems to me, bears on the choice situation of the voters in question not only in determining whether they favor this Court appointment but also how they vote in this country generally.