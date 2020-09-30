Inequality and the Pandemic, Part 1: Luck

Here’s an extract from my contingent* book-in-progress, Economic Consequences of the Pandemic commissioned by Yale University Press. Comments and compliments appreciated, as always.
The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us several things about inequality, or rather, it has dramatically reinforced lessons we, as a society, have failed to learn. The first is the importance of luck in determining unequal outcomes.
Some of us will get Covid-19 and die or suffer lifelong health consequences. Others will lose their jobs and businesses. Many, however, will be unaffected or will even find themselves better off. Some of these differences may be traced to individual choices that are sensible or otherwise, such as deciding whether to wear a mask in public places. But mostly they are a matter of being in the wrong (or right) place at the wrong (or right time).
Moreover, this isn’t specific to the pandemic. From the moment we are born, luck plays a critical role in our life chances. Our families may or may not be in a position to help us succeed, and may or may not hold together through our childhood. A child born into the bottom 20 per cent of the US income distribution has only a 4 per cent chance of ending up in the top 20 per cent. The opposite is true at the other end of the distribution with the striking exception of Black children, especially boys.
These facts have been known to social scientists for decades. Yet until recently, in the face of glaringly unequal outcomes, most Americans comforted themselves with the idea that the United States was a land of opportunity where everyone who worked hard had a fair chance of doing well. This was true a century ago, but now there is more mobility between economic classes in European countries than in the US.
That’s not to say everything in Europe is rosy. Piketty examined the UK and France as well as the US and found growing inequality in all three. It seems likely that other European countare are on the path towards what Piketty calls a patrimonial society, where inherited wealth is the most important determinant of success.
Luck doesn’t end with the lottery of family background. Young people who enter the labour force during a recession will experience permanently reduced life chances compared to those who enter during a boom. And at an individual level, lucky or unlucky breaks of various kinds are much more important than many of us like to believe. Robert Frank provides detailed evidence in Success and Luck: Good Fortune and the Myth of Meritocracy.
The pandemic has reinforced this lesson in the most brutal way possible. As is usual, the poorest members of society have been most exposed both to the risk of death and disease and to economic hardship. But everyone is vulnerable, and it is a matter of chance whether any of us gets infected, and whether the consequences are harmless, severe or fatal. Similarly, exposure to economic damage is largely random, depending on the way in which the pandemic affects different industries and regions.
The randomness of economic success implies that concerns about the incentive effects of high taxes on those at the top of the income distribution are misplaced. If the lucky winners in the economic lottery are discouraged from working (something unlikely to happen on a significant scale until marginal tax rates exceed 70 per cent), there are plenty of unlucky runners-up who can replace them.
- Contingent because I’m writing on the assumption that Biden wins the US election, and takes office. While a Trump win would be an object lesson in the importance of luck, it would render any commentary on responses to the pandemic pointless as far as the US is concerned and would have drastic consequences for the rest of the world for which I have no analysis to offer at the moment
CHETAN R MURTHYJOhn 09.30.20 at 6:18 am
John: “If the lucky winners in the economic lottery are discouraged from working (something unlikely to happen on a significant scale until marginal tax rates exceed 70 per cent), there are plenty of unlucky runners-up who can replace them.”
This is one of the basic errors of Atlas Shrugged and all libertarians. They imagine that some genius invents some amazing gadget, and of course his inferiors should line up to worship him and accord him all manner of wealth. The argument, of course, is that without John Galt, Hank Reardon, et al, we would all be the poorer: we would not benefit from their inventions. But (as Andrew Odlyzko pointed out in The Decline of Unfettered Research) even if that were true a century ago, it’s no longer true today. With vanishingly rare exceptions, when someone invents a new gadget, they’re months ahead of their competition, and sometimes not even that. Odlyzko gives the example of high-temperature superconductivity (with groups all over the world racing, leapfrogging each other repeatedly) as compared to xerography or photography (where the inventor was able to patent all manner of neighboring inventions, b/c they were so far ahead of their competition).
