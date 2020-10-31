The good effects of the Pandemic

The pandemic has been hitting many of us hard – from the (roughly) 100 million people who were poor and are now pushed into extreme poverty, but also those of us reading this blog who might be lucky enough not to have lost their job, or not to have fallen sick or having lost family members, but who are nevertheless feeling gloomy, missing friends, and social interactions as we knew them.
But is there then absolutely nothing good coming out of this pandemic?
I confess I had to think hard to not answer this question with “No, what were you thinking??”. Still, while the advantages of the pandemic are peanuts compared to all its bad effects, there are a few changes for the good. I’ll start with pointing out the ones I see in my live and around me; then you tell me what you see in yours.
One good thing is that we are flying less. Over the last year, there has already been a shift in some part of the affluent population that is no longer regarding flying as if it’s on a par with taking a train. Some people have stopped equating ‘holidays’ with ‘flying somewhere’. For some, it is surely only temporary, since they used to fly to meet parents or siblings, and will do that again as soon as they get the chance. We are now all more or less forced not to fly, since there are very few destinations we are allowed to fly to, and moreover, many people do not want to take the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a plane. For behavioural change, having had some specific experience is often more motivational than listening to a sermon, and hence I am (mildly) optimistic that more people who used to fly a lot in the past, will fly less in the future.
Another, related, good thing is that in my country we have now moved PhD defenses online, or in hybrid format, with examiners from the other side of the world being in their home office. In September, my PhD student Matthias Kramm defended his PhD dissertation with one examiner calling in from Canada, and his co-supervisor calling in from New Zealand. Clearly, there is a loss of the social aspect, but it also saves a lot of emissions and money. And, in this case, the PhD defense did not have to be delayed. Since the universities have acquired the technological equipment to make this possible, I am hoping (and counting on them) to keep this option of ‘hybrid’ PhD-defenses also after this pandemic available.
Another technological advance is that since we all started to teach online, it’s easier to have a guest-teacher in your class who lives too far away to simply pop in for a guest lecture. For example, a philosophy professor from Belgium had been teaching my work on economic limitarianism in his political philosophy course; this year, he will start the class in which he teaches this topic with a short interview that he conducted with me via Teams. I needed 10 minutes to prepare the answers to his questions, we conducted the interview for 25 minutes, chatted for another 5, and that was it. While most teachers seem to find the overall balance of online teaching to be negative (compared with in-class teaching before the pandemic), it is also the case that putting the technology central has led to some creative experiments.
At the personal level, a crisis like this is a good time to question one’s habits and priorities: why one is doing what one is doing, whether the way one is doing it is the right way, and whether one has one’s priorities right. Though I’m very conscious that people who worry about jobs and health all the time can’t afford such existential musings, I’ve seen several people around me ask such questions. But perhaps, since I’m 48, that may have more to do with my age than with the pandemic, perhaps…
{ 8 comments… read them below or add one }
anon 10.31.20 at 11:38 am
The Athlete/Rock Musician/Actor nexus has lost a great deal of its political and cultural pull.
anon
Matt 10.31.20 at 12:40 pm
I’ve saved some money because I don’t (can’t) eat or drink out much, and drive less, but I’ll admit that almost all of this (my points, and the above) remind of how, when I spent a week in the hospital a couple of years ago, I tried to make myself feel better by noting that I’d lost some weight while I was in there.
DCA 10.31.20 at 1:38 pm
I think work-related travel of any kind will never go back to where it was. Much that is needed will remain, but “spend three hours in your car every day to get to and from the office” [not me, but I do live in Southern California] is going to look much more unappealing than it already did–and employers will be looking to, if not shed space, not build any more. Likewise “let’s all spend a day and night to be in the same place and have a meeting” has to be, if not dead, greatly enfeebled. So lower emissions, both from the travel not done and all the cement not poured to meet a demand that was projected to grow.
I suspect there will be a second-order effect on air travel (and hence tourism) because, without the business traffic, airfares will go up for everyone else: good for emissions again, but otherwise bad.
Dwight L. Cramer 10.31.20 at 3:51 pm
A possible candidate:
In the United States, the pandemic may have killed the Republican Party’s generations long effort at voter suppression. Steps necessary because of the pandemic to facilitate voting (early voting and mail ballots, principally) just may have transformed the participating American electorate, which historically has been whiter, older and more rural than the voting age population generally.
We will have to wait until after the election for the data, but at this point the astonishing surge in early voting (already 50% greater than in 2016) suggests, assuming anybody at all shows up to vote on election day, a level of voter participation unseen in over a century. Depending on who these people are, most of this year’s polling (which depends in part on the accuracy of its assumptions concerning the turnout and composition of the electorate) has suddenly lost its predictive value. (BTW, this was the problem for the 2012 Romney campaign–so much commentary has been focused on the 2016 polling that other useful lessons from the past get ignored).
Hopefully, it will be very difficult to stuff this genie back in the bottle, and hopefully, the massive influx of new voters will dispatch a generation of politicians who should have been put out to pasture years ago.
JanieM 10.31.20 at 4:57 pm
This is more a question than an item on the list, and it may be a really dumb question with an obvious answer to someone who knows something about the subject matter.
If a lot of companies decide to “shed space,” as DCA said, what’s going to happen to that space? I think of the Boston area, where the company I worked for was located. I’m retired now, but I worked mostly from home (in Maine) for thirty years, so the pandemic shift would have been nothing new to me. But now almost everyone at that company is working from home most of the time, and the people I’ve talked to expect that to continue to some extent. I.e., the company will “shed (at least some) space” once its current lease runs out.
The Boston area has an acute housing shortage, and housing is hideously expensive. Is there any chance that some newly-unused office space could/would be converted to affordable housing? Or indeed, any kind of housing? It’s all tied up with the question of who might need the housing if many fewer people are commuting into the city in the future, all the more if what I did becomes widespread (do my work 200 miles from the office; one of my colleagues did his from New Zealand). If a lot of companies do end up shedding space, what is going to happen to all that space?
(Ingrid, apologies if this is too far off topic. I’m assuming you’ll catch it on moderation if you feel that it is.)
RobinM 10.31.20 at 5:06 pm
Another technological plus (though I tend to be unimpressed by technology, or at least cautious about it): I just watched a, to me, quite amazing production of a Eugene O’Neill play by the Irish Repertory Theter in New York which almost achieved the creation of the sense that we were watching actors interacting with each other on a single stage though the actors were actually performing in New York, New Jersey, Utah, Florida, and Berlin, Germany (I hope I’ve got that right). I imagine it won’t be long before the technologists will iron out the small oddities. But as it stands it was still amazing, when one kept in mind their actual physical locations, to see people seemingly sitting talking across a table, pouring drinks for each other, exchanging places in a room, and even engaging in seemingly physical contact from a kiss to a slap
EP 10.31.20 at 5:31 pm
One more positive change: further opportunities to attend online conferences/give presentations for academics without research support.
sc 10.31.20 at 8:37 pm
dwight w cramer:
it would be nice if what you’re saying is correct, but it’s clear that since preventing voters from voting has mostly failed this year, republicans are moving to simply attempting to invalidate votes.