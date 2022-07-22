In the early days of the Ukraine invasion, one of the main lines pushed by Putin’s defenders was that the expansion of NATO posed a threat to Russia and that Ukraine was about to join. This didn’t stand up to even momentary scrutiny. The Baltic States had been members since 2004 without doing anything to threaten Russia.
And while Ukraine’s constitution included a goal of joining NATO, Zelenskiy was describing this as a ‘remote dream’ even before the invasion took place, and clearly indicated willingness to abandon the idea in return for peace.
But there is an important sense in which NATO shares responsibility for this disaster. The US intervention in Kosovo, including the bombing of Belgrade, was undertaken by NATO, to avoid the need to get the support of the UN Security Council, where Russia had a veto. This was a substantial breach of international law, followed by a much bigger breach in the invasion of Iraq.
At the time, there was general agreement in the ‘Foreign Policy Community’ aka ‘the Blob’, that
“The number one rule of the bi-partisan foreign policy community is that America can invade and attack other countries when vital American interests are threatened.”
This rule was implicitly confined to the US. In the brief period of US hyperpower, it could be assumed that the US, as sheriff of the global system, could enforce rules of non-agression against others, while also being judge and jury in its own actions. I argued against this at the time, pointing to the power of example, and was roundly criticised for my naivety.
But Putin was paying close attention, and drew the conclusion that if America was above the law, so was Russia. [1] The Kosovo precedent played a big role in his increasingly aggressive actions, culminating (so far) in the Ukraine invasion
Counterfactuals are tricky. Perhaps Putin would have acted in the same way, even without the precedent provided by NATO. But he was certainly encouraged by the sophisticated realists who dismissed international law as a figleaf.
fn1. Another participant in this debate, Glenn Greenwald, took the argument to its logical extreme and became a Putin backer, beginning with the invasion of Georgia in 2008.
nastywoman 07.22.22 at 8:54 am
‘Glenn Greenwald, took the argument to its logical extreme and became a Putin backer, beginning with the invasion of Georgia in 2008’.
Are you sure that Glenn didn’t become a Putin backer because Putin got Snowden?
and about:
‘Vladimir Putin has consistently used Kosovo’s Western-backed unilateral declaration of independence as legal justification for his military incursions into other former Soviet republics to support Russian-backed rebels, writes judge Dean B. Pineles’.
Does this judge know that ‘Vladimir Putin has consistently and far more times used some De-nazification of a country with a Jewish President as legal justification for his military incursions into other former Soviet republics to support Russian-backed rebels’?
And then somebody writes about some… legalistics – any Right-Wing Racist American Supremer could turn into a WIN for Citizens United in no time as all what I read about the Kosovo says it wasn’t an intervention from ‘just Clinton or America’ is was an intervention of how many other countries?
And that the whole UN Council didn’t sanction it???? – doesn’t make it for sure NOT ‘a precedent to Putins lonely Horrortrip.
nastywoman 07.22.22 at 10:11 am
and I really, really don’t like tbat… narrative as it reminds me far to much at Glenn Greenwald who from a pretty thoughtful human has turned into… into… and how
could I say it as…. as ‘nice’ and ‘humorous’ and joyful as possible? –
Who has turned into just another… FF von Clownstick – ’embracing’ as Jon Stewart so famously said the heritage of his worst enemy –
he – himself…