Truly, as you say, if the John Galts of the world step back, there will be a crush of people to take their places, most of them just as good.
J-D 09.30.20 at 6:44 am
‘In this context, Robert Frank’s Success and Luck: Good Fortune and the Myth of Meritocracy’ is a sentence missing a predicate.
John Quiggin 09.30.20 at 7:03 am
@2 Hit Save too soon on this one. Fixed now, I hope.
Matt 09.30.20 at 7:14 am
Trivial typ0: You have Covid-18 in the 3rd paragraph. At least, I hope it’s a typo, and there’s not another sort floating around I need to worry about!
Somewhat more substantive point: You say,
and it is a matter of chance whether any of us gets infected, and whether the consequences are harmless, severe or fatal.
Wouldn’t it be better – more accurate – to say it’s “largely” or “mostly” or “significantly” or something like that a matter of chance whether any of us get infected and what the consequences are? There are at least two ways in which it’s not completely a matter of chance. 1) I can take reasonable precautions – wear a mask, work at home if possible, not go to the bar, etc., and, more remotely, I can at least partially control whether I am higher or lower risk for bad medical outcomes, even if far from completely. 2) As a society, we can put in place different policies that impact both the likelihood of becoming infected and how bad the outcomes of infection will be for many people. But, if those things are true, then it’s not just a matter of chance, even if chance obviously still plays a big role. That seems worth being clear about to me.
John Quiggin 09.30.20 at 7:32 am
@4 Agree on both points. I’ve fixed the easy one, and will work on the other.
I apologise for the sloppiness of these drafts. But I hope that, considered as gifts, they have enough value to make it worthwhile for readers to act as unpaid editors for me.
nastywoman 09.30.20 at 7:44 am
@
”Some of these differences may be traced to individual choices that are sensible or otherwise, such as deciding whether to wear a mask in public places. But mostly they are a matter of being in the wrong (or right) place at the wrong (or right time)”.
How true? –
as I got locked down -(by ”sheer chance”) in Germany -(and NOT in CA) –
and so, when I read this blog from Germany –
(or Italy) – like a few weeks ago – I always wonder:
Why wasn’t – and why isn’t – there so little mentioning of ”Lucky Places” OUTSIDE
the Anglo-Saxon World?
Especially concerning the Virus – and about ”A Woman” -”A Scientist” – who protected ”her people” in a way NO ”Trump” -(the German Word for: STUPID) or NO ”Bojo” -(the German Word for ”CLOWN”) – EVER did?
So much about ”being in the wrong (or right) place at the wrong (or right time)”
Moz in Oz 09.30.20 at 7:54 am
the idea that the United States was a land of opportunity where everyone who worked hard had a fair chance of doing well. This was true a century ago
When did they stop slavery again? My knowledge of US history isn’t great but I vaguely recall that their equal rights amendment is a recent thing that’s still being litigated (voting, forced labour, forced pregnancy and hysterectomy). They still have a “buyer beware” approach to consumer protection, corporate fraud etc. Which means at best you could say “land of opportunity for rich white men”.
nastywoman 09.30.20 at 7:59 am
But this seems to make the contrast between Germany and the vigorous Anglophone economies a simple left-right matter: free markets vs. the heavy hand of the government. And while there is something to this, anyone who has spent time talking to German economists and officials knows that in some ways they are more conservative–that is, more opposed to activist government–than Americans. Perhaps they don’t believe in letting grocers stay open whatever hours they want to, but they do believe in sound money and sound budgets and abhor the idea that the government should lower interest rates or–horrors–devalue the currency to fight unemployment.
