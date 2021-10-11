Can Feminists Have it All?

Both stories are properly Palaeolithic news by now, but two incidents really struck me, in similar yet complementary ways, about a year ago. I hope CT readers will cut me some COVID-related slack (I know, always the same excuse…) if I go back to them now. One was the controversy around the statue dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft in Newington Green, London; the other was a set of reactions to the striking lack of sexism in The Queen’s Gambit – the Netflix miniseries, based on Walter Tevis’s novel of the same name, about the career arch of fictional orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon.

The piece of artwork “A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft,” by Maggi Hambling, was unveiled just short of a year ago. Money to commission the statue had been raised through the crowdfunding initiative “Mary on the Green.” Although Hambling’s design for the commemorative monument was unanimously chosen by a panel of curators and members of the public, against an alternative (much more conventional) design by Martin Jennings, the wider public was largely surprised when exposed to the final result, and predominantly in a negative way. The sculpture portrays a small female nude emerging from an indistinct mass, and staring boldly in front of her. The general public was surprised both to find out that the statue was not a realistic portrait of Wollstonecraft herself, and to see a feminist icon celebrated via a naked, stereotypically beautiful young woman. This struck many commentators as a missed opportunity, or even as an insult to Wollstonecraft and to what she represents for feminism. Hambling, as well as some of her defenders, have argued that these criticisms rest on a misunderstanding. The point was never to portray Wollstonecraft herself but to make a tribute to her, and the artist found that a suitable way to do so would be via subverting the genre of the “heroic nude,” with a woman rather than a man as the hero. Heroic nudes, fans of the statue remarked, are intended as a display of honour and admiration (indeed, you could argue that they are deifications of sorts) – there is nothing objectifying in the classical iconographic tradition to which they belong. Several feminist commentators replied that a defence of this kind is question-begging and disingenuous: given how often the female body is objectified, simply saying “oh, but this is actually not like that, this is inspired by a different tradition,” just misses the point. Nearly anybody strolling in Newington Green in 2021, they pointed out, would completely miss the classical reference and just see a sexy naked lady. A campaign to raise funds for the execution of the losing design, by male artist Martin Jennings (a much more conventional portray on Wollstonecraft, fully clothed, chronologically appropriate frock and all) was kick-started shortly after.

Now, I didn’t particularly like the statue – I quite liked the idea, but not the execution, for some reason. However, the thought of subverting the iconography of the heroic nude resonated with me. For what it’s worth, I also saw another, typically gendered, iconographic trope subverted in the artwork: that of the archetypical human form emerging from the chaos of nature to give order to it. Hambling’s sculpture toys with that reference – but it’s an Eve, not an Adam, who emerges from the shapeless mess of creation. Ultimately I think the jury is out on whether this was a good or a bad idea. The same is true for the legitimacy of the process; true, the design was knowingly selected by the appointed committee, but the donors of the fundraising campaign that paid for the project were led to believe they were donating for a statue of, and not just in honour of, Mary Wollstonecraft (“Mary on the Green”). Yet, a female artist (if a famously controversial one, for sure) was trying to make an argument, and in my view an interesting one (if perhaps not one which she managed to fully accomplish with the finished product). And the reaction was largely a gate-keeping one: there should be no nudes, no classically beautiful bodily shapes, involved in a work celebrating a feminist hero, end of story. Now, this reaction might well have a point; yet the fact that a female artist tries to subvert certain gendered tropes, and is basically told that those tropes cannot possibly be re-signified, just left me with a bitter aftertaste.

I had a strangely similar reaction, around the same time, whilst reading some of the reviews of the Queen’s Gambit (SPOILERS alert!). Beth Harmon, the show’s main character, is taken to an orphanage at some point in the mid 50s, after having lost her mother in a car crash. She there learns chess from the orphanage’s custodian, and it quickly becomes apparent that she is a prodigy. The show then follows her career arch. Despite certain clear, and understandable, self-destructive personality traits, Beth is destined for greatness. She meets several talented male chess players-cum-lovers along the way, who are all mesmerised by her and semi-abandon their own ambitions in order to support her training, as they recognise the will never be remotely as good and are deeply committed to nurturing excellence when they see it. In other words: it’s a show set in 50s and 60s, portraying a woman in the testosterone-drenched world of chess…and yet the show is basically devoid of sexism. It is on these very grounds that some critics did not fall in love with it, claiming that the story is too unrealistic for watchers to be invested in it.

I had liked the series, although it hadn’t been one of my favourites from 2020. Yet, I had found this very lack of sexism liberating, exhilarating even – like a phantasy deliberately intends to be. It was actually a bit more than mere “absence of sexism;” it was another case of subversion of tropes. If you think about it, Beth has all the features which troubled, genius-like romantic male heroes so often exhibit in works of fiction. She is brilliant, but with self-destructive tendencies which are rooted in a sad childhood story. She has romantic partners who want to both save her and support her genius, even if the two things are often mutually incompatible. They are all much more in love with her than the other way round, and all willing to recognise her greatness and make her and her brilliance the centre of their own universe. Finally, she has one true love, which keeps making a brief appearance throughout the story arch, and he’s the only fella she never actually sleeps with (until the very end, when it is presumed that they finally get together). Oh, and all of this happens in the 50s and 60s, and everybody drinks and smokes a lot (especially Beth). I don’t know you, but I found this refreshing as hell, and for once didn’t care that there was nothing remotely realistic about it. I kept waiting for the moment where everything would go pear shaped and someone would betray her, and it never arrived. Indeed, I thought this was exactly the point: a sort of “imagine there’s no sexism” kind of reverie – imagine a woman who can actually spread her wings.

As I said, I did not particularly fall in love with either the Queen’s Gambit or Hambling’s sculpture. although I found both interesting. But the controversies around both struck me as similar, in a slightly saddening way: they were two attempts to subvert sexist tropes, however flawed, and they got taken apart by those who most fervently want to destroy those very tropes. And indeed, in one of those cases, a woman was actually the creative mind behind the project. Maybe it is true that, until we have successfully smashed the patriarchy, the women we portray must remain fully clothed and our portraits of female struggles must be realistic in their harshness – but this also means that creativity by and about women is severely constrained till then, and I can’t help finding that regrettable.

Compare, for instance, the decision to portray queer love in a world completely devoid of homophobia in the series Schitt’s Creek. Incidentally, even in this case the creative mind behind the idea is someone who knows all too well how much of a phantasy that is (openly out writer/actor/produce Dan Levy). This portrayal, however, was critically acclaimed, and largely on those very grounds: critics commented on how liberating it is to see how beautiful, and amazing, a depiction of same-sex love can be if we just normalise it. I felt the same way about Beth.