Hierarchy of the Grift

Recently I was trapped in a room with a beautician trying to upsell me ‘treatments’. She handed me a glossy brochure for a process that involved lying down on a bed with a large inflatable bag secured around the waist, and having carbon dioxide pumped into the bag. This would, I was assured, cause my lower half to become thinner and less lumpy. It would cost several hundred pounds. I nodded, smiled, refused all offers, and left at the earliest appropriate moment, feeling quite grumpy about the utter crap marketed to women to stoke and then assuage our insecurities. There’s no point saying ‘No thanks, that’s bullshit pseudoscience and frankly insulting,’ because that would be rude. The only market signal permitted is ‘No thanks’.
I got to thinking about how these kind of products and services are disseminated. Before the young women in the salon press the brochures into our hands, they’ve been on a ‘training’ to learn how to sell this stuff as well as administer it. (Also, what happens to the young women? I rarely see older ones working in those places.) There must be trade shows with stands and people marketing this crap to each other, business owners making the trip and trying to invest wisely in the fashionable treatments of the future. There must be companies that develop them and, after a fashion, scientists or science-adjacent people who … I’m searching for a verb. Come up with it? Test it? (For some incredibly loose idea of the word test.) Suggest the science-neighbouring catchphrases and concepts to populate the marketing collaterals?
There must be a whole ecosystem of investors, licensors and people wearing white clothes and exquisite make-up who sell this stuff to each other, long before the poorly paid woman in that room chirps about ‘removing toxins’. How do the development people communicate to each other? At what level or in what contexts do they acknowledge that what they sell is bullshit, and the approximately three year life cycle of each product is based on novelty, marketability, and what can be squeezed into a tiny room and 30 minute appointment. Do they speak openly about the grift of getting salons to invest – probably on quite unfavourable terms – in their equipment, knowing it’s near impossible for people down the end of the chain to make more than a short-lived sliver of profit on such patently ineffective bullshit? Do they smirk?
The comparison that comes to mind is American rightwing shock-jocks, the guys spewing out cookie-cutter hatred on syndicated local radio stations across the country. The middle of the pyramid guys who believe the antivax disinfo, guzzle horse medicine and die of covid, as people higher up the chain got vaccinated the second they could. One thing this has all shown us is at what precisely which point in that pyramid where people must openly acknowledge the grift. The suckers aren’t just the listeners, but people at a surprisingly high grade of the hierarchy.
I’m curious if the sucker identification point is constant across human activity. Do the endless, derivative crypto-currencies you see advertised on buses – a clear sign it’s way past time to get out – have the same basic model as beauticians selling bullshit treatments, and women ‘investing’ in product for multi-level marketing schemes?
It’s also striking how gendered these grifts are, how tied up in intensively defined and policed social and political identities that don’t allow any air of questioning in. How cult-like the conditions for flourishing must be. Other people must know far more about this.
Chetan Murthy 10.06.21 at 10:43 am
Maria, do you know the article “The Long Con” by Rick Perlstein (about the right-wing grift-industrial complex in the USA) ?
Also, there’s been a lot written about multi-level marketing businesses in the US, esp. among the Mormons.
I remember you’re not in the US, but rather in Europe. I am saddened to learn that this sort of thing is prevalent in Europe, too: I had always imagined that somehow Europe had managed to send all its shysters and grifters to North America, and so the people who were left were …. well, y’know, solid and stable. Ah, well.
Pittsburgh Mike 10.06.21 at 10:50 am
In the tech startup world, there’s a concept known as “arms merchants,” which has nothing to do with guns. Instead, if there’s a technology battle about to be fought with no clear winner, you can make more money selling tech to these folks than participating in the battle itself.
A good example these days is cryptocurrency mining. Buying into bubble currency with no interesting legal use is probably a bad idea. Renting overpriced computers to naive lawyers and doctors to do crypto mining themselves, on the other hand, is guaranteed free money. I doubt your typical internist is competent to figure out the GPU requirements for crypto mining.
When my nephew wanted to buy into one of these things to mine something called Aurora Coin, IIRC, I reminded him that the only person guaranteed to make money here was the guy selling him the computers. And if you’re looking around the table and don’t see the sucker ….
Matt 10.06.21 at 10:53 am
I was assured, cause my lower half to become thinner and less lumpy. It would cost several hundred pounds.
I’m not completely sure where my “lower half” starts, but I would certainly like my gut to become thinner. (It’s not particularly lumpy, just… larger…thank I’d like. My legs are doing quite nicely, thank you very much.) However, several hundred pounds seems like too much to me, even if I was very sure it would work. Do you think there’s a discount option available?
