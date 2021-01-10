Twigs and branches

As prommised, here’s the first of the regular open threads, where you can comment on any topic. Moderation and standard rules still apply. Lengthy side discussions on other posts will be diverted here. Enjoy!
by John Quiggin on January 10, 2021
nastywoman 01.10.21 at 10:00 pm
couldn’t we finally solve this… this ”problem” here that so many Americans seem to believe that the two US Parties – and all US Politicians are ”just the same”.
As it seems to be one of the major reason why so many Americans voted for Trump – because they are pretty much unable to differentiate between Racist Right-Wing Science Deniers and their opposite?
Or they really thought that Trump was (still) their best choice to destroy the US ”gubernment”?
namekarB 01.10.21 at 10:00 pm
One wonders if perhaps Guantanamo Bay would serve as a prisoner of war holding camp for all those being charged in The Cracker Barrel Uprising