The risk of creeping apartheid

by Chris Bertram on October 6, 2020

I have a piece in today’s Guardian, arguing that a combination of demographic changes and the political interests of the right risk creating a growing democratic deficit, in which more and more people on the territory of states have no democratic voice despite living, working and paying taxes there. I didn’t write the headline, which refers to Britain only, but in the text I also discuss cases like the DREAMers in the US.

1

George 10.06.20 at 9:10 am

Got any numbers to support this hypothesis? I note that in the UK the ONS said that last year’s electoral role was the highest ever ( I guess the populationwas too though).

2

J-D 10.06.20 at 10:18 am

The entitlement to democratic participation in government derives from living under that government:

For really I think that the poorest hee that is in England hath a life to live, as the greatest hee; and therefore truly, Sr, I think itt clear, that every Man that is to live under a Government ought first by his own Consent to put himself under that Government; and I do think that the poorest man in England is not at all bound in a strict sense to that Government that he hath not had a voice to put Himself under.

