Branching points

Thinking back over the past two decades, which of the following events that took place since the fall of the Berlin Wall (1989) are the important moments when something different could have been done that might have saved us from being in the situation we are in? How might history have unfolded differently? Are there key events to notice in Asia, Africa and Latin American that ought to be on the list? What is cause and what is merely symptom? Please suggest additional key moments in comments.

The decision of the US Supreme Court to award the Presidency to George W. Bush instead of Al Gore (2000)

The attacks on the Twin Towers (2001)

The decision by Bush, supported by Blair, to invade Iraq (2003)

The failure of policy-makers to anticipate and avert the financial crisis (2008)

The failure of European leaders to manage the Eurozone crisis so as to avert mass unemployment etc (2009- )

The Arab spring (2010- )

The “migrant crisis” in Europe (2015-)

The Brexit vote (2016)

The election of Donald Trump (2016)