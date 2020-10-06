The risk of creeping apartheid

I have a piece in today’s Guardian, arguing that a combination of demographic changes and the political interests of the right risk creating a growing democratic deficit, in which more and more people on the territory of states have no democratic voice despite living, working and paying taxes there. I didn’t write the headline, which refers to Britain only, but in the text I also discuss cases like the DREAMers in the US.
George 10.06.20 at 9:10 am
Got any numbers to support this hypothesis? I note that in the UK the ONS said that last year’s electoral role was the highest ever ( I guess the populationwas too though).
J-D 10.06.20 at 10:18 am
