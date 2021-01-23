Branching points

Thinking back over the past two decades, which of the following events that took place since the fall of the Berlin Wall (1989) are the important moments when something different could have been done that might have saved us from being in the situation we are in? How might history have unfolded differently? Are there key events to notice in Asia, Africa and Latin American that ought to be on the list? What is cause and what is merely symptom? Please suggest additional key moments in comments.
- The decision of the US Supreme Court to award the Presidency to George W. Bush instead of Al Gore (2000)
- The attacks on the Twin Towers (2001)
- The decision by Bush, supported by Blair, to invade Iraq (2003)
- The failure of policy-makers to anticipate and avert the financial crisis (2008)
- The failure of European leaders to manage the Eurozone crisis so as to avert mass unemployment etc (2009- )
- The Arab spring (2010- )
- The “migrant crisis” in Europe (2015-)
- The Brexit vote (2016)
- The election of Donald Trump (2016)
Sumana Harihareswara 01.23.21 at 12:04 pm
2002, Gujarat, India.
2010, the Citizens United ruling from the US Supreme Court.
Phil 01.23.21 at 12:08 pm
1994: Tony Blair becomes leader of the Labour Party
Back in the 1970s and 80s, mainstream political discourse treated the far Left as eccentrics whose ideas were wrong but interesting, and the far Right as dangerous subversives who should be dealt with by the police. The two have changed places now, in an ideological pivot which I think has been the single most baleful development of the last quarter-century (not least because it gave us both Brexit and Boris Johnson). I date it to 1995-2005, and I blame Tony Blair for it more than any other individual. Plus no Blair means no Coalition of the Willing and quite possibly no War on Terror, which would also be a big plus.
nastywoman 01.23.21 at 12:15 pm
”Please suggest additional key moments in comments”.
Obama making fun of Trump at the 2011 Correspondence Dinner?
Pittsburgh Mike 01.23.21 at 12:15 pm
Haha, as my kids would say. You can’t even tell what the effect of Comey’s cowardly last minute non-revelations in the ’16 election, or Raffensperger’s bravery in standing up for truth in the 2020 election, much less the effect of the 2001 attacks, or the Eurozone crisis.
Would Obama have been elected in 2008 without the financial elite’s disgracing themselves in their behavior during the 2008 financial crisis?
Matt 01.23.21 at 12:48 pm
Summer 1999 – With the support/encouragement/backing of Boris Berezovsky, who expects to dominate him, Putin is elevated to Prime Minister of Russia, and the 2nd Chechen war is …brought about. Putin and associates quickly out maneuver Berezovsky, forcing him into exile, push Yeltsin aside, and control Russia for 20+ years, with most bad consequences for most of the world.
Early 2001 – John Ashcroft decides that resources devoted to counter-terrorism should be instead devoted to moralistic concerns. Bush II is not interested in counter-terrorism and dismisses warnings that Bin Laden is preparing an attack on the US.
(Here half joking, have wild fancy: Some time in the late 90s, Cass Sunstein breaks up with Martha Nussbaum, leaving her for Samantha Power. This leads to Power having much more influence on Obama via her connection with Obama’s former senior University of Chicago colleague Sunstein. This in tern allows Power to have the opportunity to put into effect her naive and disastrous version of the “Responsibility to Protect” in Libya, destroying any hope that might have come with the “Arab Spring”.
Philip 01.23.21 at 12:59 pm
It seems to me that by the time the attacks on the twin Towers and global financial crisis happened the responses were already limited to different flavours of neoliberalism. The 1990s were my formative years so I’m probably biased to seeing them as having a bigger opportunity for doing things differently.
Rwanda and the break up of Yugoslavia gave more legitimacy to military intervention and set up the response to 9/11, and also the continued policy of international relations with Saudi Arabia. The failure to fully learn lessons from the South Asian financial crisis and dot.com bubble led to the global financial crisis and not knowing how to respond to it. Blair and Clinton turning to a soft version of neoliberalsim might have been pragmatic and even necessary in the short-term but has limited what left wing responses are seen as legitimate. For Clinton it could be the ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ slogan and for Blair getting rid of clause 4.
snuffcurry 01.23.21 at 1:17 pm
Wow, is this satire? Are we pretending the scapegoating of the loony left was actually affectionate rather than a successful campaign enabled by a Tory-friendly press to bring Kinnock further to heel? That meek as kittens, thread the needle New Labour branding of neoliberalism, privatization, and the weakening of local government was some kind of novelty or departure as opposed to a continuation of the very same under Thatcher and Major, albeit with some minor and not so minor market-friendly welfare tweaks?
Matt 01.23.21 at 1:24 pm
Another one that is a more “butterfly flapping its wings” point than an (at the time) obvious branching point: 1977: Newt Gingrich is denied tenure in the history department (rightly, it seems) at West Georgia College, and puts all of his energy into a narrowly won race for congress in 1978. (This is obviously pre-Berlin wall, but the impact of Gingrich in congress are not really felt until the 1990s.)
CP Norris 01.23.21 at 2:14 pm
Everything above about Tony Blair is a direct result of John Smith’s heart attack, isn’t it? That seems like a major branching point.
