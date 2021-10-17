Sunday photoblogging: Saint Guilhem-le-Désert

by Chris Bertram on October 17, 2021
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Theophylact 10.17.21 at 5:40 pm
I love that town. But I still don’t think they’re entitled to get their cloister back from the Met.
Leave a Comment
Name
E-mail
Website
You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
Δ
Click on the ∞ symbol next to a name for a list of all of that author's posts.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Theophylact 10.17.21 at 5:40 pm
I love that town. But I still don’t think they’re entitled to get their cloister back from the Met.