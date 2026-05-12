The text is not the product

Academics, especially in the humanities, produce texts, and they teach students to produce text. This is a standard assumption, often taken for granted, and maybe not too surprising in times in which productivity is a supreme social norm. Think of the relief – by students and faculty alike – when a text has been submitted before the deadline. Think of all the praise for writers and texts that goes around in our fields (“prolific,” “rigorous,” “accessible,” …). Think of the proud social media posts with a pile of books fresh off the press (I’ve been guilty of that myself).

Generative AI, for all its problems, has one virtue: it forces us to rethink that assumption. The ease with which AI can spit out seemingly coherent text, or help rewrite a few convoluted sentences into elegant prose, has been perceived by some academics as a threat to the very meaning of our professional existence. “I feel like one of those coal miners must have felt when it was already clear that the mines would be closed soon,” a colleague recently said to me.

I want to resist this idea – maybe out of a desperate desire to cling to my professional identity, but with what I have come to think of as an important distinction: texts as products, or texts as means to something very different.

There may be situations in which texts are really products in and of themselves. I wanted to provide examples (certain types of cheap fiction writing? user manuals? the small print in contracts?), but the longer I think about it, the harder I find it to come up with examples that would really fit. We treat texts as products; they get bought and sold (think of everything around copy right and IP). But in reality, texts are almost always something else. Here is an incomplete list of what texts can be:

a means for communicating certain facts or ideas,

a means for communicating that one knows certain facts or ideas,

a means for helping others solve problems,

a means for establishing a certain formal status, e.g. by defining or shifting or excluding legal liability,

a means for establishing a certain informal status, e.g. by claiming authority over certain ideas,

a means for establishing social bonds, e.g. ingroup and outgroup relations,

a means for transferring emotions,

a means for opening up one’s soul to another human being.

…

Depending on what it is that a text is actually meant to do, it is more or less appropriate to use AI (and by the way – if we had less IP on certain texts, we could do much more with good old copy+paste, for many practical purposes, and would not need AI). Around some things, legal or social norms will probably change (Is it okay to use AI to write a birthday poem for grandma? Will proud authorship claims be made about prompts rather than final products?).

Back to academia, and the doomsaying about the humanities that my colleague expressed. The “product” of a course is not the stack of essays that lands in our inbox, or on our desks, at the end of it – and that might be corrupted by the use of AI. The point of a humanities education, I would argue, is not even to “produce students who can write good texts.” The point is to produce human beings of a certain kind: who understand certain things, who have certain forms of knowledge, who have certain skills such as critical thinking and creativity – and who, as a byproduct, can write good texts.

The availability of AI tools forces us to rethink what it is that we want to achieve with our pedagogical methods. Enter (drum roll) – the “Dublin descriptors.” If you work in European academia and ever had to set up a new program or get an existing one reaccredited, you’ve probably come across this list of words that are meant to describe what students learn (here, for example; for specific programs one then needs to then specify them at each level, and show how each element of the program contributes to the overall goal). When I first came across them, I found this a tedious bureaucratic exercise. Many traditional pedagogical strategies, after all, are meant to achieve a combination of them, e.g. knowledge about a certain classical text and critical exegetic skills and the ability to formulate arguments and exercise judgment. But in times in which AI requires us to rethink many traditional forms of examination, this exercise is actually quite useful for thinking about what one wants to achieve in one’s teaching (and which pedagogical strategies and form of examination fit with those goals).

It is a widespread fallacy that by using AI, students can learn faster. Another dean of my university (let’s be graceful and not mention the discipline) recently said in a meeting that students could use AI to let it summarize “500 pages of text” for them. But why should an employer want to hire graduates who have just read the AI summary of these 500 pages, rather than actually having worked through them? How would such a student later contribute to *expanding* knowledge in the relevant field, by thinking creatively about what is already known and by asking the right questions about what is still unknown? This will still require the cognitive process of going through the 500 pages and understanding them.

The hard work of suffering through such learning processes cannot be replaced by AI. They include many emotional side effects – enthusiasm frustration, triumph, disappointment when the sense of triumph turns out to be premature, etc. From that pedagogical perspective, insofar as writing is part of it, it is very much the process of writing and rewriting that matters, the reaction to feedback, the refinement that comes from someone saying: “I don’t understand what you mean.” It is no accident that learning has almost always been organized in social settings.* You need peers to go through these processes together, and someone to guide and motivate you when things don’t go as smoothly as you would wish. I very much doubt that AI will take over that deeply human role of pedagogy; certainly not for younger children, but probably also not for the young adults we typically teach at universities.

And then there is a last thing over which I’ve recently been mulling a lot. A key point of a good text, written by a person, is that it expresses a sense of that person standing by the words they wrote, of taking a stance because it matters to them: because they want to correct what they see as a fallacy or wrong position, because it is connected to certain interests or values, because they care.

AI, in contrast, cannot care about anything because it is a machine and not a person, it has no vulnerabilities, no dignity, nothing that could be hurt. Insofar as it sounds emotional and engaged, it has copied that tone from texts written by humans who were emotional and engaged. Despite that copying, all too often – at least in the experiments I did with AI so far – it often sounded incredibly bland and indifferent, producing bullshit without accountability. I often couldn’t help thinking, about its tone: a privileged kid, a bit drunk and therefore overconfident, who grew up knowing their daddy will pay for the lawyer to get them out of whatever nonsense they produce with their indifference to truth….

Learning to write, as a human, also means learning to understand what one cares about, and what one is willing to take a stance on. It means learning to weigh one’s words, in written even more than in spoken contexts, because the words are there to stay (the same holds for spoken words that are recorded, of course). The texts may come to contribute to defining who one is, or at least how others perceive one’s public persona. There are still many settings in today’s world, in which what you write can get you shunned, or unemployed, or even killed. In such cases, it takes bravery to stand up for one’s words – and yet it is precisely this courage that often leads to text that really matter.

Maybe it is this attitude, the virtue of truthfulness and the courage to find the right words for what one really thinks, that our ways of teaching students should focus on much more? Then we can be quite sure that no AI will ever replace us.

* I very much enjoyed reading this text about the social nature of human intelligence.