The text is not the product

Academics, especially in the humanities, produce texts, and they teach students to produce text. This is a standard assumption, often taken for granted, and maybe not too surprising in times in which productivity is a supreme social norm. Think of the relief – by students and faculty alike – when a text has been submitted before the deadline. Think of all the praise for writers and texts that goes around in our fields (“prolific,” “rigorous,” “accessible,” …). Think of the proud social media posts with a pile of books fresh off the press (I’ve been guilty of that myself).
Generative AI, for all its problems, has one virtue: it forces us to rethink that assumption. The ease with which AI can spit out seemingly coherent text, or help rewrite a few convoluted sentences into elegant prose, has been perceived by some academics as a threat to the very meaning of our professional existence. “I feel like one of those coal miners must have felt when it was already clear that the mines would be closed soon,” a colleague recently said to me.
I want to resist this idea – maybe out of a desperate desire to cling to my professional identity, but with what I have come to think of as an important distinction: texts as products, or texts as means to something very different.
There may be situations in which texts are really products in and of themselves. I wanted to provide examples (certain types of cheap fiction writing? user manuals? the small print in contracts?), but the longer I think about it, the harder I find it to come up with examples that would really fit. We treat texts as products; they get bought and sold (think of everything around copy right and IP). But in reality, texts are almost always something else. Here is an incomplete list of what texts can be:
- a means for communicating certain facts or ideas,
- a means for communicating that one knows certain facts or ideas,
- a means for helping others solve problems,
- a means for establishing a certain formal status, e.g. by defining or shifting or excluding legal liability,
- a means for establishing a certain informal status, e.g. by claiming authority over certain ideas,
- a means for establishing social bonds, e.g. ingroup and outgroup relations,
- a means for transferring emotions,
- a means for opening up one’s soul to another human being.
- …
Depending on what it is that a text is actually meant to do, it is more or less appropriate to use AI (and by the way – if we had less IP on certain texts, we could do much more with good old copy+paste, for many practical purposes, and would not need AI). Around some things, legal or social norms will probably change (Is it okay to use AI to write a birthday poem for grandma? Will proud authorship claims be made about prompts rather than final products?).
Back to academia, and the doomsaying about the humanities that my colleague expressed. The “product” of a course is not the stack of essays that lands in our inbox, or on our desks, at the end of it – and that might be corrupted by the use of AI. The point of a humanities education, I would argue, is not even to “produce students who can write good texts.” The point is to produce human beings of a certain kind: who understand certain things, who have certain forms of knowledge, who have certain skills such as critical thinking and creativity – and who, as a byproduct, can write good texts.
The availability of AI tools forces us to rethink what it is that we want to achieve with our pedagogical methods. Enter (drum roll) – the “Dublin descriptors.” If you work in European academia and ever had to set up a new program or get an existing one reaccredited, you’ve probably come across this list of words that are meant to describe what students learn (here, for example; for specific programs one then needs to then specify them at each level, and show how each element of the program contributes to the overall goal). When I first came across them, I found this a tedious bureaucratic exercise. Many traditional pedagogical strategies, after all, are meant to achieve a combination of them, e.g. knowledge about a certain classical text and critical exegetic skills and the ability to formulate arguments and exercise judgment. But in times in which AI requires us to rethink many traditional forms of examination, this exercise is actually quite useful for thinking about what one wants to achieve in one’s teaching (and which pedagogical strategies and form of examination fit with those goals).
It is a widespread fallacy that by using AI, students can learn faster. Another dean of my university (let’s be graceful and not mention the discipline) recently said in a meeting that students could use AI to let it summarize “500 pages of text” for them. But why should an employer want to hire graduates who have just read the AI summary of these 500 pages, rather than actually having worked through them? How would such a student later contribute to *expanding* knowledge in the relevant field, by thinking creatively about what is already known and by asking the right questions about what is still unknown? This will still require the cognitive process of going through the 500 pages and understanding them.
The hard work of suffering through such learning processes cannot be replaced by AI. They include many emotional side effects – enthusiasm frustration, triumph, disappointment when the sense of triumph turns out to be premature, etc. From that pedagogical perspective, insofar as writing is part of it, it is very much the process of writing and rewriting that matters, the reaction to feedback, the refinement that comes from someone saying: “I don’t understand what you mean.” It is no accident that learning has almost always been organized in social settings.* You need peers to go through these processes together, and someone to guide and motivate you when things don’t go as smoothly as you would wish. I very much doubt that AI will take over that deeply human role of pedagogy; certainly not for younger children, but probably also not for the young adults we typically teach at universities.
