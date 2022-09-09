All Hail King Charles

My friend Maria alerted me to this excellent obituary of Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday (as probably everybody reading this blog knows). The introductory section of the obituary ends like this:

“The queen was an abstraction: a role, like any other — and it was the person behind her, Elizabeth Windsor, who expertly played the part.

The world’s papers will be full of obituaries of the queen today.

This is the life of Elizabeth Windsor.”

What the title says is true, Elizabeth Windosr’s life was not very long at all: it was drastically and largely unexpectedly cut short on February 6th, 1952 (the Netfix series The Crown makes this quite clear: she did not exactly a flamboyant personality before, but she did have one. And a private life). Maybe it wasn’t (only) unhappy, but that’s a different story and I certainly don’t know enough about it.

What is also true is one of the obituary’s main point: we might have forgotten, but Elizabeth II was not always very popular: she was criticised for being out of touch even in her early days, and well…Diana Spencer. Indeed, whilst the last couple of decades have been characterised by the widespread feeling that she was the one holding the very institution of the British monarchy together, there have been several junctures of her reign during which republicans thought they stood a chance because, not in spite, of her.

So, how about now? At first sight, the prospect for republicans seem slim. Charles is not as hated as he used to be: he is also a granddad now; most people see him as awkward and entitled but as someone who was also denied a free private life because of who he was; he has softened up somewhat; he has semi-successfully managed to re-brand himself as an environmental champion of sorts; and most importantly, the UK is so riddled with problem that getting rid of the King just doesn’t strike most people as a priority right now. If anything, it might become a bit awkward for Liz Truss to re-liberalise fracking with a new King who has curated his public image along environmentalist lines.

On the other hand, I don’t want to be naive, but there could be a chance for a slightly broader republican movement – one which does not focus only on the abolition of the monarchy in isolation, but which embeds that aim in a larger agenda which points out the need to bring back, quite literally, the “public thing” (res publica) to the centre stage. So the focus could be, not just on a principled objection to the very idea of monarchy in abstraction, but on what the monarchy means and has meant in the UK in particular – how intertwined with privilege it is; how the politics of the last few decades have enabled it to entrench its privilege even further; how many royals have exploited that pro-actively (see various investigations by the Guardian on this) etc. The project could be linked to, rather than compete with, what most British citizens and residents rightly see as their main and most urgent priorities at the moment. I don’t see any likely champions of this cause on the horizon; that’s really a shame.