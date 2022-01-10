Northeast Workshop to Learn About Multicultural Philosophy (NEWLAMP) – Call for Applications

The Northeast Workshop to Learn About Multicultural Philosophy (NEWLAMP) is designed to equip philosophy professors with the competency to integrate modules on traditionally underrepresented areas of philosophy into their undergraduate philosophy courses. For its first edition, which will take place at Northeastern University in Boston, July 11-15, 2022, NEWLAMP will focus on African and Africana social and political philosophy.
Three experts will lead the workshop:
- Chike Jeffers, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Canadian Studies at Dalhousie University
- Denise James, Associate Professor of Philosophy and director of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program at University of Dayton
- Lucius Outlaw, Jr., W. Alton Jones Professor of Philosophy at Vanderbilt University
Twenty participants will be selected to attend the workshop. We encourage applications from adjuncts, community college or regional university professors, and other underfunded faculty across North America. Financial aid will be available to help cover travel and lodging costs for those without available professional funds to cover attendance. There is no registration fee.
Apply to NEWLAMP by emailing the following to NEWLAMP22@gmail.com, by February 10, 2022:
- A short statement of interest in NEWLAMP (1-page max); please include in your statement the number of social and political philosophy courses you usually teach every year, the levels of those courses, and standard class size of each;
- For those requesting financial aid, a short explanation of your available travel funds (or lack thereof) and expected costs for attending;
- A curriculum vitae; and
- Your Teaching Portfolio including: a statement of teaching philosophy, at least one sample syllabus (preferably in social and political philosophy), at least one sample student assignment, and course evaluations summaries (not to exceed 30 pages total)
Compile all the elements in a single PDF with your First Name_Last Name in the document title (e.g., Aime_Cesaire.pdf) and submit it with the email title “2022 Workshop Submission.”
If you have any questions, please contact Candice Delmas (c.delmas@northeastern.edu) and NEWLAMP22@gmail.com. The other co-organizers are: Alex Guerrero, Gina Schouten, Helena de Bres, and Erin Kelly.
Notifications will be sent out in March 2022.
This event is made possible through generous support from Northeastern University’s Department of Philosophy and Religion, Ethics Institute, and Humanities Center; the American Philosophical Association; and the New England Humanities Consortium.
{ 0 comments… add one now }