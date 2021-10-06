Hierarchy of the Grift

Recently I was trapped in a room with a beautician trying to upsell me ‘treatments’. She handed me a glossy brochure for a process that involved lying down on a bed with a large inflatable bag secured around the waist, and having carbon dioxide pumped into the bag. This would, I was assured, cause my lower half to become thinner and less lumpy. It would cost several hundred pounds. I nodded, smiled, refused all offers, and left at the earliest appropriate moment, feeling quite grumpy about the utter crap marketed to women to stoke and then assuage our insecurities. There’s no point saying ‘No thanks, that’s bullshit pseudoscience and frankly insulting,’ because that would be rude. The only market signal permitted is ‘No thanks’.

I got to thinking about how these kind of products and services are disseminated. Before the young women in the salon press the brochures into our hands, they’ve been on a ‘training’ to learn how to sell this stuff as well as administer it. (Also, what happens to the young women? I rarely see older ones working in those places.) There must be trade shows with stands and people marketing this crap to each other, business owners making the trip and trying to invest wisely in the fashionable treatments of the future. There must be companies that develop them and, after a fashion, scientists or science-adjacent people who … I’m searching for a verb. Come up with it? Test it? (For some incredibly loose idea of the word test.) Suggest the science-neighbouring catchphrases and concepts to populate the marketing collaterals?

There must be a whole ecosystem of investors, licensors and people wearing white clothes and exquisite make-up who sell this stuff to each other, long before the poorly paid woman in that room chirps about ‘removing toxins’. How do the development people communicate to each other? At what level or in what contexts do they acknowledge that what they sell is bullshit, and the approximately three year life cycle of each product is based on novelty, marketability, and what can be squeezed into a tiny room and 30 minute appointment. Do they speak openly about the grift of getting salons to invest – probably on quite unfavourable terms – in their equipment, knowing it’s near impossible for people down the end of the chain to make more than a short-lived sliver of profit on such patently ineffective bullshit? Do they smirk?

The comparison that comes to mind is American rightwing shock-jocks, the guys spewing out cookie-cutter hatred on syndicated local radio stations across the country. The middle of the pyramid guys who believe the antivax disinfo, guzzle horse medicine and die of covid, as people higher up the chain got vaccinated the second they could. One thing this has all shown us is at what precisely which point in that pyramid where people must openly acknowledge the grift. The suckers aren’t just the listeners, but people at a surprisingly high grade of the hierarchy.

I’m curious if the sucker identification point is constant across human activity. Do the endless, derivative crypto-currencies you see advertised on buses – a clear sign it’s way past time to get out – have the same basic model as beauticians selling bullshit treatments, and women ‘investing’ in product for multi-level marketing schemes?

It’s also striking how gendered these grifts are, how tied up in intensively defined and policed social and political identities that don’t allow any air of questioning in. How cult-like the conditions for flourishing must be. Other people must know far more about this.