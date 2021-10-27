Thinking the unthinkable

If the last five years have taught us anything it’s this: the fact that something being unimaginable doesn’t mean it isn’t going to happen. So, it’s worth considering the prospect that Donald Trump becomes President after the 2024 election whether by getting enough votes to win the Electoral College under the current rules, or by having a Democratic victory overturned. Trump has made it clear that, in such an event, he would wish to secure at least a third term in office and perhaps a life presidency.
Even if Trump chose not to do this, by 2028 he would be in a position to nominate a family member as the Republican candidate and to ensure that his candidate was declared President regardless of how Americans voted. After that, the Trumps would have effectively untrammeled power, with a compliant Congressional majority and a far-right Supreme Court. There’s no obvious reason why they couldn’t rule for decades as Putin and others have done.
What would life be like in the US and elsewhere in such a case? I’ve tried to think about the political options for resistance, both through electoral politics and through direct action, and concluded that there is no obvious prospect of success. So, I think of something like the US South before and during the Civil Rights struggle, with one-party government and resistance suppressed by extra-legal violence.
The big difference is that, unlike in the Civil Rights era, there will be no federal government to step in and change things. And emigration won’t be a serious option for most.
Maybe life would continue more or less as normal, particularly in cities and in Democratic states, assuming that state-level democracy survived. Or maybe things would get a lot worse. The literature of dystopia (1984, The Man in the High Castle, The Handmaids Tale) offers one way of thinking about life in such a world. Less dramatically, we could look at Russia and Hungary as possible models – certainly the Republicans are doing so.
At the global level, what’s left of the post-Cold War global order would be replaced by a system of competing, or co-operating, autocracies. The remaining democracies, like Australia and the EU would need to keep their heads down and avoid attracting too much attention.
I don’t want to spend too much time discuss the plausibility of this scenario. What I want to do is to imagine what life would be like for people in the US and elsewhere in the event of a Trump Presidency for Life or hereditary rulership, and what, if any, responses would be possible.
{ 21 comments… read them below or add one }
Brett 10.27.21 at 9:58 pm
I don’t think it would be a stable foundation, which would make it all even more dangerous. The foundation of Trump’s power would be heavily gerrymandered legislatures in “red” states, the Supreme Court, and conservative media. He might be able to push that further if he tries to purge federal law enforcement and the top ranks of the military, but in the case where he’s stolen an election that could also backfire and lead to him being just outright deposed by the top military brass.
If him stealing an elections to aggressive counter-organizing and political violence that flouts the legal side of his regime, then they lose a lot of its power. They’re not like Modi in India, with a huge grassroots organization that can basically serve as street fighters and muscle in a conflict with liberals and the left.
Sophie Jane 10.27.21 at 10:05 pm
I’d expect my trans friends in the states to emigrate or die (from hate crime, suicide, or lack of care) for a start. Communes for mutual aid might be an option, but with the police giving a free hand to right wing militias it’d be touchy.
William S. Berry 10.27.21 at 10:22 pm
That’s depressing as all hell, JQ.
I’m seventy now, but fairly healthy for an old codger, so I might manage to live through some of this crap (if it actually happens).*
Back in the day, I was a union officer and sometime Democratic activist. I didn’t do enough. I’m doing very little (donating a bit, and proselytizing) right now and starting to feel guilty about that.
I really need to get back in the fight, but one wants to make a meaningful contribution, and it just seems really hard to figure out where to start.
*Well, I have kids and lots of grandkids, so I guess I should try to hang around for as long as I can!
Jim Harrison 10.27.21 at 10:29 pm
Since Trump’s advent, the challenge fo me has been unthinking the thinkable, at least on the nights when I want to fall asleep,
Ronald 10.27.21 at 10:34 pm
As Sophie J mentioned, things could get very bad for people who are people but not people according to the people in charge of the people who have guns. I expect race will be a major boogeyman of the future Trumpist Maladministration. But rather than the “purity” of one race being the obsession that gets people killed it will be the “impurity” of whatever group or groups Trumpists focus their bile on — and I’m pretty sure I can guess which main group that will be. This is because in modern America it will be necessary to have a brownshirt Coalition of what would have been considered “lesser races” in 1940s to get the numbers up. (But some elements of the Coalition of Oppression could always get long knifed as in Germany.)
sab 10.27.21 at 10:40 pm
Second presidency he might win, but I doubt.Terrifies and makes me ill to contemplate. Lifetime not so much. So very many constitutional hurdles to clear.