And then there is a last thing over which I’ve recently been mulling a lot. A key point of a good text, written by a person, is that it expresses a sense of that person standing by the words they wrote, of taking a stance because it matters to them: because they want to correct what they see as a fallacy or wrong position, because it is connected to certain interests or values, because they care.
AI, in contrast, cannot care about anything because it is a machine and not a person, it has no vulnerabilities, no dignity, nothing that could be hurt. Insofar as it sounds emotional and engaged, it has copied that tone from texts written by humans who were emotional and engaged. Despite that copying, all too often – at least in the experiments I did with AI so far – it often sounded incredibly bland and indifferent, producing bullshit without accountability. I often couldn’t help thinking, about its tone: a privileged kid, a bit drunk and therefore overconfident, who grew up knowing their daddy will pay for the lawyer to get them out of whatever nonsense they produce with their indifference to truth….
Learning to write, as a human, also means learning to understand what one cares about, and what one is willing to take a stance on. It means learning to weigh one’s words, in written even more than in spoken contexts, because the words are there to stay (the same holds for spoken words that are recorded, of course). The texts may come to contribute to defining who one is, or at least how others perceive one’s public persona. There are still many settings in today’s world, in which what you write can get you shunned, or unemployed, or even killed. In such cases, it takes bravery to stand up for one’s words – and yet it is precisely this courage that often leads to text that really matter.
Maybe it is this attitude, the virtue of truthfulness and the courage to find the right words for what one really thinks, that our ways of teaching students should focus on much more? Then we can be quite sure that no AI will ever replace us.
* I very much enjoyed reading this text about the social nature of human intelligence.
{ 4 comments… read them below or add one }
Kenny Easwaran 05.12.26 at 5:58 pm
This is a really important set of points! The texts that serve to show one has mastered some material, the texts that aim to open one’s soul to another person, and the texts that establish social bonds, really can’t usefully be produced mechanically. The texts that aim to communicate facts and ideas, or to help others solve problems, might be usefully produced mechanically. One category you didn’t mention that probably also fits in the first category is the kind of texts we produce as ways to improve our own understanding of something – this includes both things like notes (that we usually don’t show other people) but also often things like grant proposals and dissertation abstracts, which are nominally about something else. (And I think that this is one of the big things we want our students to produce.)
I do want to push back on a few things though. For one thing, I do think that “produce students who can produce good texts” is one point of a humanities education, though it’s certainly not the only one. There is value in producing good texts – especially as contrasted with superficially good texts (which are a lot of what AI produces).
More importantly, I don’t think it’s a fallacy that by using AI, students can learn faster. I think it’s a fallacy to think that by using AI to produce the assigned texts students can learn faster. But there are other ways of using AI that can enable faster (and better) learning. We all know that we can get a deeper understanding of a new subject from a one-hour conversation with someone who is familiar with it than we can from spending one hour reading a textbook. And we can get an even deeper understanding by then following that one-hour conversation with a one-hour task where we have to explain it to someone else who pushes back at various points. Students can use AI to have versions of these experiences – surely not as good on the former as an hour one-on-one conversation with the instructor, but probably better on the latter than assigning them to debate with a random other student in the class.
Of course, it’s rare for students to attempt to use AI in these ways, and even rarer for them (or an instructor) to have a good idea of how to set up the AI to effectively provide these kinds of interaction. Figuring out how to tap into this possibility of using AI to improve some parts of education, while figuring out how to avoid the role of AI in pretending to improve other parts, is important.
Ray Vinmad 05.12.26 at 8:49 pm
If I am understanding your argument, I believe I agree with you.
The paper is given value and critique in order to structure the experience of writing the paper for the student–so the student will value it, enter into the process, discover the intensity of creating something, struggle with it, etc.
It’s agonizing at times but also an achievement–and one develops skills at reasoning, persuasion, seeing ideas take shape in your own mind, discovering something either in a reading or in the world. Doing this gives people a sense of their own mind working–you are seeing who you are and what you are capable of. You can be curious about what your mind might come up with next.
