Some facts, and claims, about the 21st Century Economy

In the process of working on my book-in-progress, The Economic Consequences of the Pandemic, I’ve been trying to integrate a number of facts about the economy of which I’ve been more or less aware for a while, along with claims I want to make, and put them together into a coherent account of the economic system prevailing (in advanced/developed economies( in the 21st century and how it differs from the industrial goods economy of the 20th century.

As a step towards this, I’ve put together a list of factual claims which I think can be established reasonably firmly, along with claims I want to make that will be more contentious. My plan is to put this together into a coherent analysis, including supporting evidence. So, I’m keen to get good supporting links for any of these points (I have quite a bit, but more would be helfpul). I also want to be sure I’m not missing contrary evidence, and to adjust the claims if necessary, so please point this out also.

Facts (I think)

Most economic activity in the 20th century, including services such as wholesale and retail trade, was fairly directly related to the production and distribution of goods

This is no longer true: most economic activity is now related to human services, information services and finance, and these are at most indirectly related to goods production

Real interest rates for government debt and high-grade corporate debt have been below zero since the GFC and seem likely to remain there permanently under current conditions

Massive issues of government debt during the pandemic crisis haven’t changed this

Net private business investment (non-residential) has been declining relative to GDP/national income since at least 2000

Service industries less capital intensive than goods industries

Information economy firms (Facebook, Google etc) invest very little even counting R&R

Government investment in traditional infrastructure has been falling since 1970s, at most partially offset by private infrastructure

Corporate profits high, mostly derived either from financial sector or from “intangible” assets in IT.

My claims

Finance sector profits even higher if payments to managerial level in finance sector are treated as part of profit

Intangibles = monopoly

Revenue and profits in finance and Internet do not arise from sales to final consumers, and bear no obvious relationship to consumer welfare

Implies similar regarding wages for market work

Incentives don’t work in in this kind of economy (if they ever did)

Unmet needs for public investment in human services: health, education, aged care, early childhood, social work

Capacity to meet these through short term increase in public debt, long term increase in taxation