Sergio Lopez-Luna 10.27.21 at 10:41 pm
#1 — Trumpers have a pretty significant cadre of thugs that would serve as “street fighters and muscle in a conflict with liberals and the left.” I don’t think the Law Enforcement will arrest anybody bashing leftists and POC heads.
jal 10.27.21 at 11:07 pm
Far from unthinkable, I think something like that scenario is the most likely future. It is one reason I’m seeking a way to leave the US.
I suspect it will not be Trump in ’24. It will be someone competent in ’28, and at that point we’ll look something like a more violent Hungary as the Proud Boys and related brownshirt-wannabe militias are normalized for controlling the streets. (A substantial fraction of our cops are already aligned with them in some parts of the country.) The corporate world will only fight to avoid pain, and could end up with massive upsides for playing along, so I think the liberals who recently got the idea that they’re maybe a bit more progressive these days are probably in for a shock.
I do think it is time for anyone who realistically can to get out.
J-D 10.27.21 at 11:14 pm
Would they? As a Foreignanian myself, that’s the kind of question that runs through my head when I read American speculations about this kind of scenario: what would be the reactions from the governments of (say) Japan, Germany, Canada, South Africa, Chile, Ireland, Costa Rica, …
Mitch Guthman 10.27.21 at 11:18 pm
Sab at No 6:
I think if we look at Russia, etc as the model, the constitution would continue as before but it would be interpreted strictly according to the wishes of the maximum leader. It would be essentially an autocracy or kleptocracy by dressed in the garb of a democratic republic. Putin has changed job titles and done other things to follow Russia’s legal requirements but with the universally accepted assumption that they would not impede Putin retaining all power of the state.
Think if it like the scene in Casino where Ace Rothstein is told that his inability to get a casino license wouldn’t stop him from actually running the casino as the “food and beverage manager”. On the organizational chart, the “food and beverage manager” reports to the manager of the hotel but in reality it would be the other way round.
And if the nominal boss of the hotel didn’t understand how the world works, the people who really ran things would show him a hole in the desert so that he’d understand that what the “food and beverage” manager says is what goes. Capiche?
Chetan Murthy 10.27.21 at 11:20 pm
Sophie Jane: I would hope that any LGBTQ folks just hop on over to majority-minority states like CA. It’s a shit-ton cheaper than becoming an exile, and I cannot see the population here putting up with any sort of bullshit from stormtroopers.
The knowledge of how to find and doxx family members, make IEDs, etc, is widely-distributed.
J-D 10.28.21 at 12:01 am
You’re older than I am; how had you not already learned this lesson from the events of the years from 1989 to 1991?
KT2 10.28.21 at 12:05 am
JQ said “The remaining democracies, like Australia” until your scenario of Trump gets up.
JQ asks ” imagine what life would be like for people in the US and elsewhere in the event of a Trump Presidency for Life or hereditary rulership, and what, if any, responses would be possible.”
Very black for the ‘others’.
Life with “a Trump Presidency for Life” will be like global warming. Most frogs / sheeple won’t feel the heat until it is too late. They will squirm alot but have little except the Constitution to push back.
Can you see a ‘class (pun) acton’ taken by the have nots getting a win in the even more conservative “Trump Presidency for Life” Supreme Court? Or, just abolish the Supremes as Trumps would be The Supreme Leader.
Fiona Hill says of Trump;
‘If He Makes a Successful Return in 2024, Democracy’s Done’
… and …
“I’m not saying that every politician seeks office for personal gain or professional advancement, but certainly a lot of people do. I mean, Trump thinks of himself as a king and wants to create a new dynasty. I saw that firsthand.”
“Talking Trump, Russia and the wage gap with Fiona Hill.
…” as when the former president mistook her for a secretary and then-chief of staff Reince Priebus referred to her as “the Russia bitch.” In response to the book, Trump emailed an angry statement to supporters this week calling her “a Deep State stiff with a nice accent.”
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/10/08/fiona-hill-book-donald-trump-515660
John Quiggin 10.28.21 at 12:28 am
“You’re older than I am; how had you not already learned this lesson from the events of the years from 1989 to 1991?”
