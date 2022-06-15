Why We’re Polarized Part 4: The Last one, about Party Differences

In the penultimate chapter of Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein argues that while the forces of polarization act on both major U.S. political parties, the Democratic party has managed to weather them whereas the Republican party has largely succumbed. That is, Republicans stand out for their growing violation of and downright hostility toward established norms. He multiplies examples to make the case at pp 228-9.

What accounts for the difference? Klein’s answer is that the forces of ideological sorting have made the Democratic party more internally diverse and the Republican party more internally homogenous: “Republicans are overwhelmingly dependent on white voters. Democrats are a coalition of liberal whites, African Americans, Hispanics, and Asians. Republicans are overwhelmingly dependent on Christians. Democrats are a coalition of liberal and nonwhite Christians, Jews, Muslims, New Agers, atheists, Buddhists, and so on. On the fixed versus fluid psychological dimensions…Republicans are overwhelmingly the party of fixed voters. But…Democrats are psychologically sorted only among white voters,” while psychological orientation aligns less with party affiliation among voters of color (230-1).

The upshot is that “Democrats need to go broad in order to win over their party and…they need to reach into right-leaning territory to win power. Republicans can afford to go deep” (231). And that means that Republicans can appeal to voters through appeals to group identity, whereas Democrats must use party platform and policy goals to unify a diverse collection of interest groups.

This underpins a plausible explanation for the asymmetry in the extent of partisanship in media sources: “Because the mainstream media and academia actually aren’t that liberal, because they mostly do put truth-seeking ahead of partisanship, there isn’t that much demand for alternatives. The audience that is sufficiently alienated by mainstream outlets to present a business opportunity is uniformly conservative, and creating a differentiated enough product to appeal to them means creating a product that chooses to cater to conservative identity, rather than a product that routinely confronts it” (239). The consequence is that Democrats rely on a wider variety of news sources that are more beholden to objective facts, and that a greater share of right-leaning news sources positively fuel polarization.

Meanwhile, the electoral system itself differentially affects the ways in which the two parties are polarized: “Our political system is built around geographic units, all of which privilege sparse, rural areas over dense, urban ones. This is most glaringly true in the Senate, where Vermont wields the same power as New York. But it is also true in the House, due to the way that districts are drawn, and in the White House, due to the electoral college, and thus it is also true in the Supreme Court…And power, of course, begets power. Republicans use their majorities to pass partisan gerrymandering plans, pro-corporate campaign finance laws, strict voter ID requirements, and anti-union legislation, and Supreme Court decisions further weaken Democrats’ electoral performance” (241).

How does this restrain polarization on the Democratic side and exacerbate it for Republicans? To win electoral victory, Democrats need to appeal to voters to the right of center. They can and have moved to the left in various ways, but they can’t survive if they abandon outreach to the middle, and indeed to the right-of-middle. Meanwhile, “freed from the need to appeal to the median voter, Republicans have hewed to a more conservative and confrontational path than the country would prefer. They have learned to win power by winning land, rather than by winning hearts and minds” (243).

This description of Republican polarization brings to mind the leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the right to abortion established by Roe vs. Wade. The opinion would move the legal landscape around abortion well to the right of what the median voter supports; this seems clear despite difficulty interpreting polling data on abortion. Klein’s analysis helps us to understand why this might be less of a threat to Republican electoral prospects than it could easily seem to be.

I think Klein’s analysis also suggests that the liberalizing Democratic position on abortion has been—and will continue to be—more of a threat when it comes to Democratic electoral politics. Some might argue that the liberalizing has been more perceived than real. Maybe it’s been more about rhetoric than platform, for example in the shift away from the “safe, legal, and rare” framing of the party’s position, which casts abortion as something to be regretted even as it’s legally protected, toward a framing of abortion on which ethical misgivings about abortion are tantamount to misogyny. But the electoral consequences are predictable nonetheless: There are parts of the middle and the right-of-middle that Democrats need that they won’t get because of their stance on abortion.

Here again a distinction might be useful. Democrats can and should insist that legal protections and genuine access are two different things. But we can understand access along two different dimensions. The first is material. Here I believe the liberalizing of the Democratic position is called for by principled commitments that Democrats must continue to hold. If access to abortion is an important issue of gender equality, then we should tolerate no class- or race-based obstacles to access. So, for example, Democrats can and should move left by opposing the Hyde Amendment. But the second dimension concerns ease of access to abortion as the pregnancy progresses. This is where I often worry that the rhetoric and the policy endorsements of representatives alienate the center in ways that they can avoid, consistent with their principled commitments to social equality and material fairness. A tiny portion of abortions occur late in pregnancy—it would be even tinier if material access were secured at earlier stages—and these are rare in the absence of extenuating circumstances. Why not be open to states restricting abortions late in pregnancy, then, while insisting on access in extenuating circumstances? Would this not be one way to meet the challenges that have made the Democratic party more resistant than the Republican party to the forces of polarization?