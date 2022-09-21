Why I am not as worried about the upcoming Italian elections as everybody tells me I should be

As I wrote last month, the prospective results for the upcoming elections in Italy look very bleak. A right-of-right (sorry, horrible world play) coalition is set to win almost certainly, and might win two thirds of the seats in Parliament due to the existing, very problematic electoral law – which would give them the numbers to change the constitution. The most moderate, least populist element in the coalition is Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia – the fella who catapulted Italy into political ridicule from 1994 to 2011 (I still remember all those “How can you possibly have that guy as Prime Minister?” when I first moved to New Labour Britain in 2002…those were the days). Enough said. Some of my friends, family members, and Italian colleagues are in a state of constant panic, terror and disbelief. We might have the first female Prime Minister that Italy has ever had…and it’s going to be a fascist.

I am worried, too, of course, but not terrified. Some of that is certainly due to the fact that, bar a 2 year return between 2008 and 2010, I basically left the country 20 years ago. But, actually, I still care a lot. The fact that, living in the UK, I have enough to worry about, might explain my state of mind a bit more, but it’s still not enough.

What I think matters even more is that I basically think the Italian Republic is, in spite of all, incredibly resilient. Don’t get me wrong, the resilience cuts both ways: true, transformative, progressive reforms are also hard to achieve, and very fragile when implemented (I recently wrote about an example of that). So I am not saying that Italy is the best of all possible worlds, institutionally speaking. There is, however, a certain resilience which, whilst an obstacle to reform, is also a protection against some of the worst threats. I am sure I am grossly oversimplifying things, but I wish to suggest that three factors play a major role in this

The first is the most ambivalent one, and I frontload it to make it as clear as possible that this is not an unqualified praise. In spite of the party no longer officially existing for more than 20 years, Italy never got rid of Democrazia Cristiana. The centrist/conservative power blocwhich the DC represented has basically survived the death of the official political party, undergoing a countless number of metamorphoses. Italy is still a country governed from that Centrist block, which transforms itself, splits itself in a number of smaller political parties and civil society actors when needed, but basically still rules the country. This is also one of the reasons which explains Draghi, and the general popularity of ostensibly non-political, technocratic governments. That Centrist block is also responsible for the collusion with Cosa Nostra throughout the 80s, and many other evils, including the hard time truly progressive agendas have (on economic issues as well as civil rights). So there is no romanticism here. But it is also what prevents things from getting even worse, at least to some extent. The Berlusconi decade has done a lot of damage to the country, especially in terms of political culture, but its impact on the deep institutional structure of the country has been much more moderate than Silvio’s rhetoric might have suggested (of course, keeping things as they were might have been his actual agenda to begin with…). The constitution. It’s a bloody good one and has many excellent safeguards. Of course, if the upcoming elections deliver a two thirds majority…see above Italians and their lack of trust in the political class as a whole. Berlusconi, the 5 Star Movement, and the League have all suffered the same fate: voters see in them the possibility of something new; they then realize that not much changes (because, point 1) and that old habits of the political class take hold even in those who promise to be different; so they move on to the next thing. Again, this institutional and political mistrust has also many detrimental effects, but can function as an antidote at times. Berlusconi was perceived, in his time, as an even bigger threat to democracy than Meloni currently is (yes he called himself a liberal, but still).

This is not to say I am not worried. A Meloni-led government can still do a lot f damage; I might be too complacent; and of course, if the constitution is changed, this becomes a whole different game.