The Future Finds Its Own Uses for Things

So this event on the relationship between social science and science fiction went live late last week. It has Paul Krugman, Ada Palmer, Jo Walton, Noah Smith and … me. I’ve been wanting to say something a little bit more about this relationship for a while. Here is one take, which surely misses out on a lot, but maybe captures some stuff too.

The way I think about the relationship between social science and science fiction stems from a class of a dialectic between two of my favorite quotes. On the one hand, David Hume on the lessons of human history.

Mankind are so much the same, in all times and places, that history informs us of nothing new or strange in this particular. Its chief use is only to discover the constant and universal principles of human nature, by showing men in all varieties of circumstances and situations, and furnishing us with materials from which we may form our observations and become acquainted with the regular springs of human action and behaviour. These records of wars, intrigues, factions, and revolutions, are so many collections of experiments, by which the politician or moral philosopher fixes the principles of his science, in the same manner as the physician or natural philosopher becomes acquainted with the nature of plants, minerals, and other external objects, by the experiments which he forms concerning them

On the other, Italo Calvino describing a game of chess between emperor and traveler in Invisible Cities, as translated by William Weaver.

At times [Kublai Khan] thought he was on the verge of discovering a coherent, harmonious system underlying the infinite deformities and discords, but no model could stand up to comparison with the game of chess … By disembodying his conquests to reduce them to the essential, Kublai had arrived at the extreme operation: the definitive conquest, of which the empire’s multiform treasures were only illusory envelopes; it was reduced to a square of planed wood. Then Marco Polo spoke: Your chessboard, sire, is inlaid with two woods, ebony and maple. The square on which your enlightened gaze is fixed was cut from the ring of a trunk that grew in a year of drought: you see how its fibers are arranged? Here a barely hinted knot can be made out: a bud tried to burgeon on a premature spring day, but the night’s frost forced it to desist. … Here is a thicker pore: perhaps it was once a larvum’s nest; not a woodworm, because, once born, it would have begun to dig, but a caterpillar that gnawed the leaves and was the cause of the tree’s being chosen for chopping down …

The Hume quote captures a particular – and very common – way of thinking about the world. It suggests that beneath the vast procession of history, the extraordinary profusion of ways in which human beings organize their society, their politics and their economies, lies a hidden and coherent unity. He emphasizes “the constant principles of human nature” – other social scientists have other notions about what the underlying unity involves and entails. But from this perspective all the ways in which things are different across time and space are really illustrations of how they are really deeply the same. This is a powerful lens for understanding the world and perhaps changing it.

When Marco Polo counters Kublai Khan, he points towards quite the opposite phenomenon; how an apparent unity -an abstract of plane forces – can be opened up to disclose the quiddity of things. A chessboard is a plane divided into sixty-four squares – yet it is also something physical, made out of joined-together pieces of wood, each with its own history. The apparently all encompassing abstract unity conceals a world of variation. Unless you understand how the squares were formed – a year of drought; a frosty night; a caterpillar’s appetite; you cannot understand how the chessboard came to be as it is.

It is a little too simple to say that social science is on Hume’s side of the dialectic, while science fiction is on Marco Polo’s. What makes more sense, I think is that very good social scientists and very good science fiction writers each work the tensions between the two understandings of the world, more from the one side than the other.

Good science fiction (at least as I understand it as a reader) starts as much from a curiosity about intelligent beings, and how they might vary under different circumstances, as it does about the universe. As Gene Wolfe has his narrator, Severian describe it, in one of the many metafictional moments in his Book of the New Sun:

I fell to thinking of the worlds that circled those suns. All of us know they exist, many being mere endless plains of rock, others spheres of ice or of tindery hills where lava rivers flow, as is alleged of Abaddon; but many others being worlds more or less fair, and inhabited by creatures either descended from the human stock or at least not wholly different from ourselves. At first I thought of green skies, blue grass, and all the rest of the childish exotica apt to inflict the mind that conceives of other than Urthly worlds. But in time I tired of those puerile ideas, and began in their place to think of societies and ways of thought wholly different from our own, worlds in which all the people, knowing themselves descended from a single pair of colonists, treated one another as brothers and sisters, worlds where there was no currency but honor, so that everyone worked in order that he might be entitled to associate himself with some man or woman who had saved the community, worlds in which the long war between mankind and the beasts was pursued no more. With these thoughts came a hundred or more new ones—how justice might be meted out when all loved all, for example; how a beggar who retained nothing but his humanity might beg for honor, and the ways in which people who would kill no sentient animal might be shod and fed.