SamChevre 01.23.21 at 2:24 pm
Three major turning points for the US that I’d add:
The bi-partisan amnesty for illegal immigrants in 1986-1987: the deal of legal status for those here, and sharply lower rates of further illegal immigration, wasn’t kept and soured the working class on any further immigration deals.
Allowing China to have MFN status in 2001
Not sure what moment, but the homos-exuality/gay marriage fight–from the conservative side, it highlighted that the left did not believe in either stability of law or democracy, and really shifted the right away from caring about those topics.
J.Elsome 01.23.21 at 2:54 pm
I find it interesting you miss the 1990s where so much of what is happening now is laid out:
NAFTA – Democrats (Clinton wing) sell out labor
Welfare “Reform” – Democrats (Clinton wing) sells out the less fortunate
China and the WTO – Democrats (Clinton Wing) sells out labor
Glass-Stegall Repeal – Democrats (Clinton Wing) deliver again and sell out their base
engels 01.23.21 at 2:54 pm
Two things that came back to bite Blairite left-neoliberalism:
-marketisation of HE and the 50% target
-no moderation of FoM after 2004 EU enlargement
Arguably the first gave us the “millennial left” and the second Brexit.
JimV 01.23.21 at 3:07 pm
I personally remember the Reagan Administration and Republicans in general learning they could buy votes (cheaply, from middle-class voters, a few hundred dollars was enough) and campaign contributions (more expensively, from rich voters) by cutting taxes.
Massive lying campaigns such as the swift-boating of Kerry was the next big step in the evolution of conservatism which I noticed. Politicians have always told self-serving lies, but not on that scale (previously in my lifetime).
Those are minor compared to the ones listed in the post, but I was struck by them at the times. As in, this is going in a very bad direction.
Tim H. 01.23.21 at 3:26 pm
Nice selection of branching points, each of which would’ve ameliorated conditions had another decision been made, but perhaps not as much as might be without wealthy reactionaries vigorously stirring the pot.
CHETAN R MURTHY 01.23.21 at 3:26 pm
The Immigration Act of 1965. Three points:
(1) at the time, the legislative history shows clearly that proponents argued it would never significantly change the culture and character of the United States. But it did [albeit, we have to define “culture” as “skin color” to get there, but that’s what racists all do, after all.]
(2) And how did this Act come about? From what I’ve read, it was the Civil Rights campaigners. I have Martin Luther King, Jr, John Lewis, and a host of other Black people who gave their lives and bodies, for my being an American today. [My great-grandfather came to the US in 1915 for engineering school: he was told that afterwards, he must “go back”. My parents came in 1968, and they came to stay.]
(3) And because of that Immigration Act [and the things that came after it, including that amnesty in the 80s that SamChevre so decries] eventually many parts of America started becoming majority-minority. And finally, we can start addressing White supremacy.
I could be wrong about this history, and about the importance of that Act. But it sure seems like, that Act is what brought in the allies that Black America needed, to finally be able to confront White supremacy.
Phil E 01.23.21 at 4:35 pm
Most catastrophic single event since the end of the Cold War that could easily not have happened – 1995, the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. Without it, possibly a real end to the Arab-Israeli conflict, and no 9/11.
Gorgonzola Petrovna 01.23.21 at 4:48 pm
The fall of the Berlin Wall (i.e. collapse of the Soviet Union) is, in a way, the cause of several of these events. Without it, no “what we say goes”: no Iraq war, no Libyan, Syrian atrocities, and therefore no migrant crisis (with or without scare quotes).
Other events are caused, imo, by the new complex phenomenon of globalization, the rise of global financial capital and resistance to it. Ongoing.
Chris Bertram 01.23.21 at 5:06 pm
@Chetan, the 1965 is enormously important in deracializing the pattern of old world immigration to the US, but the cost was the closing of the southern border and the creation of a “problem” of unauthorized migration from there.
rick shapiro 01.23.21 at 5:13 pm
Number 2, as worded, has nothing to do with actions in the US. However, it should read: Incoming Trump administration ignoring warnings from the outgoing Obama administration specifically about Bin Laden, thereby facilitating 9/11
Chris Bertram 01.23.21 at 5:42 pm
“Number 2, as worded, has nothing to do with actions in the US”
I’m not in the US either, and the post isn’t specifically about the US. (And presumably you’ve had a brainfart about the Obama and Trump administrations, both of which post-date 9/11 by several years.)
Tim Worstall 01.23.21 at 6:04 pm
“The Brexit vote (2016)”
I’d argue that was an effect, not a cause. The cause there was the Lisbon Treaty.
If the closer union thing hadn’t been pushed along, as it was, there wouldn’t have been a Brexit vote, and even if there were it most certainly wouldn’t have been won by Leavers like me.
Just to make my position.background clear, yes, I used to work for Ukip, doing the PR over an election campaign. This might mean that to some my views are to be anathematised – but it might also be a small guide to my knowing this subject, even if from the wrong side.
It’s somewhere from Maastricht to Lisbon that caused the Brexit vote. That last is an effect of those earlier.