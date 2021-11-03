Coffee in Zürich

In 2007, I attended a workshop at which, during coffee after registration, I introduced myself to another scholar, who responded that he knew me. I couldn’t recall meeting him before, so when that showed on my facial expression, he added – “Well, I know your Crooked Timber persona”. That was a new expression for me! In my memory, Miriam was also there. A conversation ensued about Crooked Timber, and someone asked how the group of bloggers was put together and whether we all knew each other. I recall that those I was talking to were surprised to hear that, at that time (which for me was one year after I joined the blog), I only had met two Timberites – Harry and Chris. Harry I first met when I was a PhD-student at Cambridge and he was a keynote speaker at a political theory graduate conference, and Chris during a conference a few years later. But I had not met any of the other Timberites, and it would actually take quite a while before that would change.

I did at some point have a chance to meet Henry and Robin for coffee at a meeting of the American Political Science Association; and some of the Timberites that joined in later years are people I’ve met before they joined – Miriam from scholarly conferences and an informal network we are both part of that (in non-pandemic times) meets once a year; Gina from a visit I made to the University of Wisconsin when she was a PhD-student there, and subsequently at a workshop; and Serene from conferences organized by the Human Development and Capability Association, for which we also worked together when she served as vice-president while I served as president. I also once met up with Maria when I visited London and we had tea in the London Review Bookshop.

So when I went to Zürich to give a talk earlier this week, I recalled at the very last minute that this is the place where Eszter lives and teaches, and this trip might be my chance to also have coffee with Eszter. I fear I picked a really buzzy week for Eszter, but by starting the day earlier, we were able to meet up before I was heading back to the Netherlands by train. We had a delightful chat – thanks Eszter!

I believe I messed up what might have been my only chance to meet John Q., when at some point a few years ago he was in Rotterdam to give a talk (and/or collaborate with his co-author) – I doubt I’ll ever make it to Australia, but who knows.

I count that there are 20 Timberites; so that means that I’ve now met 9 of the 19 others. Still not halfway, but I’m hoping that at some point in time, I will have met every member of the crew.