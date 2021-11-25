People drown in the Channel. Fake tears, and fingers in ears.

Around thirty people are dead, drowned in the English Channel. And everyone knows why they died. Because the UK government, like all governments of wealthy countries, makes it impossible for people who want to claim asylum to enter the country by the ways you and I travel. So people who want to do so – as is their human right – have to enter by clandestine means. And because states are powerful, have border guards, fences, technology to detect people etc, they have to make use of smugglers to get across international borders.

Whenever there’s a major loss of life, the same politicians who have done everything they can to make it impossible for people to arrive by safe means, blame the smugglers and criminal gangs whose businesses would not exist without the measures they themselves put in place. They deplore people who make a profit at the expense of the vulnerable, but make sure that they also criminalize people who would help those people for free from humanitarian motives.



They also blame the government on the other side of the border, for not doing enough, not clamping down hard enough. That other government, in this case the French, also sheds fake tears for the dead. At the other end of France, people who want to enter that country to claim asylum at the Italian border are pushed into the mountains to make their journeys, mountains where they freeze to death. Are the drowned more worthy of compassion than the frozen?

Meanwhile the keyboard warriors and fake legal experts do service on social media, echoing the claims of politicians. Those seeking asylum should stay in the first safe country they reach, apparently. Well, that isn’t the law actually, but the repetition will be endless as well as claims that “they” are mostly “economic migrants” or – a clear signal that the tweeter is far-right – “fighting-age males” who pose a security threat. Though the figures don’t bear it out, suppose most are “economic migrants”? Wouldn’t the “minority” who are refugees have a right to have their claim assessed to seek sanctuary? And doesn’t a young man fleeing conscription from Al Shabaab or the Eritrean military have the right to seek safety? And is it wrong for people to seek asylum in a place where they may have a relative or speak the language? (Since Brexit, the UK government has shut down the routes for family reunification.)

Those who say that refugees should stay where they are and not take dangerous journeys to Europe or the US, often show little interest in finding out what the options for those people are. They aren’t safe in refugee camps or living among the urban poor at the margins of a Turkish city. Would those who say they should stay put accept their own lives being put on hold for decades, exposure to violence and rape, denial of education for their children, a life of destitution without the right to work? Of course they wouldn’t.

The fact is that the politicians and voters of wealthy countries are happy so long as the victims of war and persecution can be kept out of sight and far away. In the event that they come, they would prefer to push them far away and to warehouse them somewhere else, in conditions which constitute crimes against humanity, as with the Australian use of Nauru. If they are going to die, let them die far away, perhaps in Libya or the Sahara Desert. But so long as we can’t see what is going on and can tell ourselves stories about smugglers, “pull factors”, “economic migrants” and “fighting-age males” all is to the good. So it goes.

The ministers and the keyboard border guards who say “those people” should be somewhere else but not here have no solutions for the world’s displaced. They say “not here”, “stay in France”, “stay in Italy”, “stay in Libya”. Do they want a frank discussion about international co-operation and a system where each country plays its part, according to its capacity to do so? Not interested. Because any such system would involve Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Lebanon doing less and countries like the UK and France doing a lot more. Instead it is all “secure the borders”, “national sovereignty”, “take control”. Fingers in ears, ritual tears for the victims when they are too close to home.

I’m tired, because just as politicians and their dupes repeat the same old stories, so we repeat the same old solutions: “safe and legal routes”. It is a kind of pantomime where we each play our allotted role but where things go on as before and people carry on dying. But I’m not as tired as the poor bastards who make the journeys for themselves and their families, who are beaten, who freeze, who drown. So we have to keep on keeping on.