Eventually anyone who tries it will get better and better at it, as one would always see with students who could only give us rudimentary papers in their intro class and complex and impressive papers in their upper level classes. (We can also look at our own rudimentary papers if we saved them from college.)
The ‘paper’ as the object wasn’t the point but the quality of it had to matter and the feedback on it had to matter in order to motivate and give meaning to the process. The professor is the audience for what you can do with your mind.
The assessment of a ‘thing you turn in’ wasn’t about the thing–it was about you doing the thing.
So the chatbots have wrecked that for the kind of students who dislike the struggle too much or don’t know what it is for–something the Gen AI mavens like to help them with by telling them it has no meaning. So they don’t try it (it is hard) and they never find out if it does have meaning.
These are generally the weaker students or the ones who are more gullible about what they are being told about AI–that in the future no one will need to reason, persuade anybody, struggle with their own thoughts or depend on their minds to assess ideas. They will simply need to ‘have something to say’ and the AI will check to see if the thing they say will pass muster with others as ‘the right thing to say.’ It needn’t come from them at all. They become close to superfluous, a passive recipient of information and not a thinking being.
I do think it’s a significant loss to many people to have so much interference with their chances to have this experience of delving into words and ideas and formulating something that arises from their own mind. There are still many ways around this interference in order to create some of what it was once fairly easy to give students by assigning a paper as the ‘big project’ at the end of the semester. Also, there are certain students one can still assign papers to–though there’s still frustration of having 10 students challenged to write a paper in multiple drafts, present, meet, etc. and having one student insist on trying to do this through AI even if class policy tells them not to– failing a number of assignments miserably because they cannot explain anything and the chatbot has hallucinated stuff, etc.–can demoralize a teacher a bit.
Also, other types of assignments of in class writing and oral components, research narratives, etc. that require one to verbally explain and be accountable for a process can give a lot of the same effect as a big paper project that was supposed to comprise this. This is why I like debate and presentation assignments (and students even like them though they can freak out about them initially). Most students get that same jazzed feeling about proving their mettle we got about giving our papers to the professor but it is about demonstrating the worth of one’s thoughts to the other students as well. Most do see the point of being able to think for themselves since just repeating what a computer tells you to say doesn’t motivate people the same way–there’s very little ‘you’ in what AI produces but people still have selves and interact with others. People still bake cookies rather than pick them up at the Supermarket.
Alex SL 05.12.26 at 10:07 pm
Yes, I have concluded the same for my field (in biology): AI cannot replace us. But that doesn’t help much. If we get shut down, it won’t be because AI now does what we do, it will be because not enough people care about what we do. They will either have convinced themselves that AI can indeed replace us because they do not care if the outcomes of our work (be it education or research) are fit for purpose, accurate, and reliable, or they will have simply decided that society can do without our work, full stop.
And unfortunately, there is no guarantee that every society has to care about education, critical thinking, expertise and competence, its own history and high culture, the conservation of its environment, or sustainable economic practices more than it cares about not paying any taxes and paying as little as possible for any service or product ever. Just a few minutes ago I saw a news item about private colleges in Canada skipping basic elements of training and examining truck drivers, such as turning left at intersections. This isn’t even can you explain what the author might have been trying to say here, this is I don’t want my child to be run over by an incompetent moving forty tonnes at terminal speed. The kind of mind that accepts that corner-cutting as normal in their work life despite also being participants in traffic themselves will not understand why it might be a problem when everybody summarises 500 word texts and stops thinking. They simply will not grasp what you are saying if you try to explain it to them; it would be like teaching supply chain logistics to a cat.
Will proud authorship claims be made about prompts rather than final products?
We went through that ca. two to three years ago. The term prompt engineer was used non-ironically instead of as a sneer, and there were widely circulated cases of people ripping off the works of others through generative AI but also complaining that somebody else “copied my prompts”. All that was met with so much derision and shaming that hardly anybody does it anymore. They are still puzzlingly proud of their inane prompts (see Andreesen’s recent example of you are very smart and educated and never make mistakes; do not hallucinate; don’t be woke), but now the approach seems to be to share them publicly with each other for clout instead of treating them like a new protected class of intellectual property.
Jim Harrison 05.13.26 at 2:30 am
Figuring things out for yourself is the new cursive.