I wasn’t particularly surprised by the collapse of the Soviet bloc, since Poland had already shown that the system was on its last legs. The immediate aftermath was a bit better than might have been expected.
Mark Heath 10.28.21 at 12:45 am
Any thoughts on where this would leave the US’s “exorbitant privilege”?
Russell Arben Fox 10.28.21 at 1:10 am
I’ve tried to think about the political options for resistance, both through electoral politics and through direct action, and concluded that there is no obvious prospect of success.
Define “success,” John, and define “direct action.” I’m not saying your scenario is unthinkable, but if you do think about it, you need to think about how, among other things, there a lot of guns in America…and despite what some liberals tend to assume, they are not all in the hands of either Trump’s rural/suburban base or the police. (Consider gun ownership rates among African-Americans, for example.) I’m not saying it would be fair or easy fight, nor that there wouldn’t be endless angst and desperate attempts to make the peace, but despite all that I’m fairly confident that, if the extremes you suggest came to pass, between 2024 and 2028 we would see an enormous amount of low-level armed resistance, of the sort that would put the uprisings in response to George Floyd’s murder in the summer of 2020 to shame. Would such guerilla fighting be easily squelched by a police force and military which Trump’s people would have under their thumb? Again, I am doubtful; surely our experiences in Mogadishu and Ramadi have shown us how difficult it is to pacify a city, and Los Angeles and Chicago and Portland and Houston would not make it easy on the Proud Boys and the cops and the national guard. One might also assume that most Americans–at least the majority that wouldn’t be targeted as enemies of Trump’s American Way–will be too fearful, to determined to protect their property and their kids’ college educations, to fight. Perhaps. But my guess is that your scenario would result in an America in 2030 that is widely considered by wealthy tourists from Canada or Western Europe or Japan to be, in essence, a Syria or a Sierra Leone. Sure, there will be safe tourist sites waiting for you, if you plan carefully and stay close to the cops and your hosts, but broadly speaking, a place much to dangerous to regularly travel to or do business with.
Cranky Observer 10.28.21 at 1:14 am
Things don’t change – until they do. 2028 is another kettle of fish, but if the 2024 election is flat-out stolen by Trump I expect an outbreak of violence that may work up to a full-scale civil war. And I don’t expect much to be much of US civilization left after that, so don’t see any potential for ‘how would life go on’ scenario building.
Chetan Murthy 10.28.21 at 1:22 am
John Quiggin: Huh, I wouldn’t draw the parallel between what’s happening in the US today, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. After all, the US economy isn’t falling apart, and the people who are gearing-up for civil ware aren’t the losers, but the longtime winners, who are gearing-up because for the first time in their lives they’re being asked to share. It’s not “economic anxiety” but “racial resentment” that drives these Deplorables.
The right parallel, it seems to me, is the demolition of Yugoslavia and esp. Bosnia.
J-D 10.28.21 at 1:25 am
Okay, that’s a fair point (although it does point in the direction of a further question about how surprising the rise of Solidarity was).
Far be it from me to suggest that such a scenario is unreasonable, but I’m still curious about how you’d join up the dots. Are you suggesting a scenario in which Donald Trump does not seek the Republican nomination in 2024, or one in which he seeks it but does not get it, or one in which he is nominated but not elected President? Any one of those would have to have significant effects of some kind on the Republican Party (I haven’t thought about what they might be, except that they’d be different for each of those three possibilities) and therefore on what happened in 2028.
Phil H 10.28.21 at 2:09 am
I realise that this is US-focused, but it might be useful to look at other countries to see what’s gone on there. In the UK, for example, Labour seems to have collapsed, and there’s no prospect of anything but Tory rule for a while. And incompetence seems to be gradually increasing in the cabinet, which I assume will ultimately lead to some kind of crisis… but it could be a very long time.
In China, the president legislated the possibility of a third term for himself a few years ago, and it seems likely that he will use it. Governance here remains competent for the moment, though Covid hysteria could turn into a very odd ongoing state of crisis.
I’m afraid both of these comparisons suggest that there will be no quick solution.
Jerry Brown 10.28.21 at 2:34 am
“and what, if any, responses would be possible.”
One response is to become less governable. Not go to work. Or if you do go, just not do much of anything productive. Society can only handle a very small percentage of people who flout the laws openly.
I’d tell you the full plan but then the Maga people would come after me first.