These multitudes of different possible worlds, as Severian later discovers, are ways of approaching our own, just as the many invisible cities that Marco Polo describes are all variations on Venice. Yet the writer would stumble without some understanding of the underlying principles that generate variations that are plausible, interesting and satisfying, even if sometimes initially strange or counterintuitive. Hume’s dictum then has value for the science fiction writer, in helping both to identify the broad boundary conditions past which they cannot easily go, and in providing fuel for the engine of imagination, by pointing towards new and interesting possible variations that might otherwise go unconsidered. Good social science, like good history, is one of the trade secrets of science fiction.

Equally, the social scientist who is looking to explain broader patterns can learn enormously from science fiction. Science fiction isn’t a series of social scientific thought experiments, but an effort to grapple imaginatively with the enormous variety of ways that people live their lives. That curiosity and imaginative concern with variety is a necessary tempering force. Social scientists, when they become unmoored, tend towards overweening pomposity and bland abstraction. And not only do social scientists need to recognize the limits of their explanations, but they need their own kind of imagination. Dani Rodrik is good on this – economists require models, which are abstractions of a messy social situation, but understanding which model to apply when is an art not a science. Coming up with new and useful models is a creative endeavor that is not entirely unrelated to writing good science fiction.

At the event, Jo and Ada discussed one of the things that social scientists can learn from science fiction. As Jo pointed out, it would be weird and unconvincing to have a future society in which something from today’s society persisted completely unchanged. Many of the political, economic and social arrangements that we take as being entirely solid and fixed are temporary stable states in a seething flux. And as Ada’s examples from Roman history and her own novels illustrate, things can survive into new eras – but they are likely to take on completely meanings, and serve radically different purposes as the world around them changes. The future finds its own uses for things. Thinking about our current institutions from the vantage point of an imaginary futurity can help shake up the imagination of social scientists, rendering the strange familiar and the familiar strange.

Again, Wolfe is good here. His far future novels deliberately reverse Proust’s repurposing of the surviving fragments of a feudal order in the modern world to capture an alien mode of thought. Wolfe – who is profoundly influenced by Proust – reverses the telescope. He tells us how the shattered fragments of modernity (a photograph of an astronaut on the moon; the destruction of the Monitor) were they stranded as remnants in a future feudal order.

“Not entirely unrelated to” is quite different from “identical to.” Science fiction writers and social scientists – at least according to my argument here – both seek to inform, but in different ways. Social scientists often aspire to prediction (hedged around with caveats and hesitations), and usually aspire to explanation. It is nearly a cliché among science fiction writers that they aren’t in the prediction game. In one famous set-piece in The Left Hand of Darkness, Ursula Le Guin describes a means of fully accurate prediction only to emphasize how utterly irrelevant it is to the things that are really important (in fairness, this probably has at least as much to do with her Taoism as her philosophy of SF).

Proper SF isn’t simply the working out of inexorable social forces, but the interaction of these forces with the desires and actions of human beings. Michael Swanwick says that the difference between fantasy and science fiction is that the first has mystery at its heart, while the second takes place in a knowable universe. That may be right – but it shouldn’t aspire to taking place in a known universe, or it wouldn’t be fiction any more. A vanishing small number of people want to read novels about a universe where Hari Seldon’s predictions keep on working out like clockwork. On the contrary, the more convincingly a social science book reduces a set of apparently different phenomena to a common underlying explanation, the better and more exciting it is likely to be to its presumed audience.

So science fiction and social science won’t and shouldn’t converge. Each has different ends; each is working one end of a dialectic. But there is good reason why many good social scientists read science fiction, and many good science fiction writers read social science. They have a lot to learn from each other.

Postscript: Obviously, I am leaving out a lot – most obviously the relationship between science fiction and the natural sciences (I am as much a sucker for the fictional deployment of weird-but-convincing-sounding physics or detailed areology as the next geek). Also: my simplifications are at the least crude and potentially seriously misleading. Certain social sciences – e.g. cultural anthropology – complicate the simple dichotomy I am trying to draw. But if an essay didn’t have flaws, blind spots, mistakes and questionable contentions, it wouldn’t be worth arguing with – so fire away as you like.