Well, here’s my theory: The real divide between currently successful economies, like the U.S., and currently troubled ones, like Germany, is not political but philosophical; it’s not Karl Marx vs. Adam Smith, it’s Immanuel Kant’s categorical imperative vs. William James’ pragmatism. What the Germans really want is a clear set of principles: rules that specify the nature of truth, the basis of morality, when shops will be open, and what a Deutsche mark is worth. Americans, by contrast, are philosophically and personally sloppy: They go with whatever seems more or less to work. If people want to go shopping at 11 P.M., that’s okay; if a dollar is sometimes worth 80 yen, sometimes 150, that’s also okay.
Now, the American way doesn’t always work better. Even today, Detroit can’t or won’t make luxury cars to German standards; Amtrak can’t or won’t provide the precision scheduling that Germans take for granted. America remains remarkably bad at exporting; the sheer quality of some German products, the virtuosity of German engineering, have allowed the country to remain a powerful exporter despite having the world’s highest labor costs. And Germany did a better job of resisting the inflationary pressures of the ’70s and ’80s than we did.
AND as CT – somehow seems to have something to do with a German Dude called ”Kant”- somehow this post reminds me on a old post from Paul Krugman where he wrote:
”But the world has changed in a way that seems to favor flexibility over discipline. With technology and markets in flux, not everything worth doing is worth doing well…”
AND MY question:
Does everything ”worth doing is worth doing well…” have anything to do with… LUCK?
OR
What Kant said?!
Matt 09.30.20 at 8:13 am
I’m glad to get to read bits, and am sure others are, too, so it’s a pleasure to make any small contribution.
Gavin Miller 09.30.20 at 8:16 am
Hi JQ
I wonder how the Covid-19 pandemic and inequality will ultimately play out intergenerationally?
What might the uneven impact on the poorest and potentially, through the influence of epigenetics, be the impact on future grandchildren of grandmothers unlucky enough to have suffered most during this pandemic?
Best of luck with the book.
Where do you get the time?
cheers
gavin
faustusnotes 09.30.20 at 8:39 am
It’s important to avoid conflating luck with the efforts of all of society. You don’t get measles because you were unlucky, but because some other people didn’t vaccinate their children. You get covid-19 not just because you’re unlucky, but because other people are not collaborating in a major society-wide effort. This is particularly true if you are an “essential worker” (i.e. lowly-paid with no rights). You have to struggle in to your essential job every day, and your infection risk is dependent entirely on whether non-essential workers contributed properly to society. In particular journalists, policy-makers, scientists, politicians, public servants and supply chain managers are far more important to your fate than luck.
For a simple example of this consider the two week or so period that Johnson and the other non-essential workers in his govt were faffing around about what to do. Johnson was running around shaking hands with anyone he could spit on, the government was refusing to close major public events, and the scientific advisors had built a model of the impact of the virus on the health system which assumed it was normal pneumonia, which they only updated once Italians started dying in droves. Meanwhile over here in Asia the Chinese were screaming from the rooftops about the unfolding disaster, and we were all listening. That lethal combination of incompetence, unseriousness, laziness and racism is the reason that essential workers in Britain were hammered by this disease, not luck.
There has been a consistent story throughout the western response to this disease that personal choices matter. This is part of the story behind “luck” – that you could be “unlucky” to have failed to have “avoided” this thing. It’s not luck – this is an infectious disease and you get an infectious disease because of policy and health system failings, not because of your personal actions or because of other people’s individual behaviors. Now governments across Europe are mandating masks but the cases sky-rocket anyway, because even now they think your personal behavior is the reason you got it – the deserving and the undeserving afflicted. See how Johnson is trying to pretend he can keep pubs open and saying people aren’t behaving “responsibly”. Personal behavior and luck are rhetorical devices used by non-essential workers to let themselves off the hook for the decisions they made that are killing others.
John Quiggin 09.30.20 at 10:35 am
@Moz “land of opportunity for rich white men”. Not quite right. Relative to Europe at the time, it was a land of opportunity for white men whatever their starting point to become rich(er). And even for white women, there were a lot more chances. For example, the US Married Women’s Property Acts preceded the UK by about 50 years,
But I will certainly correct it to say “white”.