I rarely see older ones working in those places
…hmmm…starts to think about whether this place might be able to provide some anti-ageing treatments, and do I need those? So far, I think I’m just becoming a bit “distinguished”, but do I want to go any further than this? And can I get any such treatments at significantly less than several hundred pounds, in local equivalent?
MFB 10.06.21 at 10:54 am
Welcome to twenty-first-century society, Maria!
How I learned to stop worrying and love the Grift.
Cranky Observer 10.06.21 at 11:41 am
I have a coworker whose family has a successful business selling by subscription farm and rural living supplies of which half are generics of reasonably price and quality and half are products for the same market we could call “baloney” because while they aren’t quite bullshit they aren’t really legitimate to the skeptical eye either. They are generally intelligent and capable people, modulo their US political views. The thing is they actually believe in their baloney products – not crystal-level woo but supplements, nutriceuticals, food concentrate drinks and the like. Any attempt to point out the lack of any scientific or statistical outcomes basis for these products is met with a wall of “oh no no no, you see the 17% zinc in this supplement combined with the essence of hogwort in the drink causes…” – to me it is pure unadulterated salesmanship with no substance, but then again the most convincing salesperson is the one who really believes in what they are selling
Francis Spufford 10.06.21 at 11:51 am
I think you may need to allow for a largish zone of doublethink in the middle of the pyramid, where people contrive to believe and not to believe in the grift simultaneously – to believe it for purposes of partisan identification, for example, while disbelieving it enough to treat it as a strictly short-term opportunity. Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Grift! For $299.99, we place your cat in this box and then pump it full of holistic healing gas to promote cellular repair and to eliminate free radicals…
Zamfir 10.06.21 at 12:02 pm
I once knew someone at a small company quite like what you describe, though perhaps more up-market. In the business of anti-wrinkle creams and the like. Scented fatty creams with magic secret ingredients. Well respected company!
What I found interesting: for the far majority of the company, it just does not matter whether the products work. It’s not that they are consciously running a grift, it’s simply not their department to wonder if the product works. The production people produce high-quality product, on spec. The office people keep the books in order and the organization running. The owners take their cut. The (many, many) sales and marketing people only care that the customers are happy and buying. That’s really not so different from sales at a company that sells a working product. Everyone is genuinely is genuinely trying to do their specific job, it’s only at the aggregate level that their jobs might be pointless.
Perhaps, somewhere deep in the company, there are some lab people who fully understand how empty the claims are. Most people just accept the marketing claims at face value, as long as the customers pay.
Matt 10.06.21 at 12:11 pm
Chetan said: I remember you’re not in the US, but rather in Europe. I am saddened to learn that this sort of thing is prevalent in Europe, too: I had always imagined that somehow Europe had managed to send all its shysters and grifters to North America,
You should look at the prevalence of cellulite “cures”, and the omni-presence of homeopathic “remedies”, in France, and you’ll be quickly dissuaded of any illusions that Europeans are immune to this sort of nonsense. Sadly enough, willingness to believe, and buy, nonsense knows no borders.
Jake Gibson 10.06.21 at 12:11 pm
I have concluded that Capitalist economies run on grift, marketing and advertising. Sell the sizzle, not the steak. But then, I am a cynic who sees the self-help industry as snake oil for the soul.
Maria 10.06.21 at 12:24 pm
Only now do I realise the absence of convincingly young-looking older women in beauty establishments is of course its own admission.
Thanks, Chetan, I haven’t read that one, though I do remember really enjoying a Perlstein book on US politics that my brother gave me.
Pittsburgh Mike, indeed. You also remind me that the point at which ‘crypto’ – let’s say ethereum – became a sucker’s game as far as I was concerned actually turns out to have predated the point it actually did, by several years. That’s a lot of money I left on the table, but I think I can live with it.
Cranky and Frances – yes! I forgot there of course must be a roiling sea of maybe/maybe nots or motivated believers somewhere in the middle. They’re so often the trickiest to deal with as doubling down on their own uncertainty at some unconscious emotional cost makes them impossible to convince. For me, the moment anyone who’s not a cellular biologist mentions mitochondria is the moment I check out.
This stuff really is everywhere. I’m very curious if there are activities not mentioned but that have the same basic structure.
Maria 10.06.21 at 12:27 pm
TBF though, not all beauty products are BS. Retinol and hyaluronic acid have some, mild effects. You know they are effective because a) some actual, peer-reviewed science, and b)they’re available at low cost in generic packaging. But the best beauty i.e. anti-aging – a problematic elision – product invented is sunscreen.