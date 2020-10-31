The good effects of the Pandemic

The pandemic has been hitting many of us hard – from the (roughly) 100 million people who were poor and are now pushed into extreme poverty, but also those of us reading this blog who might be lucky enough not to have lost their job, or not to have fallen sick or having lost family members, but who are nevertheless feeling gloomy, missing friends, and social interactions as we knew them.

But is there then absolutely nothing good coming out of this pandemic?

I confess I had to think hard to not answer this question with “No, what were you thinking??”. Still, while the advantages of the pandemic are peanuts compared to all its bad effects, there are a few changes for the good. I’ll start with pointing out the ones I see in my live and around me; then you tell me what you see in yours.

One good thing is that we are flying less. Over the last year, there has already been a shift in some part of the affluent population that is no longer regarding flying as if it’s on a par with taking a train. Some people have stopped equating ‘holidays’ with ‘flying somewhere’. For some, it is surely only temporary, since they used to fly to meet parents or siblings, and will do that again as soon as they get the chance. We are now all more or less forced not to fly, since there are very few destinations we are allowed to fly to, and moreover, many people do not want to take the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a plane. For behavioural change, having had some specific experience is often more motivational than listening to a sermon, and hence I am (mildly) optimistic that more people who used to fly a lot in the past, will fly less in the future.

Another, related, good thing is that in my country we have now moved PhD defenses online, or in hybrid format, with examiners from the other side of the world being in their home office. In September, my PhD student Matthias Kramm defended his PhD dissertation with one examiner calling in from Canada, and his co-supervisor calling in from New Zealand. Clearly, there is a loss of the social aspect, but it also saves a lot of emissions and money. And, in this case, the PhD defense did not have to be delayed. Since the universities have acquired the technological equipment to make this possible, I am hoping (and counting on them) to keep this option of ‘hybrid’ PhD-defenses also after this pandemic available.

Another technological advance is that since we all started to teach online, it’s easier to have a guest-teacher in your class who lives too far away to simply pop in for a guest lecture. For example, a philosophy professor from Belgium had been teaching my work on economic limitarianism in his political philosophy course; this year, he will start the class in which he teaches this topic with a short interview that he conducted with me via Teams. I needed 10 minutes to prepare the answers to his questions, we conducted the interview for 25 minutes, chatted for another 5, and that was it. While most teachers seem to find the overall balance of online teaching to be negative (compared with in-class teaching before the pandemic), it is also the case that putting the technology central has led to some creative experiments.

At the personal level, a crisis like this is a good time to question one’s habits and priorities: why one is doing what one is doing, whether the way one is doing it is the right way, and whether one has one’s priorities right. Though I’m very conscious that people who worry about jobs and health all the time can’t afford such existential musings, I’ve seen several people around me ask such questions. But perhaps, since I’m 48, that may have more to do with my age than with the pandemic, perhaps…