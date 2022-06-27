Roe vs Wade Open Thread

I am opening a thread on the Roe vs Wade Supreme Court decision. What will happen next? What should happen next – especially on the legislative side? Where should activists concentrate their efforts? Where are they concentrating their efforts already? What is being organised at grassroot level and which projects look most promising on the short/medium run (i.e. where should one send their money is one has some to send)? Which pieces have you read and think are worth sharing?
MisterMr 06.27.22 at 11:56 am
Questions:
Could the Dems actually write a federal level law that says that abortion up to X day from conception is a right, or doeas the ruling prevent them to do that?
In case the Dems can’t act directly through the federal government, can Biden change the composition of the supreme court? (My understanding is that he notionally could, but he won’t do it because it is deemed politically unacceptable).
Could a super huge victory of the Dems in the midterms or this is simply out of reach of the government/legislature?
Chris Bertram 06.27.22 at 12:36 pm
I think there’s very little this SC isn’t capable of. We had the overturning of a NY gun law from 1911 followed by Roe v Wade in two days and next week they are likely to make it much harder for the Federal government to protect the environment and to regulate GG emissions. Clearly Thomas also wants to go after gay rights and leave them to the states.
I would worry that they will also take the opportunity to restrict citizenship/nationality by overturning USA v Wong Kim Ark from 1898, possibly with some retrospective effect. This might come about in various ways: a state such as Texas might refuse to recognize a so-called “anchor baby” as having US nationality or the Republicans might introduce a restrictive nationality law that was then subject to review but upheld. The object of the exercise would be to restrict citizenship to “real Americans” (on a nativist view of that) together with people allowed to naturalize. Many would be left stateless.
On abortion, I imagine the Republicans will now go for a country-wide ban and it is not impossible that this could be the result of a future ruling by the court according rights to foetuses or whatever. In the interim, red states will try to prosecute people traveling to other states or overseas, those who assist them, and providers in other states who might then face arrest if they enter the wrong jurisdiction. No way this ends well. It might lead to secession, or to attempts at secession thwarted by the AR-15 wielding mob.