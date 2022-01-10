Northeast Workshop to Learn About Multicultural Philosophy (NEWLAMP) – Call for Applications

The Northeast Workshop to Learn About Multicultural Philosophy (NEWLAMP) is designed to equip philosophy professors with the competency to integrate modules on traditionally underrepresented areas of philosophy into their undergraduate philosophy courses. For its first edition, which will take place at Northeastern University in Boston, July 11-15, 2022, NEWLAMP will focus on African and Africana social and political philosophy.

Three experts will lead the workshop:

Chike Jeffers, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Canadian Studies at Dalhousie University

Denise James, Associate Professor of Philosophy and director of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program at University of Dayton

Lucius Outlaw, Jr., W. Alton Jones Professor of Philosophy at Vanderbilt University

Twenty participants will be selected to attend the workshop. We encourage applications from adjuncts, community college or regional university professors, and other underfunded faculty across North America. Financial aid will be available to help cover travel and lodging costs for those without available professional funds to cover attendance. There is no registration fee.