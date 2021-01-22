Another Covid book, this one about the digital context

I’m joining John in going all in on Covid research. In the Fall, I signed a contract with The MIT Press for a book about the digital aspects of the pandemic’s early weeks. Scoping is tricky with an ongoing event not just in terms of topical focus, but also time span. I imagine we’ll be trying to make sense of what happened and how people experienced the events with what long-term implications for quite some time. I’m taking on the digital aspects of the first month or so. I’m basing the book on survey data I collected in April and May in the US, and in April in Switzerland and Italy.
It’s a digital inequality story whereby people in more privileged positions were able to pivot to online resources better, which may not be shocking, but worth exploring in detail given the extreme reliance on virtual communication in these times and many assumptions that such resources are readily available to all. There are also interesting nuances. Not all groups that one may expect to experience the circumstances negatively necessarily did so. For example, people with disabilities were more active on social media discussing the pandemic than those without disabilities. Whether this was a good thing or not is, of course, another question, one I plan to dig into through looking at knowledge about the pandemic and also people’s feelings of social connectedness. (This being a cross-sectional study, however, will limit my ability to comment on changes concerning survey participants’ specific circumstances.)
After explaining why a focus on the digital is relevant and giving some general social context as well as digital context of people’s situations, chapters focus on communicating during lockdown, how people used social media to connect about the pandemic in particular, what information sources people used for pandemic content and how this related to their knowledge about the virus, and who was able to pivot to working from home and what types of online learning people engaged in during this time. The book is about adults only so I will not be addressing things like how children’s homeschooling worked out.
This may be putting the cart before the horse, but I’m not sure how to think about the title. I’ve been playing with different ideas and would appreciate input. I started with Digital Survival: Who Thrives in Unsettled Times, but some reviewers of the proposal thought “digital survival” was too extreme. I’m not ready to abandon it as I do think digital connectivity has been very important and survival is not always used as a life-death distinction, but perhaps in this context it doesn’t work. What do you think? Or should I just go with Digital Inequality directly? I’m concerned that’s a bit jargony. (The book will be an academic trade publication.) Regarding the second half of the title, another approach is to foreground Covid instead of referring to unsettled times, but the idea is that the lessons learned would apply to other situations as well (e.g. political upheavals, natural disasters) so I don’t want it to sound narrower than necessary. I welcome your thoughts on this.
hix 01.22.21 at 9:34 pm
Looking forward to it. The digital inequality aspect remains rather puzzling to me at least on an emotional personal level. The technology just does not look that complicated or that expensive to me. Still just about nothing seems to happen further down the social ladder.
(now i’ll go back banging my head against the wall, it might be easier to get it to break than to get any social worker to seriously try to use digital technology)
KT2 01.22.21 at 11:42 pm
EH initial title: “Digital Survival: Who Thrives in Unsettled Times”
Digital droughts: who thirsts or thrives in tense times
Digital Inequality – covid shows us how to help under pressure.
Connectivity, Covid and Inequality. Lessons for the future
Digital drought, disability & decision. Lessons for equality.
My contention is that “the zeitgeist” for change, lasted for about 2 weeks for those connected. 2 weeks only. Initial fear, then rapidly “I know I won’t die so I will just wait for ‘snap-back'”. Snap-back was Australia PM’s snappy “she’ll be right mate”. Shades of t’rump.
EH said: “There are also interesting nuances. Not all groups that one may expect to experience the circumstances negatively necessarily did so.”
Gapminder has a presentation showing exactly this relating to personal vs country wealth of Africa’s poor vs rulers. Couldn’t find this presentation – done while Hans Rosling was alive. This may be customised to connectivity vs individual subsets :
https://www.gapminder.org/dollar-street
EH said: “also people’s feelings of social connectedness.”. This code is totally free to customise. I’d ask you / MIT to produce a bespoke version allowing your “academic trade publication” to become what you are asking – a better wider less unequal communication. An academic trade publication is not enough to my visual kinesthetic brain. Maybe I am disabled. Or didn’t connect.
“But why do some crowds turn to wisdom or madness?”
https://ncase.me/crowds/
I hope to interact with the books concepts and contentions.
P.S. to JQ. I’d appreciated to interact with TECOTP too.
Thanks as always.
Eszter Hargittai 01.23.21 at 1:22 am
Hix, this is partly what’s so interesting about this puzzle. Once you know how to use it, it’s very difficult to go back to imagining when you couldn’t or who may not be able to. (Would riding the bicycle or swimming be a good analogy? Once you know how to do those, it’s very hard to put yourself in the shoes of those who don’t.) So even if we set aside financial resources – not that we should, but for a moment we will – there are all sorts of skills that go into using digital media, both at the social and at the technical level. I’ll have to make sure to get into these in considerable detail to remind heavy users of all the things they take for granted that are non-trivial to those who are less familiar with the options. It’s also worth noting that some people can be very savvy with certain tools, but not with others as skills don’t necessarily transfer. (So much more research needs to be done on that aspect though.)
KT2, thanks for engaging! Have I already said things that are too academic? Even for academic writing I don’t believe in jargon, but there are certainly methodological discussions and certain styles that make an academic paper less accessible. For blogging, I avoid using such language, but do let me know if I’ve already gone too technical.
I like the alliteration of Connectivity, Covid, so what could be a third Co word that signals inequality? The other suggestions are helpful, too. Disability won’t be a central theme at that level so that won’t make it into the title.